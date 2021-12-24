40 Awesome Things That'll Both Keep You Warm & Make You Look Better

When the cold weather hits, all I want to do is wear warm and cozy clothing. Whether it’s a soft sweater or a fuzzy pair of slippers, winter is all about layering a bunch of fabric on your body. But just because a piece of clothing is warm, that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your style. This list is full of both trendy and classic pieces on Amazon that will bulk up your cold-weather wardrobe.

If you don’t want to give up your leggings (even though it’s too cold to wear them) try these fleece-lined leggings that have a pocket for your phone. A good sweater dress is always handy to have around for holiday or winter parties, so you can dress up and stay warm. Bodysuits are always on-trend, and this turtleneck bodysuit will let you carry the trend into winter. Gloves are a winter essential, but personally, I find myself losing a pair every year, which is why this three-pack of gloves is so useful.

Whether you’re looking for layers to wear under a thick coat, or just want some warmer accessories, this list is full of clothes that will not only make you feel warmer, but take your outfit to the next level.

1 This Flowy Top With A Cinched Waist ALLEGRACE Plus Size Tunic Long Sleeve Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Sometimes it feels like you have to choose between comfort and style. Get the best of both worlds with this flowy long sleeve top that has both comfort and stretch, and a stylish silhouette. Made from a soft and lightweight material, the tunic has a wrap style on top and a loose and flowy shape on the bottom. Available sizes: 1x — 4x

Available colors: 22

2 A Zippered Fleece That’s Great For Layering Amazon Essentials Plus Size Long-Sleeve Fleece Jacket Amazon $22 See On Amazon The key to staying warm is to have several layers, so you can easily add or remove based on temperature. This Amazon Essentials fleece is perfect for layering under a winter coat on super-cold days, or under a stylish leather jacket for some cozy warmth. “It's a nice fit, very comfortable and you can wear it anywhere!” praised one shopper. Available sizes: 1x — 6x

Available colors: 22

3 Some Fleece-Lined Leggings With Pockets For Your Phone BALEAF Fleece Lined Winter Leggings Amazon $26 See On Amazon Leggings are comfortable but don’t always provide the necessary warmth. These fleece-lined leggings are perfect for those chilly days when you need an added layer of coziness. These leggings have over 14,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and one shopper even wrote “Pulling these pants on was like stepping into a hug.” Many of the varieties also come with pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 21

4 This Cozy Sweater That’s The Next Best Thing To Wearing A Blanket CEASIKERY Tassel Cardigan Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you want to feel like you’re walking around wrapped in a cozy blanket, this tassel cardigan is the way to go. With a knit-wrapped style and tassel details, this cardigan brings a boho-chic look to any outfit. “It’s great for layering and I get compliments every time I wear it,” praised one shopper. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

5 These Yoga Pants That Look Business Casual Bamans Yoga Dress Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon Unfortunately, not every office is casual enough for a dress code that allows leggings as pants. That is, unless you have these yoga dress pants that can easily go from athleisure to business casual. These pants have the comfort and stretch of leggings, but have a pocket and waistband so they look more formal. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

6 A Chunky Turtleneck Sweater With Lantern Sleeves Dokotoo Turtleneck Balloon Sleeve Sweater Amazon $39 See On Amazon Bundle up for the cold weather with this oversized turtleneck sweater. Made from a cotton blend, this chunky sweater has cable-knit details, lantern sleeves, and a chunky turtleneck. “Material is SO soft. Can’t wait to wear this over the holidays, looks and feels like an expensive designer one!” raved one shopper. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 32

7 These Fleece Joggers With over 15,000 Fans Amazon Essentials Fleece Jogger Amazon $19 See On Amazon A good pair of sweatpants will take you far. Whether you’re lounging around the house or running errands, these fleece sweatpants will keep you comfy and cozy. With over 15,000 positive reviews, these pants are a fan favorite. “These are my favorite joggers ever. Nice, heavier fabric. Love the length,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 31

8 These Cozy Leg Warmers That Are Perfect For Pairing With Boots Pareberry Knee High Leg Warmers Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep your legs extra toasty with these thick leg warmers. With stretchy ribbed fabric, these leg warmers are over 24 inches long so they’ll keep your whole legs warm. Pair them with a set of tall boots and a dress for a fun and cozy look, or wear them over leggings for an added layer of warmth. These are also available in a 2-pack. Available sizes: One size

Available colors and varieties: 14

9 This Shawl That Comes In Over 20 Shades Of Buffalo Plaid Moss Rose Plaid Shawl Wrap Amazon $34 See On Amazon If there’s a chill in the air, wrap yourself in this buffalo plaid shawl. This soft and slouchy shawl comes in a ton of shades of buffalo plaid, so you can go with an easy neutral shade or a fun pop of color. “I have received so many compliments with this shawl. It is long and easy to wrap around you,” praised one reviewer. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 19

10 A Ribbed Sweater Dress With A Turtleneck ANRABESS Turtleneck Long Sweater Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon A good sweater dress is essential for the cooler months, especially around the holidays. Wear this turtleneck sweater dress to holiday parties or more casual settings. It can easily be paired with some knee-high boots or a chunky bootie for a casual and cool look. The ribbing on the dress allows for a stretchy fabric for added comfort. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

11 An Oversized Turtleneck Sweater With Batwing Sleeves LILLUSORY Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon Drape yourself in warmth with this oversized turtleneck sweater. This loose and slouchy top will keep you warm on those chilly days, with plenty of room to layer underneath or on top of the sweater. One reviewer called it “loose and soft and so comfortable.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

12 A Tracksuit Set That Comes In Over 30 Colors Fixmatti Tracksuit Set (2 Piece ) Amazon $34 See On Amazon Matching sets always look chic, even if it’s casual sweatpants and a sweatshirt. This tracksuit set includes a crewneck top and sweatpants, so you can always have a matching outfit on hand. The set comes in tons of colors too, from blue tie-dye to blush pink. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

13 This Beanie With A Cult Following FURTALK Winter Knitted Beanie Amazon $17 See On Amazon They say heat escapes through the head, which may not be true, but it certainly feels like it in the dead of winter. Keep those ears toasty with this knitted beanie. This hat has over 9,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with one reviewer saying “The quality in this hat is absolutely amazing. It is so heavy and so incredibly warm.” Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 30

14 This Soft Scarf That Feels Just Like Cashmere MaaMgic Cashmere Feel Pashmina Scarf Amazon $17 See On Amazon Cashmere is one of the softest fabrics around, but also one of the most expensive. This cashmere-feel scarf is a more affordable option that still has the super-soft qualities of cashmere. It can be wrapped like a scarf or worn like a shawl. “Crazy good quality for the money. I’ll go back for a second color,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 14

15 This Turtleneck Bodysuit That Will Never Go Out Of Style MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Bodysuits are an easy way to add a sleek look to any outfit. This turtleneck bodysuit is perfect for tucking into jeans or a skirt. It comes in a ton of colors, so you can stock up to have one for every occasion. And with over 17,000 positive ratings, it’s a fan favorite. “This bodysuit is just something you need to have in your closet,” wrote one shopper. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

16 This Crewneck Sweater That Goes With Everything Amazon Essentials Crewneck Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you want to keep it casual or dress it up, this crewneck sweater will complete the look. Made from a comfortable cotton blend fabric, this sweater is easy to wear and great for layering under a jacket or blazer. Wear it with jeans for a casual look or a pair of dress pants for work. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

17 These Footless Tights That’ll Give You An Added Layer Of Warmth Hanes Curves Tights Amazon $12 See On Amazon Sometimes you want a little extra coverage with an outfit or need an extra layer of warmth. These Hanes Curves tights are footless and have a wicking fabric so you don’t get too hot. “These were a REVELATION! So soft and comfortable,” raved one shopper. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 1

18 A Turtleneck Shirt That’s Great For Layering Herou Long Sleeve Turtleneck Amazon $19 See On Amazon Turtlenecks are essential in the colder months—I’m even wearing one right now. Layer this long-sleeve turtleneck under sweaters, flannels, and other warm layers. “It is liquid buttery soft. Easily the softest shirt and so smooth fitting. I plan to buy this top in a few more colors,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 25

19 This Maxi Skirt Made From A Wool Blend Fabric IDEALSANXUN Plaid Winter Skirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon Wearing a skirt doesn’t mean you can’t also be warm. This plaid maxi skirt is made from a thick wool blend fabric, so you stay warm while looking super cute. Pair with chunky boots and a pea coat for a cozy and stylish look. Of course, the best part is that it has pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

20 An Oversized Cardigan With Big Pockets MEROKEETY Open Front Knit Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon Drape yourself in this open-front cardigan for a fashionable, yet casual look. The knit sweater has an open front and roomy pockets, so you can wrap it around your body like a blanket. The sweater comes in several shades of leopard print, as well as plaids and neutrals. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

21 A Cotton-Blend Sweater With A Mock Turtleneck Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Mockneck Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon Turtlenecks can sometimes feel a bit constricting, which is why the mock turtleneck was invented. This mockneck sweater is made from a comfortable cotton blend and has a partial turtleneck, so you can stay warm without feeling overwhelmed by neck fabric. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 22

22 A Cozy Shawl That Feels Like Wearing A Blanket Goodthreads Women's Fringe Ruana Wrap Scarf Amazon $28 See On Amazon Wrap yourself in a warm blanket and you’re dressed for the day. Just kidding — but, this wrap shawl is big and warm like a blanket would be, but with cute fringe details and bold plaid prints so you’ll look still look put together. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 9

23 These Stretchy Gloves With A Cozy Fleece Lining Isotoner Spandex Gloves With Warm Fleece Lining Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can’t get through winter without a good pair of gloves. These spandex gloves have plenty of stretch, so they’re easy to wear and put on, but they also have a fleece lining to keep your hands warm. They also have vegan leather patches on the fingers for easy gripping of your phone or steering wheel. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 2

24 This Cozy Robe That Will Make You Feel Like You’re At A Fancy Hotel Just Love Kimono Bath Robe Amazon $30 See On Amazon The best part of staying in a nice hotel is wearing the robes that come with the room. Get that same sensation at home with this super soft bathrobe. This velour lounge robe will keep you warm, dry, and feeling like royalty. “I am absolutely in love with this robe, it's extremely soft, like a plushy material, and makes me feel like I am wrapped up in a cloud,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 19

25 A Crewneck Sweatshirt With Cropped Sleeves Amazon Essentials Sleeve-Detail Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon Basics don’t have to be boring, like this crewneck sweatshirt with cropped sleeves. Made from cotton and polyester, it has the simplicity and comfort of a typical sweatshirt. This crewneck has shortened sleeves with puff details, adding a little trendiness to an otherwise simple piece. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

26 This Chunky Striped Sweater With Drop Shoulders MEROKEETY Long Sleeve Knit Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon Stripes never go out of style, which makes this striped chunky sweater a staple. With a crew neckline and drop-shoulder sleeves, this sweater comes in a bunch of varieties of stripes, from big color-blocking to asymmetrical striping. “This sweater is super comfy and fits like an oversized sweater should - bigger but not so big you drown in it,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

27 A Plaid Vest With Stylish Draping Inorin Sleeveless Plaid Open Front Cardigan Amazon $36 See On Amazon Cooler weather means it’s time to break out the plaid. This draped vest comes in several shades of plaid and is perfect for layering with a long sleeve shirt and leggings. “It looks beautiful paired with black skinny jeans, white fitted long sleeve top, and black wedges,” suggested one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

28 A Pair Of Tights That Are Completely Opaque No Nonsense Super-opaque Control-top Tights Amazon $15 See On Amazon Sheer tights are not always the look you’re going for. These opaque control-top tights are 90 denier, compared to sheer tights which are around 20 denier. These tights have over 11,000 positive ratings on Amazon, with one shopper writing “I have never had tights fit so well. I plan to buy every color they have.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

29 This Cozy Sherpa Jacket With Three Pockets Amazon Essentials Sherpa Long Sleeve Jacket Amazon $40 See On Amazon This sherpa jacket can be worn on its own, or used as a base layer under a larger coat. The super-soft fleece jacket has two pockets that will keep your hands warm, plus an additional chest pocket that’s perfect for storing keys or other small objects. It comes in neutral colors as well as bold choices like leopard print or neon green. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

30 These Winter Gloves That Work With A Touchscreen Patelai Winter Gloves ( 3 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Gloves are easy to lose or leave behind, which is why it’s handy that these winter gloves come in a pack of three. With a plush lining to keep you warm, these gloves, have finger pads to make using your phone easier and button details on the wrist for extra flair. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 12

31 This Crewneck Sweater That’s Super Versatile Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon A basic sweater will take you far, like this Amazon Essential crewneck. Made from a comfortable cotton blend material, this sweater can be worn in endless different ways, whether it’s with jeans, a skirt, or trousers. “I love this sweater! It is super comfy, fits well, washes well, and is the perfect weight,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

32 A Maxi Cardigan With Over 11,000 Fans POGTMM Long Open Front Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon Add some drama to your look with this maxi cardigan. This sweater has the silhouette and flair of a long coat, but is made from a lightweight material. This cardigan has over 11,000 positive reviews on Amazon. “It looks amazing when you walk and it flows behind you,” one shopper noted. Available sizes: 4-6 — 24-26

Available colors: 23

33 These Opaque Tights That Come In Funky Colors Silky Toes Plus Size Opaque Microfiber Tights (2 Pair) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Add a pop of color to your look with these opaque tights that come in fun colors like black and purple stripes or bright orange. The tights are comfortable, stretchy, a sturdy waistband that doesn’t pinch. One reviewer even called them “the most comfortable tights I've ever worn.” Available sizes: 00-Plus — 7/8-Plus

Available colors: 20

34 These Stretchy Leggings That Are Great To Wear During Workouts SUUKSESS Ribbed High Waisted Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon Workout leggings require a sufficient amount of stretch to do your squats and jumping jacks. These high-waisted leggings have a super-stretchy ribbing so you can move as much as you want. “They’re soft and so stretchy, yet have that really nice spandex/fabric blend feel,” wrote one shopper. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and varieties: 27

35 A Plaid Shirt That Comes In Over 40 Colors SweatyRocks Long Sleeve Plaid Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Stock up on this plaid button-up shirt because it comes in more than 40 colors, and odds are you’ll want more than one. There’s everything from classic colors to bold primary shades. “I love love love this shirt! It fits in a great slightly oversized way and looks great paired with my fav jeans!” raved one shopper. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 44

36 This Lightweight Scarf With Over 12,000 Fans Wander Agio Warm Cashmere Plaid Scarf Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you wear it purely as an accessory or to add a little warmth, this plaid scarf will get the job done. Made from a super soft material, this scarf comes in tons of colors. And with over 12,000 positive reviews on Amazon, shoppers are loving it. One reviewer wrote that they were “very impressed with how many compliments I’ve gotten on it, and even more impressed with how warm this scarf is.” Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 39

37 This Crewneck Sweater That’s Made From a Lightweight Material Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon Cold weather is all about layering, which means that sometimes you want to wear several lightweight layers instead of a heavy one. This crewneck sweater is made from a lightweight cotton blend, so it’s a warm base layer that isn’t too bulky to layer over or under it. Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — XX-Large

Available colors: 39

38 A Maxi Dress That Can Be Casual Or Formal WNEEDU 3/4 Sleeve Loose Casual Long Maxi Dresses Amazon $34 See On Amazon This long sleeve maxi dress can be worn everywhere from a casual dinner to a wedding. Dress it up with jewelry and heels, or dress it down with flats and a denim jacket. Plus, it’s made from a super comfortable and stretchy fabric. “The fabric is Heaven! Soft and stretchy, but not see-thru,” wrote one shopper. Available sizes: Small — 5XL

Available colors: 29

39 Some Fuzzy Slippers That Will Keep Your Feet Toasty Parlovable Cross Band Slippers Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s nothing better than sliding your feet into an ultra-soft slipper. These fluffy slippers are made from faux rabbit fur with a cross band open toe, which makes them perfect for wearing in the warmer months, or if your feet overheat easily. “I look forward to getting up in the morning just to put these on,” raved one shopper. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 8