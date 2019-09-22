There’s nothing worse than wearing a pair of shoes or slippers that aren't breathable, especially if your feet are prone to sweating. Sure, having sweaty feet is usually uncomfortable, but it can also lead to other complications such as odor, athlete's foot, and toenail fungus, too. Finding the best slippers for sweaty feet can help keep things cool and comfortable.

Before you buy a pair of slippers that'll help keep your feet sweat-free, you’ll want to make sure that your selection allows for good airflow (and isn't lined with pure synthetic materials, such as polyester or rayon). Instead, your new pair should be covered with light, breathable, or moisture-wicking fabrics, like cotton and merino wool blends. It's also a plus if your slippers are open-toed, because they'll let your feet breathe while still providing some coverage and warmth. Another option for those with sweaty feet is to go with a waterproof pair with an open design, so your feet can breathe and you don’t have to worry about damp slippers.

Additionally, you’ll want to find a pair that has a comfortable insole made of memory foam, latex, or another material that'll provide cushioning while you walk. You could even consider a pair with arch support and bacteria-resistant linings, depending on how your feet are feeling and what you need. For more stability, you’ll also want to make sure that your new slippers have nonslip soles and are able to withstand minor outdoor errands. So if you plan on wearing your slippers outside, take that into consideration.

Keeping these details in mind, take a look at some of the best slippers for sweaty feet that you can buy.

1 The Overall Best Slippers For Sweaty Feet Shevalues Women's Slippers Amazon $14 See On Amazon Lined with airy cotton, this pair of slippers by Shevalues are extremely breathable and great for everyday wear. They feature an open-toe design that allows airflow throughout each shoe, along with extra sturdiness from wide upper coverings. Like some other slippers mentioned on this list, these feature thick memory foam insoles that add comfort to every step. Also, since they're small and foldable, they're great for traveling. These slippers also feature nonslip outsoles, but they're made with durable thermoplastic rubber (TPR). Like the others, they're safe for indoor and outdoor use, making them completely versatile. These slippers also come in a variety of colors with striped insoles including gray, pink, teal, and more. Reviewers say: “I love them for around the house and they are open toe so your feet don't get hot. Love Love Love them.” Available sizes: 5 — 12

2 The Best Close-Toe Slippers For Sweaty Feet RockDove Memory Foam Slipper Amazon $22 See On Amazon With more than 15,700 positive ratings on Amazon, RockDove's memory foam slippers are fan favorites when it comes to being sweatproof. They're made with a breathable cotton and spandex blend with a waffle-knit structure that'll keep your feet cool. They're also incredibly soft and feature comfortable memory foam insoles that'll add extra support while you walk. Even though they're perfect for indoor use, the thick, nonskid rubber soles make them suitable for outdoor errands like taking out the trash, walking the dog, and checking the mail. Their outsoles are even waterproof, which means you don't have to worry about gliding around on slippery surfaces. These shoes come in three color combinations that'll suit your personal preferences, including mixtures of blue, gray, and red. Plus, thanks to the low heel collars, they're extremely simple to slip on and off whenever you need them. Reviewers say: “It’s really hard to find a slipper with both comfort and functionality but this one hit the bullseye. Thicker bottom but flexible and no sweaty feet. Best part is you can throw them in the washer! You won’t be disappointed with these slippers!” Available sizes: 5 — 12

3 The Best Sweat-Fighting Wool Slippers LE KAPMOZ Women's Sweat-Free Slipper Amazon $39 See On Amazon These slippers by LE KAPMOZ are made with boiled merino wool, which is an extra-soft wool derived from merino sheep. These moisture-wicking slippers are also highly breathable, making them the perfect year-round choice for someone prone to sweaty feet. Not to mention, they're antibacterial and odor-resistant, which are huge pluses. These slippers have rubber-coated, non-slip outsoles, which means that you can wear them outside (just like the others). Their soles are also waterproof, which means you won't have to worry about slipping around. However, unlike the previous pair, these wool options feature latex insoles that'll contour to your feet for a cozy fit. Reviewers say: “Very well done slippers. Natural wool feels soft (unlike a lot of other brands) and keeps feet dry and warm. This design has also non-slippery bottom. Light, warm and comfy slippers!” Available sizes: 8 — 11

4 A Breathable Thong Slipper That Come In Tons Of Colors Acorn Women's Spa Thongs Amazon $38 See On Amazon Acorn's flip-flop-style slippers are soft and plush alternatives to your traditional bedroom slippers. Thanks to their airy design, these breathable house slippers prevent your toes from being too cramped inside layers and layers of warm plush. As a result, your feet will be able to breath as you walk around the house, all while staying cozy in the terry fabric. With a memory foam insole — similar to the aforementioned RockDove foam slippers — these flip-flops will support your feet and provide extra cushioning with every step. The shoes also feature antiskid rubber outsoles that'll protect them from slipping as you walk. Like other slippers that've been mentioned, these can provide enough stability to handle quick errands outside of the house. However, unlike other slippers on this list, these thong-style selections come in 24 shades and designs. Reviewers say: “Incredibly comfortable. Perfect summer slipper. We keep the house warm in the summer, so my feet were sweating in my normal slippers. I had resorted to wearing flip flops around the house and thought... There must be a better solution. Enter the Acorn Spa Thong. They exceeded my expectations and feel like I'm walking on clouds. [...] Five stars!” Available sizes: 5 — 12 (including wide options)