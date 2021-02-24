On this week’s episode of The Bachelor, contestant Bri wore a pair of skinny black leather leggings with a utility-style black jacket and casual white low-top sneakers. It was a transitional look that was so effortless and chic that you can't help but want to create it. And as The Bachelor fashion goes, it's one of the easiest looks to replicate.

There’s just something about a pair of leather leggings that adds a bit of edge to your look without overdoing it. A great pair of leather leggings not only works perfectly for day or night, but you can also style it with everything from a vintage rocker tee to a puff-sleeve silk top. What’s more, though Bri might have opted for a largely monochromatic look, it’s just as easy to reach for a fun print or pop of color to style with your not-so-basic black bottoms.

To channel Bri’s Bachelor style, shop the below chic black leather leggings at every budget. You can wear them on the coldest Winter days and when the temperature starts to rise and you no longer need to pile on the layers. Once you add a pair to your wardrobe, you’ll never look back.

Courtesy of ABC

