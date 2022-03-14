Beauty

The 10 Best Beauty Looks At The 2022 BAFTAs

These stars did not come to play.

At the BAFTAs 2022, Florence Pugh had one of the best hairstyles.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Erin Stovall and Olivia Rose Ferreiro

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

2022’s BAFTA awards allowed for some seriously stunning red carpet moments. Stars of the silver screen put their best foot forward, experimenting with top trends from minimal makeup to old Hollywood glam. Here, revisit the 10 best.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Florence Pugh’s Daring Hair Gems

Seen lining her deep side part, as well as carefully placed throughout her sculpted strands, Pugh’s micro hair gems struck the perfect balance between daringly edgy and undoubtedly glamorous.

Tap