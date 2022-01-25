Florence Pugh Just Revealed A Brand-New Brunette "Mixie" Cut

Florence Pugh is a chameleon not only in acting but also when it comes to beauty. Case in point, this past weekend the Black Widow star changed her hair color once again and dyed her bleach blonde “mixie haircut” (i.e. a short pixie-mullet hybrid) back to dark moody brunette.

Pugh posted her new hair color on her IG stories this past weekend, with her pixie cut spiky and going in different directions. The actor was previously brunette in early December 2021 for the Don’t Look Up premiere and then quickly changed it up to bleach blonde just a couple of days later. (And die-hard fans remember the purple tips she rocked when her hair was blonde and long with layers.)

Going brunette isn’t the biggest shock, but it does fall in line with one of the biggest hair colors for the new year. Since Gen-Z has declared blonde hair as “cheugy,” (apologies to any blonde readers out there) there has been a wave of celebs ditching their golden locks for “expensive brunette.” Just look to celebs like Billie Eilish, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid. 2022 is all about going to the dark side.

Dyeing your hair from one side of the spectrum to the other is a process (and can take a toll on your strands if you’re not careful), but it can be a really fun way to drastically change your look. If brunette is not your thing and you’re A-okay with not keeping up with the kids, experts predict shades like radiant reds and “ice cube” blondes to be trending this year. As for Pugh, she is known for changing her hair color often, so who knows how long she’ll keep this “expensive brunette” shade.