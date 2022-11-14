Balmonds is an award-winning skin care brand that’s already renowned in the U.K. Its nature-powered products have gained loyal fans (including one Bustle editor) for their gentle formulas that help calm and heal dry, itchy, and inflamed skin. Now, the Balmonds line is finally available in the U.S., and its cult-favorite offering, Skin Salvation, is on sale for 50% off during Black Friday/Cyber Monday.

The price reflects the Black Friday price which will go live on November 25th.

What is Skin Salvation?

Fast facts:

Soothing balm formulated to help calm and nourish skin

Safe for sensitive skin and cruelty free

Free of many common allergens like tree nuts, coconut, soy, dairy, and lanolin

Free of perfumes, preservatives, parabens, and synthetics

Earned the SkinSAFE “Trusted Choice” award

Available in 1-ounce, 2-ounce, and 4-ounce jars

The hero product of the Balmonds range, Skin Salvation features a unique blend of nourishing and anti-inflammatory botanicals, including hemp seed oil, beeswax, calendula, chickweed, nettles and chamomile. The plant-based formula is free of many common allergens, as well as perfumes, preservatives, parabens, and synthetics. All that to say, it’s gentle enough for virtually any skin type.

Balmonds Skin Salvation

Formulated by a mom who was in need of a gentle treatment for her baby’s irritated skin, Skin Salvation has gone on to become a cult-favorite among professional makeup artists and actors alike due to its ability to calm skin flares quickly. Fans can be found among the cast of The Avengers, Star Wars, and even Bridgerton (Adjoah Andoah, who plays Lady Danbury, is a devotee).

What can Skin Salvation be used for?

The multi-purpose balm is suitable for tattoo aftercare, climber’s hands, cuts, cracked heels, and run-of-the-mill dry or itchy skin. It’s also a wonder product for those with inflammatory skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis, and rosacea.

What Are Reviewers Saying?

“I get really bad flare ups on my legs and this is the only balm/lotion that soothes and doesn’t burn my skin. 10/10” — Carol

“I have atopic dermatitis on the back of my hands and have no idea what causes it. After 8 years or so of using doctor prescribed steroid ointments and creams I made the decision to stop using them. I heard about Balmonds via an eczema Facebook group and it has saved my hands! [...] The redness is completely down and the bumps are barely visible.” — Kirty

“Love this cream! Feels so nourishing on my eczema when it is irritated or broken out. [...] I use it nightly and it has really helped me clear up the dry itchy inflamed eczema I have on my face.” — Bradley

“Very soothing for itchy skin. My contact dermatitis immediately felt better and started to clear up a day later. Some people mention a strange smell, but I am very sensitive to aromas and I didn’t notice anything. Going to recommend this to all my friends.” — N

For Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Balmonds is offering 50% off their hero balm, so you can get a 4.1-ounce jar of Skin Salvation for just $14.45.