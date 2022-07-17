13 Celebs Serving Barbiecore This Summer

Since the launch of Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2022-23 Pink PP Collection — which revolves around a garish custom shade, created in collaboration with Pantone — stars haven’t been able to get enough of the colour.
With Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film on the way, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, fuchsia fans have been quick to point out the trend’s uncanny resemblance to the iconic doll’s wardrobe. As such, the trend has been dubbed Barbiecore. Click through to see which celebrities have nailed the look.
In attendance at Valentino's Haute Couture show this month, Anne Hathaway lent into the trend with this highlighter-hued sequinned minidress by the Italian fashion label.