No, it's not the famous candle day just yet, but Bath & Body Works' 2020 Black Friday sale is just as good. For this year's shopping holiday, shoppers basically multiple levels of buy one, get one deals. And, yes: The brand's iconic three-wick candles are included.

For its holiday deal, Bath & Body Works is offering what's essentially a triple BOGO deal. For every three items you buy, you get another three free. Sounds good, right? Well, it gets better. The deal extends to every single item in the store. So that means that the jumbo candles, bath products, and body-care essentials are all fair game. With the buy three, get three free deal, all items qualify — just note it's the three least expensive products that you'll be getting for free. If you buy three 3-wick candles and three body care items, it's likely the body care that you'll be getting at no cost. But if you buy three 3-wicks and just so happen to want another three? Well, you get the idea.

The event kicked off on Nov. 23 with in-store only deals through Nov. 25. However, on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, the buy three, get three free event kicks off online. Stores will be closed for the day. Then on Black Friday, Nov. 27, the deal will be available both online and in your local stores. For early shoppers, most locations will open at 6 a.m. for the event, but you can check your local store's hours at the site to make sure.

For the event, the brand has also launched a plethora of new items. Eight new candle scents dropped in scents like Apple Garland and Chocolate Grahams. There are also seven new body care scents like Coconut Mint Drop and Gingerbread, plus a New Year's Eve-themed collection that features scents like Party Dress and Champagne Toast. And, guess what? Even though they're new, they're included in the sale.

To top it all off, the store's Black Friday gift exclusive is back as well. This year, shoppers can purchase a gift set (worth over $100) for just $30 when they spend $30 or more. Included in the gift set are a shower gel, body lotion, fragrance mist, a three-wick candle, single wick candle, hand soap, hand sanitizer (with an adorable Santa carrier, BTW), and hand cream. They'll be available for purchase while supplies last.

If you want to start holiday shopping for loved ones now (or maybe for yourself), don't miss this massive Bath & Body Works sale.