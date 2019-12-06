Grab a friend, make room in your car, and get ready to go shopping. Bath & Body Works' Candle Day is back for the sixth year. The annual three-wick candle discount is as major as ever, and you don't want to miss your opportunity to shop since this deal lasts just a single day.

On Dec. 7, Bath & Body Works' Candle Day makes its triumphant, gloriously-scented return, but like the past five years of sales, the discount will only last for 24 hours. For the 2019 event, all of the brand's three-wick candles will be reduced to just $9.50 (yes, under $10, and yes, your screams can be heard through the screen). That's a major $15 discount on the long-lasting, room-filling scents.

For those who want to smell before they buy, stores are opening as early at 7 A.M. but others may be welcoming shoppers even earlier than that. To find out what time your local store will open, head over to the Bath & Body Works store locator where Candle Day hours will be listed.

If, however, you want to avoid the massive crowds that will show up to shop in physical locations, there's good news. The deal extends to the brand's website. You can begin shopping Bath & Body Works' Candle Day sale on the website at midnight on Dec. 6.

Clearly, the approximately 60% discount on Bath & Body Works candles is what drives the sale, but the brand has even more in store for its scent-loving customers. On Candle Day, the brand is launching 38 brand new scents specifically for the sale. New smells include Sugared Blueberry Donut, Cereal Marshmallow Bar and Red Velvet Cupcake. Plus, the brand's holiday offerings will also be discounted including scents like Fresh Balsam and Winter.

If, however, you're planning to stock up on candles for weeks (or, let's be honest, months) to come, Bath & Body Works year-round scents are also up for grabs. Whether you need the stress-relieving scent of Eucalyptus Mint or want the earthy musk of Mahogany Teakwood, the brand has you covered.

Check your local store's hours, rest those candle-carrying arms, and get ready to shop because Bath & Body Works' Candle Day is officially back.