Bath & Body Works Candles Are Buy One, Get One Free This Weekend

No, it's not time to line up outside your local Bath & Body Works for candle day, but the retailer is having a major sale. From Sept. 11 through Sept. 13, the brand's 3-wick candles are buy one, get one free.

To take advantage of the deal, head to the brand's website — or to the store following social distancing guidelines — and add the candles of your choice to your cart. No code is required to shop, and all the brand's 3-wicks are up for grabs.

The sale follows the brand's launch of its Fall Bakery collection, a group of candles inspired by autumnal baked goods and foods. From scents like Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin to Pumpkin Pecan Waffles, the latest launches are perfect for those who love sweeter fragrances. If you're more into classic fall aromas, Bath & Body Works also has plenty of options: Fan favorites like Flannel and Leaves are up for grabs, as are newer options like Fall Farmhouse and White Apple Oakwood.

