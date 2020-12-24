Just when you thought Bath & Body Works couldn't come for your wallet any more than it already did during the candle sale, the brand has one more price tag-slashing event planned before the year ends. The Bath & Body Works semi-annual sale is upon us, and the deals are way too good to miss.

The sales event begins Dec. 26 and will bring discounts of up to 75% on select products with more added as the weeks progress. If you've never experienced the brand's semi-annual sale before, it's particularly special for those who love its festive scents. Once the sale's over, Bath & Body Works will be closing its Christmas vault until the 2021 holiday season, so you'll need to stock up on candle favorites like Twisted Peppermint and Tree Farm while you still can.

Besides snagging your winter and holiday faves, the sale is also bringing throwback scents to its offerings, like Secret Wonderland, Honeysuckle, and Sensual Amber. And you can also score totally new scents that the brand is launching in its candles and soaps as you stock up for the new year.

To shop the sale, you can do so both in stores and online. Inventory will vary by store location and daily online, so check all your options to make sure you get the best (and final!) deals from Bath & Body Works for 2020.

