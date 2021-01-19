Bath & Body Works Dropped A Dessert-Themed Valentine's Day Line

The holidays are over, but there are still things to get excited about. Namely: The Bath & Body Works Valentine's Day 2021 collection is here, and it's bringing seriously sweet gifts to treat your S.O. (or yourself) for the upcoming romantic holiday.

The store's famous Bake Shop — a line of bakery-themed scents — now has Valentine's Day-inspired body care and candles you can buy. The newness dropped on Monday, Jan. 18 and are here through spring for all your gifting needs. Included in the collection are new fragrances like Raspberry Jam Donut, Bubbly Rosé, Chocolate Covered Cherry, and Pink Petal Teacake, plus more tasty options based on classic V-Day desserts and beverages. Are you drooling yet?

The good news is that you can shop the new scents in basically every category. That means hand soaps, 3-wick candles, body lotions, and shower gels are all up for grabs. There are also new scents for the Men's Marble and Clean Slate lines, plus an array of Valentine's Day gift sets available for your loved ones. And, if you need any help navigating the goods, Bath & Body Works has all of its romantically-themed Bake Shop products categorized by who they're perfect for via the Cupid-Approved Gift Shop on its website.

If you've got heart eyes for the dreamy new scents, head to the brand's site to start shopping the Valentine's Day collection.

