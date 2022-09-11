Shopping
Beauty Experts Say These Cheap Products Actually Work So Freakin' Well
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
One thing I’ve learned over time is that a good beauty regimen doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. In fact, using a few simple tried-and-true formulas can actually be better for your hair and skin. That’s why I’ve rounded up tons of budget-friendly beauty products that come highly recommended by experts, simply because they work so well.
For example, this wallet-conscious lip gloss is infused with hyaluronic acid — an ingredient which binds water to the skin — in order to create a plumping effect. There’s also a tinted mineral sunscreen that blocks UV rays while blending in with your skin tone (aka, no dreaded white cast on your face). Check out the rest of these beauty specialists’ go-to products, and do a happy dance when you realize how cheap they are.