Shopping
Beauty Experts Swear By These Clever Things Under $25 On Amazon
Professionals share their best buys.
by Christina X. Wood
Amazon
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Finding the perfect brow pencil, a lipstick that lasts all night, or getting your foundation just the way you want it can be surprisingly challenging without some guidance. Luckily, there’s a universe of professionals and influencers who have made a living out of solving these quests.
To find out what the experts do (and what’s worth the money), I turned to those beauty industry professionals who have studied the science, fixed the hair and makeup problems of celebrities, and — in short — know what they are talking about. Here’s what you need to know.