Beauty Experts Use These Cheap Tricks To Make Themselves Look 10x Better — & You Can Easily Do Them Too

Beauty experts have years of experience and tons of skills that help them execute flawless looks with ease, so it’s only natural to assume their secrets would be too costly and out of reach for the rest of us. The truth is, however, that even the pros use cheap tricks to look better, and you can recreate them yourself.

Several experts, ranging from celebrity makeup artists to estheticians to hair stylists, divulged their most budget-friendly advice when it comes to looking good with minimal effort and investment. Basically, you can’t afford not to put these tips and tricks to work.

1 Buy Dual-Action Skin Products...

2 Like A Sunscreen That Has Vitamin C To Brighten Skin Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Vitamin C Sunscreen Amazon $14 See On Amazon Blair Linsley, owner of Cavina Med Spa in Alphaeretta, Georgia, advocates for products with multiple functions to help her look and feel great, even on a budget. This vitamin C sunscreen from Garnier does the trick by both shielding the skin with SPF-30 protection and by brightening and evening tone with vitamin C. As an added bonus, it offers non-greasy hydration.

3 And An Exfoliator That Works On Both Your Face & Body Dermasuri Exfoliating Mitt Amazon $12 See On Amazon Further exemplifying Linsley’s two-for-one policy, this exfoliator mitt is safe to use on both your face and body. Not only does it slough away dead skin cells, it’s also great for taking off makeup. Enjoy the benefits of unclogged pores and ingrown hair prevention, all with this one tool that brings the spa to your home.

4 And A Night Moisturizer With Retinol To Smooth Skin Neutrogena Retinol Night Moisturizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Linsley also recommends a nighttime moisturizer with retinol, like this pick from trusted brand Neutrogena. Not only does it leave your face feeling soft with hydrating hyaluronic acid, but it also helps increase cell turnover to reveal smoother skin. Plus, it has a pleasing, light almond scent.

5 Use A Cooling Mask To Reduce Eye Puffiness Thrive Gel Bead Eye Mask Amazon $14.95 See On Amazon Valerie Aperovich, esthetician and Science Team Lead at OnSkin, sees tons of benefits in products like this cooling mask. “Cooling gel bead eye masks provide a quick cold-compress therapy around the eye, constricting blood vessels and accelerating lymph flow, which helps minimize puffiness in 15 to 20 minutes. As a result, the eyes appear brighter, and overall, you look more well rested and rejuvenated,” she explains. The internal beads help to disperse the cooling properties, and the mask can also be put in the microwave for a warm treatment that soothes tired eyes. Available colors: 4

6 Exfoliate Lips With A Silicone Lip Brush Before Applying Makeup YOUKOOL Silicone Lip Scrubbers (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Aperovich also recommends a silicone scrubber to “rejuvenate your lips and provide a good foundation for the lipstick or lip balm to layer evenly.” This set comes with two double-sided brushes: one side with larger nubs for massaging, and one side with smaller ones for deeper exfoliating. They’re BPA free and easy to clean with soap and water.

7 Slip On A Pair Of Stylish Sunglasses BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Jaquelyn Wahidi, personal stylist in San Diego, loves some good eyewear — like these rectangular sunglasses — and for good reason: “They conceal dark circles [...] and make our faces appear more symmetrical,” she explains. This option comes with two pairs in a pack: one classic black frame and one tortoise frame (but you can choose from a range of other styles, too). And they’re not just fashionable, they also offer up UV-400 protection for your eyes. Available styles: 30+

8 Put On A Sun Hat When You Don’t Want To Do Your Hair FURTALK Straw Hat Amazon $25 See On Amazon “I know a lot of women, myself included, don’t have time to get fully done up [...] so I’ll also add a hat,” Wahidi says, and this straw hat is an excellent option. Featuring a floppy but not oversized brim, this hat has an adjustable interior string, so you can get a perfect fit, plus a chin strap for windy days at the beach. It’s topped off with a classic tied ribbon just above the brim. Available colors: 8

9 Add A Pop Of Color With Bright Lipstick Maybelline SuperStay Matte Liquid Lipstick $8 See On Amazon Wahidi’s final step for looking good with less effort is to throw on a bright lip, which is exactly what this liquid lipstick delivers. “This 1-2-3- punch of sunglasses, hat, and lip color makes it look like you actually spent time and money putting yourself together,” she says. This option from Maybelline has a precision wand for expert application and a rich, matte finish. The formula can last up to 16 hours, too. Available colors: 38

10 Use Clear Gloss On Lips, Cheekbones & Eyelids wet n wild Mega Slicks Lip Gloss Amazon $3 See On Amazon Nicole Pearl, beauty journalist, is a champion of clear lip gloss, touting its uber-versatile utility. “All you need is a [...] clear lip gloss, and you’ll have instant supermodel vibes,” she explains. “Top it over any lipstick or bare lips for a juicy mouth. Add it to your cheekbones and your skin will look like glass when the sun hits it. Slick on your lids to pull off that wet eye look,” Pearl adds. Because this gloss contains both vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, you can add “moisturizing” to that list of benefits, too.

11 Use Silver Eyeshadow To Wake Up Tired Eyes Julep Eyeshadow Stick Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re looking to fake the look of a restful night’s sleep, Pearl has an easy fix you can try: “Dab a white or silver shimmer shadow on the inner corners of your eyes. This creates an illusion, so your eyes look bigger,” she says. This stick is a waterproof formula that goes on like a cream but dries to a soft, powdery finish. The opposite end of the stick even has a built-in smudger, so you can blend with ease. Available colors: 34

12 Mix Highlighter With Foundation For A Dewy Glow L'Oréal Lumi Glotion Amazon $13 See On Amazon “To get the perfect, even skin look with a dewy finish, mix your foundation with a highlighter,” Pearl says. “Soak a beauty sponge in water, squeeze it out, and blot it into your foundation mixture. Then tap it onto your skin, and you’ll see how easily the foundation blends and fits into your contours.” This formula from L’Oréal is shimmery without being sparkly and melts easily into skin. Available in a handful of shades, you can also wear it on its own, or dab it onto key areas (like the cheekbones) for a sculpted effect. Available colors: 5

13 Use Damp Sponges For A Perfectly Blended Base Zenda Naturals Makeup Sponge (Set of 5) Amazon $7 See On Amazon In order to execute Pearl’s foundation trick, you’ll need some beauty applicators too, and these makeup sponges are a colorful, wallet-friendly option. They come five to a set, all with both rounded and pointed ends for tackling wide and narrow areas of your face. Reviewers reported that they don’t soak up too much product, either.

14 Try A Skin Tint To Fake A Glowy Complexion Without The Sun Milani Glow Hydrating Skin Tint Amazon $11 See On Amazon “One trick I love to do each day is pop a skin tint on to leave a radiant, dewy skin tone. Bonus points if there are natural ingredients!” says Lauren Paglionico, hair colorist and founder of New York’s LRN Beauty. This hydrating skin tint, which both camouflages blemishes and adds a subtle glow, checks all the boxes. Not only is it a bargain, but it’s packed with natural ingredients like coconut water for skin hydration. Available colors: 8

15 Apply Spray To Make Hairstyles Look Sleek Between Washes L'Oréal Elnett Satin Hairspray Amazon $13 See On Amazon “On those no-wash days when I choose to do a slicked-back bun or pony, I will finish it off with hairspray to keep it shiny and polished all day,” Paglionico says. To steal her trick, try this cult-favorite satin hair spray from L’Oréal. Not only is it unscented, making it a great choice for those sensitive to fragrance, it offers up extra-strong hold, too. The end result is hair that looks glossy without feeling crispy.

16 Swap Out Your Pillowcases To Better Protect Your Tresses J JIMOO Natural Silk Pillowcase Amazon $20 See On Amazon Sometimes caring for your hair has nothing to do with the products you put on it. “At night, I sleep with a silk pillowcase to promote hair and skin health,” Paglionico explains. She cautions that it should be made of mulberry silk specifically, like this silk pillowcase. Available in standard, queen, and king sizes, this satiny smooth pillowcase ensures hair glides effortlessly across it as you toss and turn, preventing unnecessary breakage. It’s also less absorbent than other materials, so it won’t strip oils from skin or hair. Available colors: 28

17 Wash Your Face With A Gentle, Oil-Based Cleanser IUNIK Calendula Complete Cleansing Oil Amazon $20 See On Amazon “At night, I make sure to use an oil-based cleanser,” Paglionico advises, like this cleansing oil with calendula extract. Unlike some products, this oil-based cleaner won’t strip your face of the moisture it needs, and instead leaves it feeling soft and nourished as it melts away makeup, unclogs pores, and more. Even better, 94% of its ingredients are plant based.

18 Complete Your Skin Routine With A Moisturizer That Also Primes Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Face Cream & Makeup Primer Amazon $29 See On Amazon Paglionico likes to follow up her routine with a toner and a moisturizer — this face cream from French pharmacy brand Embryolisse is a great pick. It uses ingredients like shea butter and aloe vera to nourish skin while also doubling as a primer that you can layer on before applying your makeup. It’s highly reviewed, too, with over 22,000 users weighing in to give it an impressive 4.6-star overall rating.

19 Massage Your Skin With This Gua Sha & Roller Set Sdara Jade Roller Gua Sha Set Amazon $14 See On Amazon Rachel Lee Lozina, esthetician at Blue Water Spa in Oyster Bay, New York, recommends gua sha for a quick at-home beauty regimen. “Gua sha has become the new go-to treatment to reduce puffiness and increase lymphatic drainage,” she explains. This gua sha and jade roller set lets you try it out without dropping a lot of cash. Just put on your favorite serum and roll the products in an upward motion using light pressure.

20 Use Facial Tanning Drops For Vacation Vibes Without The UV Rays L'Oréal Sublime Bronze Facial Tanning Drops Amazon $16 See On Amazon “A slightly darker golden hue evens your skin tone and improves your overall appearance,” Lozina explains. When it comes to choosing a tanning drop formula, she says, “While there are a ton of options on the market, opt for a facial-only one that doesn’t get too dark.” These facial tanning drops are a great choice because you can customize the depth of the tan by adding fewer or more drops, depending on your skin tone and preferences. Better yet, you can use them with your favorite moisturizer, since they can be blended with your existing products.

21 Stock Up On This Versatile Concealer That Rivals More Expensive Brands Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Multi-Use Concealer Amazon $9 See On Amazon A great concealer is a must for any beauty cabinet, and Lozina is here to steer you in the right direction. “Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser is a personal favorite of mine, I use this product regularly and believe it rivals some of the most touted concealers in the world. I have tried them all and always come back to this one,” she raves. The stick comes with a blending sponge applicator, so you can get seamless coverage with ease. It even doubles as a highlight and contour stick, Lozina says. It lasts for up to 12 hours, so you don’t have to worry about it budging. Available colors: 15

22 Melt Off Your Makeup With This Reusable Cloth The Original MakeUp Eraser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Jodi LoGerfo, Nurse Practitioner of Dermatology in New York, explains that makeup removal is step one in her nightly routine and you can snag this makeup eraser cloth to help you get the job done efficiently — without having to continually restock on one-use wipes. This clever cloth is covered in tiny fibers that whisk away makeup, even waterproof formulas, with just the addition of water. The cloth can last for up to five years and is safe to toss in the washing machine when it needs a cleanse. Available colors: 13

23 Get A Deeper Clean With An Exfoliating Brush VISOFO Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon After makeup removal, LoGerfo gets to cleansing. “I think a cleansing brush is a great way to exfoliate and leave your skin fresh and renewed,” she says. This model comes with a whopping seven different brush heads, including a makeup sponge, a massaging head, and even a pumice stone for feet. The head rotates a full 360 degrees for a deep, exfoliating clean. Available colors: 11

24 Even Out Skin Texture With A Gentle Toner Thayers Facial Toner Amazon $9 See On Amazon Lastly, LoGerfo applies a facial toner. This version is an alcohol-free formula made with natural ingredients like witch hazel and aloe vera to help improve skin texture without overdrying. It’s a fan favorite, too, with a whopping 118,000 reviewers weighing in to give it a stellar 4.7-star overall rating. LoGerfo then finishes off her nighttime routine with a prescription retinoid, which many dermatologists can easily prescribe.

25 Layer Up Your Products, Starting With A Tinted Mositurizer L'Oréal Skin Paradise Tinted Moisturizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon When it comes to daytime skin care, LoGerfo has a plan of attack, too. “I often use products in combination, like a tinted moisturizer, foundation, and a serum. This concoction gives my skin a dewy, refreshed look,” she explains. Tackle step one with this tinted moisturizer that provides coverage for up to 24 hours. It’s formulated with aloe vera for optimum smoothness and even has an SPF-19 rating for a bit of sun protection . Available colors: 12

26 And Then Tap On This Dewy Serum SheaMoisture Vitamin C Serum Amazon $10 See On Amazon To replicate LoGerfo’s routine, you’re going to want a serum, too, and this one comes at a wallet-friendly price but still gets amazing reviews. It’s packed with powerhouse ingredients like papaya, yuzu lemon, and vitamin C to reveal smooth, radiant skin. Plus, jojoba and grape seed oils offer a gorgeous glow.

27 Tone Brassiness With Purple Hair Products PURA D'OR Purple Shampoo and Conditioner Amazon $26 See On Amazon Clyde Haygood, celebrity hairstylist, recommends purple shampoo and conditioner, and not just for blondes. “[These products] help maintain the color and brightness in color-treated hair by reversing the damage done by color treatments with an intense blend of essential vitamins and nutrients.” He notes that it gets rid of dull, brassy tones, whether you have silver, blonde, or gray hair, and adds “sparkle and shine” to strands. These formulas are made with argan oil and bamboo fiber to deliver a finish that both feels soft and looks strong.

28 Shield Hair With A Heat Protectant That Doubles As Leave-In Conditioner PURA D'OR Argan Oil Heat Shield Amazon $12 See On Amazon And once your hair is clean, Haygood recommends protecting it with this heat shield spray. “This miracle worker is under $15 and is my go-to for so many reasons. It not only boosts shine and protects from hair from heat up to 450 degrees, it acts as a leave-in conditioner while also smoothing, detangling, and taming frizz without weighing hair down,” he says. As if that’s not enough, it’s paraben free and can even help prevent breakage. Spritz it on before styling and reap its protective, shine-enhancing benefits.

29 Flip Your Part For Instant Volume & Oomph Diane Tail Comb Amazon $4 See On Amazon Sometimes you don’t need any products at all to get your desired effect. “Adding more volume to your hair is a super quick and inexpensive way to give your look some ‘oomph’ without a lot of time and money,” Haygood says. “A simple flip of your part can instantly add lift and volume.” So go ahead and flip your hair back and forth, or use a tail comb to get it just right before you head out for the day.

30 Boost Hair Fullness With This Thickening Lotion Garnier Fructis Mega Full Thickening Lotion Amazon $12 See On Amazon If a simple part swap isn’t quite doing the trick, try this thickening lotion to amp up the volume. Just spray this lightweight formula onto damp hair to add fullness with some extra hold built in, too. You can let it air dry or heat style it, and either way it won’t leave any sticky residue behind.

31 Add Shine With A Helpful Hair Oil That Won’t Weigh Down Strands Verb Ghost Oil Amazon $20 See On Amazon “Another super easy trick to give hair a refresh is to add shine to dull, dry hair,” Haygood says, and you can achieve it with this ghost oil. “Adding shine will give hair a silky finish and always makes you look polished,” he continues. Made with a lightweight vegan formula, this oil delivers shine without parabens or sulfates. It can even help reduce frizz, too.

32 Try Cold Rolling For Increased Skin Circulation Elizabeth Mott Facial Ice Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon Danielle Gronich, esthetician and owner of San Diego Acne Clinic, knows that skin care requires tools, not just products. “My secret to looking and feeling great is using an ice roller in the morning to wake up my skin, release dopamine, and increase circulation for a healthy glow,” she says. This facial roller is made with a removable gel head that couldn’t be simpler to use: Just place it in the freezer for 15 minutes or less and you’re good to go. Plus, the material may be less harsh on sensitive skin than metal versions.

33 Set Makeup With A Hydrating Spray e.l.f. Dewy Coconut Setting Mist Amazon $10 See On Amazon Jackie Alves, owner and lead makeup artist at The Beauty Bar in Yuma, Arizona, includes a setting spray as part of her routine. “After applying my skin care (but before makeup), I apply a light mist of a hydrating setting spray. It keeps my makeup on longer and also refreshes my skin because I keep it in a mini fridge,” she says. This version, whether you choose to chill it or not, has a pleasing coconut scent and uses green tea and cucumber for extra hydration.

34 Add Pink Tones For Skin Vibrancy Milani Baked Blush Amazon $9 See On Amazon Alves believes in the power of pink. “Cream or powder blush, whichever you prefer, in a peachy pink shade can be added close to the hairline and faded out toward the nose. Then follow it with a little dusting on the bridge of your nose. This is a really effective tip in looking better and more vibrant,” she says. This baked blush, available in tons of rosy hues, is a solid option. It boasts a cruelty-free formula with a matte finish, and it’s buildable, too, so you can customize your level of coverage. Available colors: 25

35 Temporarily Cheat Your Way To Laminated Brows With A Low-Effort Wax e.l.f. Brow Lift Wax Amazon $6 See On Amazon Akriti Shrestha Maes, owner of Eye Adore Threading in Boston, in Boston, is a champion of brow wax for an easy way to fluff up brows. “Although many clients enjoy the appearance of brow lamination, many dislike the upkeep,” she explains. “I advise them to use an interdental brush and a quality brow wax. By doing this, you will give the appearance of thoroughly laminating your brows for a night out,” Maes continues. This version is clear, so it can be used on a variety of hair shades. The long-lasting formula can help brows stay brushed up all day, too.

36 Freshen Up Makeup Brushes With Face Wash Cetaphil Face Wash Amazon $12 See On Amazon Rina Weimann, MD, Philadelphia-area dermatologist at Philadelphia-area dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group, has a quick trick to revive dirty beauty tools. “Don’t throw away your makeup brushes, use a gentle facial cleanser as a cleaner instead. Cetaphil gentle skin cleanser is my top pick to clean makeup brushes and prevent bacteria and yeast buildup,” she says. Cetaphil is a reliable cleanser that’s safe to use with sensitive skin and can even help repair damaged skin barriers. You get a whopping 16 ounces of product for a great price.