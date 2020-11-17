The holiday season is fast approaching, and with every store just on the other side of your screen, narrowing down the best beauty gifts can get, well, complicated. Skin care, hair products, tools, makeup: They're all there staring you in the face as you endlessly scroll the virtual Sephora aisle and browse the shelves at your local department store.

Despite the sense of overwhelm you may feel every time an email from a brand hits your inbox, it's also difficult not to turn into a human heart-eye emoji from the sparkly packaging, the never-before-released products, and the next-level amazing price tags.

Whether you're looking for a brand new colorway in Dyson's iconic Airwrap, a skin care set that would almost definitely get the Meghan Markle stamp of approval, or an advent calendar that'll give you a daily beauty gift, these 10 holiday 2020 beauty items will have you longing to shop for yourself — and honestly, no one could blame you.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Airwrap Complete Styler Copper Limited Gift Edition Dyson $549.99 See On Dyson Yes, this item may give you sticker shock. That's fair. However, Dyson's Airwrap Styler is a full six hot tools in one — but without all the damage of said tools. The Airwrap uses warm (but not hot) air to style everything from subtle waves to voluminous curls and can give you a classic blowout — all without the damaging heat of traditional curling wands and irons.

2 The Starter Ritual Set Nourishing for Normal to Dry Skin Tatcha $68 See On Tatcha For Meghan Markle fans, Tatcha's starter kits are a perfect option. The brand makes four sets, each for a different skin type: dry, normal, oily, or sensitive. Markle's favorite product, the Rice Polish, comes alongside a cleansing oil, hydrating essence, moisturizer, and eye cream — a simple skin care routine even novices can perfect.

3 12 Days of Christmas Gift Set Lush $99.95 See On Lush Give the gift of self-care this year with Lush's 12 Days of Christmas advent calendar. The collection of 12 full-size products includes classic holiday scents, like Yog Nog shower gel, as well as relaxing bath bombs and bubble bars. Plus, it features a citrusy body milk, Celebrate, that's exclusive to this set.

4 Detox + Restore Kit Briogeo $49 See On Briogeo Take care of your scalp and hair with this two-item set from Briogeo. With charcoal to draw out impurities and plant-based exfoliators to clean, Scalp Revival helps detoxify the scalp and soothe irritation. The Don't Despair, Repair mask is a 10-minute leave-in treatment that moisturizes and strengthens damaged hair while helping to prevent frizz. Both treatments work on all hair types.

5 Fenty Beauty Lil Fly Stunna Mini Eye + Lip Set Sephora $24 See On Sephora Fenty Beauty's set of minis features two key items — a black liquid liner and red lipstick — for creating a classic holiday look. The gift is basically everything you need for an easy makeup look for Christmas, New Year's, and beyond.

6 Holiday Favorites Perfume Sampler Sephora $68 See On Sephora Fragrances are a highly personal preference, making them difficult gifts to give. If, however, a friend or family member loves perfume, Sephora's sampler lets them try 13 minis to find their new go-to. The best part: The kit comes with a voucher for a free full-size bottle of the giftee's favorite.

7 Pat McGrath Labs Mega Mothership: Celestial Divinity Eyeshadow Palette Sephora $78 See On Sephora If you have a beauty enthusiast in your life, there may be no better gift than the gift of Pat McGrath. The legendary makeup artist's eyeshadow palettes are highly pigmented and blend onto the eye like a dream. This collection of pinks, purples, and greens in shimmer and matte shades is a limited-edition holiday exclusive, and clocks in at $78 — nearly $50 less than McGrath's usual palettes.

8 Polish Detoxifying Body Scrub Beneath Your Mask $70 See On Beneath Your Mask When Beneath Your Mask says this is a body scrub, the brand means it. Not only can this exfoliator be used all over to remove rough dull skin while still imparting moisture, it's also a scalp scrub that's nourishing and great for getting leftover product out of your hair.

9 The Pedi System Olive & June $60 See On Olive & June Need a pedicure but don't want to head to a salon? Olive & June's curated set includes every item you might need for an at-home pedi, including a foot file, cuticle pusher, and foot serum to hydrate the skin. You can get the kit with nail polish, with one color for $70, or with six colors for $100.