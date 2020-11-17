The holiday season is fast approaching, and with every store just on the other side of your screen, narrowing down the best beauty gifts can get, well, complicated. Skin care, hair products, tools, makeup: They're all there staring you in the face as you endlessly scroll the virtual Sephora aisle and browse the shelves at your local department store.
Despite the sense of overwhelm you may feel every time an email from a brand hits your inbox, it's also difficult not to turn into a human heart-eye emoji from the sparkly packaging, the never-before-released products, and the next-level amazing price tags.
Whether you're looking for a brand new colorway in Dyson's iconic Airwrap, a skin care set that would almost definitely get the Meghan Markle stamp of approval, or an advent calendar that'll give you a daily beauty gift, these 10 holiday 2020 beauty items will have you longing to shop for yourself — and honestly, no one could blame you.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.