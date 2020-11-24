15 Beauty Gift Sets Your BFFs Will Be Extra Grateful For

If there's a person in your life who's obsessed with all things beauty, browsing through the best beauty gift sets is the easiest way to get them more of what they love. Almost all of your favorite hair care, skin care, body care, and makeup brands grace shoppers with curated sets this time of year, which makes browsing for presents a cinch. The hardest part now? Figuring out which one to buy.

That's what gift guides are for, though. Whether you're looking for the most bang for your buck, want to give your loved one a little bit of luxury, or are seeking to find your BFF their next favorite beauty product, there are more than enough gift sets to choose from.

From iconic makeup brands like Benefit and e.l.f. to top skin care essentials from The Inkey List, you're sure to find just the right set for your loved ones' beauty cabinets. And, if they happen to be beauty newbies, a gift set works as a great introduction to crafting a skin or hair care regimen. In other words: Beauty gift sets are for everyone, from the novice to the bona fide influencer.

If you need a little help browsing, let these 15 of the best beauty gift sets serve as shopping inspo.

1 Sundays Manicure Kit Manicure Kit Sundays $72 See On Sundays Wellness nail care brand Sundays' vegan, non-toxic, cruelty-free, and 10-free manicure kit comes with everything you need to give yourself the perfect at-home treatment. From top and base coats to cuticle oil and a cutely striped nail file, even the most novice DIY manicurist can get a salon-quality mani.

2 The Inkey List Holiday Heroes Set The Inkey List Holiday Heroes Set Sephora $34.99 See On Sephora If you want to help your loved one upgrade their skin care routine with must-have ingredients — like retinol and hyaluronic acid — this set from The Inkey List will plump and brighten their complexion. It includes a vitamin C for the a.m., a retinol for the evening, and a hydrating serum and eye cream for any time of day. The best part of all? It doesn't break the bank.

3 Honest Beauty Sleep Bright Holiday Gift Set Sponsored by Honest Beauty Sleep Bright Holiday Gift Set Honest Beauty $59.99 See On Honest.com There’s nothing better than skin care that does its magic while you snooze. Honest Beauty’s Sleep Bright Holiday Gift Set works overtime for the most glowing results by morning, and it’s perfect for anyone looking for a simplified, three-step nighttime routine. Start with the Gentle Gel Cleanser to remove makeup and other gunk from the day. Follow with the Beauty Sleep Resurfacing Serum, which helps to dissolve dead skin cells without irritation (thanks to fruit-derived AHAs). Finish with a thin layer of the Hydrogel Cream, which has moisture-binding hyaluronic acid to immediately plump skin. Use it with the included cat-ears-headband — a favorite of founder Jessica Alba’s to use during her routine!

4 Briogeo Merry Multi-Masking Kit Briogeo Merry Multi-Masking Kit Sephora $36 See On Sephora Give the gift of great hair this holiday. Briogeo's Merry Multi-Masking Kit includes the brand's most popular hair masks, which are suitable for all hair types. All three treatments are designed to give damaged strands an infusion of moisture and nourishment, so whether hair is damaged from coloring or one too many hot tools, these 97% naturally-derived and cruelty-free masks can help.

5 Uoma Beauty Party Pop: Femme Fatale Kit Party Pop: Femme Fatale Kit Uoma Beauty $79 See On Uoma Beauty This set from Uoma Beauty is a dream for makeup lovers. Not only does it contain must-haves like mascara and brow gel, but the eyeshadow palette features the perfect mix of neutral shades and rainbow hues for pops of fun. You also get two matte lipsticks in a soft pink and a peach-toned neutral, both of which will match the eyeshadows of the palette. Basically, it's all you need for the perfect makeup look.

6 Lush Relax Gift Set Relax Gift Set Lush $39.95 See On Lush If you want to give a gift that helps your loved one relax, Lush's relaxation-themed gift set has it all. It's comprised entirely of lavender-based products, which are designed to give the user a moment of chill. For the perfect self-care evening, you get luxurious bath bombs, skin-nourishing shower gel, and a moisturizing Dream Cream.

7 Fresh Sugar Lip Bestsellers Tin Sugar Lip Bestsellers Tin Fresh $45 See On Fresh This collection of Fresh's bestselling lip balms work to send chapped lips packing. They're the perfect hybrid of skin care and makeup, as each of the subtly tinted shades deliver hydration — a la a traditional lip balm — along with a touch of color. No matter which color you choose, each formula has SPF 15 to protect your pout along with sugar (of course) to act as a humectant and prevent water loss.

8 Glow Recipe Fruit Babies Kit Fruit Babies Kit Glow Recipe $25 $21.25 See On Glow Recipe Glow Recipe's range of skin care staples aren't just healthy for your skin — each item is fun to use (and look at). The colorful, pastel packaging and fruit-based skin care make the brand the ideal introduction to K-beauty based products. This set of minis allows users to test some of the brand's most iconic (and OG) products like its Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask, Blueberry Bounce Cleanser, and Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer.

9 Benefit Cosmetics Great Brow Basics Pencil & Gel Set Benefit Cosmetics Great Brow Basics Pencil & Gel Set Sephora $36 See On Sephora Everyone loves great brows. Benefit's cult-favorite brow essentials are all in this gift set, including its brow pencils and volumizing gel. Use these products together for a perfectly sculpted look or, on days when you just need to get out the door, brush the gel through the brows for a quick and easy on-the-go look.

10 slip Rose Leopard Small Slipsilk Scrunchies Bauble Trio slip Rose Leopard Small Slipsilk Scrunchies Bauble Trio Sephora $20 See On Sephora Slip's iconic silk scrunchies help to prevent breakage when wearing your hair up, and it won't create creases either. Whether you're shopping for your workout-loving BFF or a loved one that pays special attention to their strands, this is the perfect beauty-themed stocking stuffer.

11 Sigma Essential Brush Set Essential Brush Set Sigma $160 See On Sigma Buying makeup for a loved one can be tricky if you don't know their exact preferences, but you can never go wrong with brushes. Sigma's Essentials Set gives your friend everything they need to create a full face, from teeny, tiny brushes for precise definition to those meant for all-over application.

12 NuFace On-The-Go Energy On-The-Go Energy Kit NuFace $330 See On NuFace If you have a serious skin care lover on your list, a NuFace is sure to bring them joy. The mini version of the trendy beauty device uses microcurrent to help lift and tone the face, which works to diminish fine lines and wrinkles, while the NuFace Fix is specifically designed for smaller areas like the skin around the eyes and lips.

13 e.l.f. All That Glitters Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow Vault All That Glitters Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow Vault e.l.f. $35 See On e.l.f. With half of your face covered with a mask most of the time, eye makeup is very in right now. This set of eight gorgeous liquid eyeshadows (all in gorgeous, glittery shades) is ideal for makeup lovers that enjoy experimenting with color. From a silvery hue to a bold blue that's perfect for a Zoom New Year's Eve party, this set — which is just $35, BTW — is extremely versatile.

14 amika New York Minute Hair Blow Dryer Brush Set amika New York Minute Hair Blow Dryer Brush Set Sephora $99 See On Sephora If you're looking to gift a hair tool that's on the affordable side, amika's Hair Blow Dryer Brush Set is a great find. This tool — which is good for all hair types — gives a salon-style blowout with its hybrid dryer and round brush design, which work together to provide a sleek, bouncy finish. Plus, the kit includes the brand's iconic dry shampoo and anti-humidity style spray to help protect your style.