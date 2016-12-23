7 Most Extravagant Beauty Gift Sets To Give (Yourself) This Holiday Season

If you're in need of a quick yet awesome gift with a variety of products, beauty gift sets are always a fun option for holiday presents. Whether you're shopping for yourself or for your beauty-obsessed friend, there are some pretty extravagant beauty gifts sets to buy this holiday season — or to hope for because they are pretty pricey.

Some of these holiday gift sets feature more than 20 items like Lush's Wow Gift Set and Sephora's Easel Brush set. These product-filled sets like Urban Decay's Vice Lipstick Stockpile will definitely last you through the year as you won't constantly have to buy new lipstick with having almost every shade in the brand's color spectrum in your makeup arsenal.

Even though these sets are all more than $100, they can make a great gift if you want to spoil someone with the ultimate makeup and beauty gift. Whether you're looking for a set that includes makeup tools, body wash products, lipsticks, or nail polish, there's definitely sets out there you can shop that will include an assortment of products that are worth the money. But if you don't have a large budget this year, there are other less-expensive beauty sets you can shop too.

1. Wow Lush Gift Set

Wow Lush Gift Set, $299.95, lushusa.com



If you're an avid fan of the the Lush brand, you're going to love this set of dozens of the vegan products including jellies, bath bombs, dusting powders, soaps, and bubbles.

2. Sephora Collection Easel Brush Set

Sephora Collection Easel Brush Set, $445, sephora.com

This limited edition brush set includes 27 professional-grade brushes that any new or practicing makeup artist will put to good use.

3. Kylie Cosmetics Limited Edition Holiday Box

Kylie Cosmetics Limited Edition Holiday, $290, kyliecosmetics.com

Kylie Cosmetics fans are so obsessed with getting the limited edition products, that this expensive, 15-piece set is only limited two per customer. The highlight products of this set include eight of Jenner's infamous liquid matte lipsticks as well as the holiday eye shadow palette.

4. Butter London Treatment And Nail Lacquer Collection



Butter London Treatment And Nail Lacquer Collection, $150, ulta.com



Not only does this Butter London Nail collection include dozens of shades of polish, you will also get several top coats, remover wipes, and a nail file and buffer.

5. Urban Decay Vice Lipstick Stockpile

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick Stockpile, $325, sephora.com



Urban Decay's Lipstick Stockpile includes 30 different shades — you can wear a different color every day of the month! The shades range in six different finishes including mega matte, comfort matte, cream, metallized, sheer, and sheer shimmer.

6. Sunday Reilly #SquadGoals Skincare Essentials





There's no better way to try the high-performance, brightening, and exfoliating Sunday Reilly products, which are great for all skin types, than to indulge in this set that includes all off the essentials including a cleanser, a night oil, a brightening water cream, and a lactic acid treatment.

7. Laura Mercier's The Iconics Collection

Laura Mercier's The Iconics Collection, $128, nordstrom.com

You will get the best of Laura Mercier with this gift set (originally priced at $263) because it comes with 13 iconic products including face powders, makeup brushes, lip colors, and more.





Images: Courtesy of Brands