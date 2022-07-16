Heat wave season is upon us, and that means our skin (and body) is perhaps a bit more dewy than usual. And while a little extra sweat is nothing to be ashamed of, Bustle asked Dr. Marisa K. Garshick, a leading board-certified dermatologist based in NYC, some burning questions about sweat — from tips and tricks on how to make your beauty routine less sweaty, to the best products to help combat sweat.

Are some people more prone to sweating than others?

It’s important to note that sweating is a normal physiologic response. The purpose of sweat is to help your body maintain a normal body temperature and cool you down when your body temperature goes up, which can occur in the setting of exercise, work, stress or hot temperatures outside among other causes. Our body is comprised of numerous sweat glands, which respond to signals from our brain to release sweat. Some of our sweat glands are connected to both emotional signals as well as changes in temperature, which is why people sometimes get sweaty when they are nervous. Someone should be concerned if it is persistent, interfering with their daily life and quality of life or if it is associated with any other new symptoms.

Individuals with excessive sweating may experience primary hyperhidrosis, which is defined as focal excess sweating, present for more than six months without any other identifiable cause. The other criteria also include two of the following: that it involves both sides of the body, impairs activities of daily life, at least one episode per week, begins less than 25 years old, family history, and stops during sleep.

Are there any key ingredients to look out for when shopping for sweat-proof products? In terms of antiperspirants, it is best to look for aluminum-based products, such as Certain Dri Prescription Strength, which contains aluminum chloride, the same ingredient found in prescription strength antiperspirants. Another example is Dove Advanced Care Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick Cool Essentials, which is an alcohol-free formula. What are your tips on keeping cool and sweating less? Antiperspirant is designed to plug up the sweat glands — which is easiest to do at night when the sweat glands are not active or filled with sweat, so the sweat ducts are able to absorb more of the aluminum and therefore be more effective. Importantly, it is also advised to ensure the area is completely dry prior to application to minimize irritation, [so be] sure to avoid applying right after a shower. There are ways to decrease how much you sweat with topical antiperspirants, oral prescriptions, botulinum toxin injections, iontophoresis, microwave heat energy devices, as well as lifestyle choices such as wearing light, breathable fabrics. We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. Shop The Best Sweat-Proof Beauty Products

Etude House Dear Darling Water Tint Amazon $6.50 See On Amazon Pros: Moisturizing formula, vibrant pigment that lasts Cons: Limited color range Review: “Seriously had to use micellar water to get it off my lips when I went to bed. It’s so good. It’s the only lip and cheek color I will touch now.” Star Ingredient: Pomegranate & Grapefruit Extract

HIDE Liquid Multi-Use Full Coverage Concealer Amazon $25.99 See On Amazon Pros: Oil-free, lightweight, and sweat resistant Cons: May be hard to find a color match for those with ultra-fair and ultra-deep complexions Review: “Wow, Wow, Wow!!! This product covers very well and matches my skin color perfectly. I spend a lot of time working outside in my landscaping and was surprised to find that this stayed on my face and didn't clog up my pores. I love this concealer and would recommend it to anyone.”

Certain Dri Prescription Strength Clinical Antiperspirant Roll-On Deodorant Amazon $6.99 See On Amazon Pros: Fragrance-free; provides up to 72 hours of protection against odor and perspiration Cons: Recommended to apply sparingly as too much product may cause irritation Review: “This stuff is like a miracle! But your armpits have to be VERY DRY. Use a hairdryer seriously get those pits dry as possible. Then, before bed, put ONE OR TWO SWIPES of antiperspirant on and use the hairdryer again. It takes quite a bit of time probably 5-10 min til it's totally dry, but it will be SO SO itchy if you leave it on your armpits wet. That's why you need to put it on before bed, because you don't normally sweat while sleeping.” Star Ingredient: Aluminum Chloride

Skindinavia The Makeup Finishing Spray Amazon $29 See On Amazon Pros: Kiss-proof, cry-proof and sweat-proof, this ultra-fine spray is specially designed to resist the effects of excess moisture on your makeup Cons: Gets the job done, but is a bit pricey Review: “Used this for both my own wedding in May, and also for my best friend’s wedding (outside, in the South, in August. Can you say hot/humid). If it can stand the southern humidity for 12+, it can stand anything. 10/10 would recommend. Absolutely best setting spray I’ve used.”

L'Oréal Infallible Pro-Glow 24HR Foundation Amazon $6.49 See On Amazon Pros: Effortlessly dewy, glowing finish Cons: Limited shade range Review: “Probably my favorite drugstore or drugstore priced foundation! Medium coverage at best but oh my goodness it’s BEAUTIFUL coverage. Very liquidy and I don’t fond I need much powder to set. It feels like skin and looks soo lovely. I don’t know about 24 hours, but mine lasts 12 hours easy even in 100+ degree Texas scorching heatwave weather, except on my upper lip. But that’s my problem. Just lovely I can’t recommend enough.”

Dove Advanced Care Invisible Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant Amazon $7.48 See On Amazon Pros: Proven to leave no white marks on 100 colors of clothing Review: “Smells great, leaves no residue, dries quickly, keeps me dry all day. Pro tip: give your feet a spray if you get sweaty feet in the summer. Keeps them fresh and dry without leaving residue on your shoes.” Star Ingredient: Aluminum Chlorohydrate & Sunflower Seed Oil

Urban Decay All Nighter Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $26.40 See On Amazon Pros: Featuring patented Temperature Control Technology, this weightless, oil-free setting spray actually lowers the temperature of your makeup to lock in your look for 16 hours Cons: A bit expensive Review: “This stuff is a miraculous make up setting spray! I sweat (hyperhidrosis) like a waterfall. My eyeliner and mascara run down my face. Eyeshadow rinses off as if never applied. When I use this setting spray (READ the directions!) my makeup is set and on point until I cleanse it.”

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara Amazon $10.99 See On Amazon Pros: Long-lasting, tear- and sweat-proof volume Review: “I’ve tried many, and I mean many different brands of mascara. Why do I love this one and put my name out there saying it’s so wonderful? Because it just works great. It does as it says and stays put. Whether you blubber like me or still want to look cute even while sweating like a pig at the gym.”

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo Amazon $41 See On Amazon Pros: Revitalizes hair sans residue, and is safe for color-treated hair Cons: Price point is on the high end Review: “As someone who finds dry shampoo intimidating, this is exactly what I needed. It absorbs oils and grease and sweat like crazy in just one minute. I can watch my hair become clean. The smell is relatively pleasant, and it can save you from washing your hair for a couple days in a row.”

BodyGlide The Original Anti-Chafe Balm Amazon $10.99 See On Amazon Pros: Easy to apply and completely unscented Review: “This is the gold standard for anti chaffing product in my opinion. It is easy to apply, doesn't have any weird, perfume scent, and is very long lasting.”

Black Radiance True Complexion Loose Setting Powder Amazon $6.87 See On Amazon Pros: High quality powder at a low price point Cons: Limited shade range Review: “I LOVE this setting powder, I went from using the higher end powders to this, and let me tell you, save your money when it comes to the higher end powders. This stuff gets the job done. I have oily skin and this seriously keeps my make up in place. Its not a heavy feeling powder either! No flashback. Also the container is a lot bugger than expected.”

Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint Amazon $9.90 See On Amazon Pros: Lightweight, matte, and with plenty of colors to choose from Cons: Application technique has a bit of a learning curve Review: “It seriously lasts 8+ hours while wearing a mask, eating, drinking, sweating, and talking all day long. I soooo recommend this product.”

Drunk Elephant Sweet Pitti™ Deodorant Cream Amazon $16 See On Amazon Pros: All-natural, baking soda and aluminum free Cons: If you’re used to aluminum-based deodorants, you may experience a detox period Review: “Tried this after a string of disappointments with other brand that either did not work at all for odor control and/or caused my pits to become red/ itchy/ change color/ smell weird/ be even more sweaty after a couple days of use. Was very skeptical, but after just one use, was overjoyed to find it works perfectly! Easy to apply, dries fast, smells faintly of sweet almond and worked great! No unmanageable wetness, no weird odor, no abused skin, just pits that smell like pretty much nothing except for clean skin and stay that way for 24 hrs under even the sweatiest of situations!!! Love this!” Star Ingredient: Mandelic Acid, Arrowroot Powder, & Shea Butter

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Liner Amazon $10 See On Amazon Pros: Waterproof, smudge-proof, vegan, and dried completely matte Cons: If you’re not used to a felt brush-tip, some say it may take some getting used to Review: “This is my new favorite eyeliner! I work in a kitchen for 8+ hours a day, it's hot, I sweat, and most eyeliners smudge/bleeding. This one stays put.”