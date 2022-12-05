Beauty devices can seem a bit intimating, but the thought of having a tool that can deliver professional-grade results in the comfort of my own bathroom is usually too appealing to resist. The newest one I’ve been testing out — BeautyBio’s GLOfacial Pore Cleansing Tool — caught my eye because of the before and after photos. According to the brand, just one treatment with the GLOfacial removes dead skin cells, blackheads, and excess oil from your pores, while simultaneously infusing the skin with hydration. The results (and instant gratification) seemed very impressive. And with near-freezing temperatures, my skin could most definitely use the moisture boost.

Several spots on my face tend to get extra congested (namely, my chin and T-zone), and the BeautyBio GLOfacial seemed like it could be great for unclogging those areas and simultaneously ridding others of little flakes of dry skin. Plus, the device includes a skin-clarifying LED blue light.

Curious as to whether or not the tool lives up to the hype? Hoping to find a techy product that delivers that pore-strip level of gross satisfaction, I put the GLOfacial to the test. Keep scrolling to read all my thoughts on the new device.

Fast Facts

Price: $199

$199 Best For: Dry skin, blackheads

Dry skin, blackheads Rating: 4/5

4/5 Pros: Easy to use, results are instant

Easy to use, results are instant Cons: Expensive

The BeautyBio GLOfacial Hydro-Infusion Deep Pore Cleansing Tool

As mentioned before, the tool is a pore-cleansing device that the brand says is “like a vortex vacuum for your pores.” It gently sucks out dirt, oil, and dead skin cells, ultimately making your complexion look smoother with the appearance of smaller pores.

The GLOfacial also infuses the skin with a proprietary “concentrate” that includes hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and salicylic acid (which is what gives you a glow). While this is all happening, the device is also emitting LED blue light, which studies show can help calm acne.

How To Use The BeautyBio GLOfacial

The first step is to decide which treatment tip you want to use (the tool includes two of them: one small, one large), and then attach it to the device. Next, you pop off the bottom of the GLOfacial, which will reveal two small side-by-side compartments: a “concentrate chamber” for the water and concentrate mixture, and a “waste chamber” where you’ll be able to see all the oil, dead skin, and gunk you removed.

Remove the concentrate chamber, and fill it with GLOfacial’s special concoction and water (I appreciated the clear markings that let you know exactly how much of each to add). Once filled, snap the chamber back into place, and put the bottom back on.

After pressing the GLOfacial’s one and only button, it’s time to get your facial started. First, dampen clean skin and hold it taut in the area you’re treating. Keeping the tool held upright, glide it along your skin and repeat the process until the treatment chamber is empty and the waste chamber is full (about five minutes). After you’re finished, open up the waste chamber over a sink and clean it out. Once it’s dry, it fits securely in its accompanying charging stand.

First Impression

The device was pretty simple and intuitive to use. I was able to set up everything within five minutes and was happy to see that it came with three “suction” strengths. I picked the smaller treatment tip (which is better on smaller areas) and the highest suction strength for my first use.

It took me a minute to get a hang of the movement, but a handy facial map gives you a “pattern” to follow. I had to re-dampen my face a few times (it’s crucial to have some moisture on your skin, or the GLOfacial won’t glide properly) and I have to admit: It was great being able to see all the dead skin and grime that came out of my skin in the waste compartment.

I also appreciated the tool’s charging stand (it’s compact and doesn’t take up too much counter space) and the little cleaning brush that made it easy to thoroughly clean out the chambers.

The Results

One use of GLOfacial did make me look look dewier, and I could see the dry flakes that had previously occupied my nose floating around in the chamber. I found that the highest suction level gave me the best results, so I always crank it up. The treatment time is also short enough that it’s easy to do at least once or twice per week.

Worth It?

If you have more intense blackheads, it wouldn’t suck them out like a vacuum on the first go. You will get an instant boost and cleaner pores will make your skin feel firmer later down the line. If you have dry, combination, or oily skin, this is a fun tool to include in your weekly routine for extra deep-cleaning benefits.