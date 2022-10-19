Celebrity Style
Bella Hadid’s New Clothing Line Is Inspired By Her Unique Style
This collab is everything.
After wearing collections from some of the most recognized designer names in the world — from Vivienne Westwood to Fendi to Givenchy — Bella Hadid just casually dropped a new clothing collab of her own. Drawing inspiration from Hadid’s famously unique style, she just made it a whole lot easier for fans to duplicate her aesthetic.
Linking up with European e-tailer About You, the fall/winter collection is heavily influenced by the model’s love for ‘90s and early aughts fashion. The 39-piece capsule features shrugs, mini skirts, graphic tees, flared trousers, and tops with matching arm warmers.
It also includes a bold selection of outerwear, as well as four pieces made from 100% recycled denim fabric. This is unsurprising, seeing that any fan of the model already knows that sustainability is important to her (Hadid often rocks vintage second-hand finds herself).
Taking to Instagram to announce the collaboration, she revealed a photoshoot that sees her modeling pieces from the collection, styled with some of her own clothes. "We spent a year creating this for you, and you know I'm not putting my name on anything without being there 100% of the way!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "I wanted to bring you something 100% B 100% Me … I wanted to make easy, chic, comfortable pieces you can layer, throw on, dress up or dress down."
The collection is available to shop now on aboutyou.com. Prices range from $27 to $219.
