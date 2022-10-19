After wearing collections from some of the most recognized designer names in the world — from Vivienne Westwood to Fendi to Givenchy — Bella Hadid just casually dropped a new clothing collab of her own. Drawing inspiration from Hadid’s famously unique style, she just made it a whole lot easier for fans to duplicate her aesthetic.

Linking up with European e-tailer About You, the fall/winter collection is heavily influenced by the model’s love for ‘90s and early aughts fashion. The 39-piece capsule features shrugs, mini skirts, graphic tees, flared trousers, and tops with matching arm warmers.

It also includes a bold selection of outerwear, as well as four pieces made from 100% recycled denim fabric. This is unsurprising, seeing that any fan of the model already knows that sustainability is important to her (Hadid often rocks vintage second-hand finds herself).

Taking to Instagram to announce the collaboration, she revealed a photoshoot that sees her modeling pieces from the collection, styled with some of her own clothes. "We spent a year creating this for you, and you know I'm not putting my name on anything without being there 100% of the way!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "I wanted to bring you something 100% B 100% Me … I wanted to make easy, chic, comfortable pieces you can layer, throw on, dress up or dress down."

The collection is available to shop now on aboutyou.com. Prices range from $27 to $219.

