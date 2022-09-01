There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it — Bella Hadid is without question, one of the world’s top models. Along with sister Gigi, she’s always one to watch when fashion week rolls around. She’s become famous for her head-turning street style and ever-stunning red carpet looks, but the trendsetting 25-year-old also knows how to turn a runway look into a moment.

No matter the show, or what she’s modeling, Hadid always seems to hit that catwalk as if Cheetah Girls’ “Strut” is playing in her head (IYKYK). From New York to London to Paris, all of the most notable and influential luxury brands have tapped her to debut their designs. This includes iconic fashion houses like Vivienne Westwood, Fendi, and Givenchy, as well as buzzy brands founded in the 2010s like Off-White, Coperni, and Khaite.

Whether the model is decked out in luxe couture or a fierce ready-to-wear ‘fit, she wears the clothes, not the other way around. The supermodel holds her own on the runway, making it her personal stage, walking it with total confidence. Though Hadid has taken well-publicized spills in the past, she shows no signs of intimidation when she enters the room. She walks with a certain boldness — with undeniable nerve and spunk.

With fashion week right around the corner (how is it September already?), I’ve rounded up some of the most memorable runway looks from Bella Hadid's career thus far. So, step into my fashion time machine and check out 35 of her best fashion week moments.

Vivienne Westwood Fall 2022 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images At Paris Fashion Week, your girl sauntered down the runway for Vivienne Westwood in an oh-so-cool green outfit complete with punky fishnets and ankle boots featuring a lace design and metallic accents.

Coperni Fall 2022 Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Hadid positively dazzled in a sheer black embellished micro-mini dress and dominatrix-inspired thigh-high boots at Coperni.

Off-White Fall 2022 Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Virgil Abloh’s final Off-White show during PFW, the model rocked this poofy, off-the-shoulder wedding gown with chunky sneakers while holding a pair of strappy heels.

Moschino Fall 2022 Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This glamorous black dress, featuring a gilded keyhole design and matching pumps, was a standout look for Hadid at the Moschino show during Milan Fashion Week.

Fendi Fall/Winter 2022 Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With seemingly effortless poise, she opened Fendi’s show wearing a sheer, pale pink dress topped off with a fluffy coat and seafoam accessories.

Michael Kors Collection Fall 2021 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images At the Michael Kors Collection fall ‘21 show, Hadid made a statement in monochrome — a fiery red ensemble that I can’t look away from.

Off-White Fall 2021 picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Opening Off-White’s fall ‘22 show in Paris, Hadid looked utterly fabulous in a striking, royal blue, velvet mini dress and matching boots. Perfection.

Tom Ford Fall 2020 Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images I’d bet money that jaws dropped in the front row when she stepped out in this shimmering Tom Ford number.

Rodarte Fall 2020 Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The retro-inspired polka dot dress and rose-topped veil Hadid donned at Rodarte was an undeniable high-fashion moment.

Oscar de la Renta Fall 2020 Peter White/WireImage/Getty Images Who could forget when she closed (and stole) the show in this vibrant Oscar de la Renta? Complete with an electric pink feather cape, it’s giving avant-garde Little Red Riding Hood vibes.

Brandon Maxwell Fall 2020 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images If this runway moment is a testament to anything, it's that Brandon Maxwell knows how to do black and Hadid knows how to rock it.

Jean-Paul Gaultier Spring 2020 Couture Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Aaand, this cabaret-inspired Jean-Paul Gaultier couture look is just further proof that designers can’t go wrong putting this cover girl in their shows.

Jacquemus Fall 2020 Menswear Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hadid looked simply ethereal when Simon Porte Jacquemus sent her down the runway in this ivory linen sheath dress.

Ralph Lauren Fall 2019 JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hadid surely set pulses racing when she entered wearing this plunging sequin gown by Ralph Lauren.

Redemption Fall 2019 Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the Redemption Paris Fashion Week show in 2019, she transformed into a gothic goddess.

Anna Sui Fall 2019 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images At Anna Sui’s fall ‘19 show, the supermodel showcased a wild cobalt and purple ensemble complete with a spunky baby blue wig.

Prabal Gurung Spring 2019 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Before Barbiecore took over, Hadid hit the runway in this colorful neon ‘fit at Prabal Gurung’s spring ‘19 show.

Roberto Cavalli Spring 2019 Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Giving Zenon vibes at Roberto Cavalli, she sported a knit crop top covered in sequins, silver metallic shorts, and matching booties.

Chanel Resort 2019 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Suited in navy blue Chanel tweed, Hadid brought her A-game to the iconic fashion house’s resort 2019 show.

Tod’s Fall 2018 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images At Tod’s fall ‘18 show, she looked so cozy-chic in a camel teddy jacket and a glossy skirt in nearly the same hue, plus slouchy chestnut suede boots.

Savage x Fenty Fall 2018 Albert Urso/WireImage/Getty Images Rihanna dressed Hadid in this sultry silver-and-blue boudoir look for her Savage x Fenty fall ‘18 collection.

Moschino Fall 2018 Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She served up a retro purple dream in this Moschino outfit topped off with a Jackie O-esque pillbox hat.

Jason Wu Fall 2018 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images After rediscovering this snap of her from Jason Wu’s fall ‘18 show, I’m now upset that I don't own that navy embellished coat.

Dsquared2 Fall 2018 Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hadid effortlessly nailed the western-chic trend in this look at Dsquared2.

Versus Versace Spring 2017 Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There's nothing not cool about this all-black biker-inspired ‘fit Hadid wore at Donatella Versace’s spring ‘17 Versus show.

Lanvin Fall 2017 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Lanvin’s fall 2017 show saw the model sporting a menswear-inspired ensemble with a sheer lace blouse layered under a sleek coat.

Chanel Fall 2017 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The look she wore at Chanel’s fall 2017 show expertly blends elements from the past and the future.

Off-White Fall 2017 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage/Getty Images Hadid was the epitome of fall in this plaid Off-White getup.

Givenchy Fall 2017 Menswear Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Donning all black again for Givenchy’s fall ‘17 menswear show, Hadid couldn't have looked more fab if she tried.

Atelier Versace Fall 2016 Couture Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images I can imagine when Hadid debuted this vibrant Atelier Versace couture look, there was simply no looking away.

Fendi Fall 2016 Couture Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Chosen to walk in Fendi’s 90th Anniversary show in 2016 — which saw models march across a see-through runway atop Rome’s Trevi Fountain pool — the details on her dress and shoes merit a zoom-in.

Fenty x Puma Fall 2016 Thomas Concordia/WireImage/Getty Images At Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma fall 2016 show, Hadid served gothic glamour in a sultry lace-front gown.

Christian Dior Fall 2016 Couture Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images She wowed in a plunging black embellished peplum gown paired with strappy thong sandals at Dior’s fall 2016 couture show.

Marc Jacobs Spring 2016 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images A circus-inspired look? Yeah, she rocked that too at Marc Jacobs.