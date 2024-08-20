Bella Hadid may have taken a small step back from modeling, but when she dips her toe back into the fashion world, she comes to play. On Aug. 19, Hadid revealed Nightcap, the latest addition to her skin fragrance line Orabella, calling it her “most special, spicy, vanilla, ginger elixir.” But what’s really turning heads is the model’s dazzling look for the campaign.

Hadid shared behind-the-scenes snapshots from the photo shoot on her Instagram, and she appeared to capture her scent’s allure by wearing many strings of crystals — and basically nothing else.

Bella’s Bedazzled Bodysuit

To promote her new Orabella scent, Hadid posed in a practically nude bedazzled look that would make Britney Spears proud. The model’s bodysuit is made with hundreds of crystals, starting with a choker-style, multi-layered neckline with multiple gem pendants that lead to a crystal bra.

Several large gems are sewn into the bra using crystal strings, which barely cover her midriff. These accessories connect to her garter-style underwear, which are studded with rhinestones and pulled up high for maximum exposure, a trend that friend and fellow model Kendall Jenner has also embraced.

Instagram / Bella Hadid

To complement the crystal ensemble, Hadid draped a sheer black satin cape over her bodysuit for dramatic effect. And just because she’s only wearing jewelry doesn’t mean that she skimped on actual accessories. She paired the look with a crystal arm band, matching gold bracelet and ring, and a silver geometric anklet in place of footwear.

Bella’s Crystal Looks

While Spears may have practically invented wearing nothing but crystals, Hadid is actually a proven fan of the aesthetic. In 2022, she starred in Swarovski’s holiday campaign, naturally wearing nothing but Swarovski’s famous crystals. She donned a whimsical, midriff-baring corset made of several shiny star pendants and many strategically placed crystals.

Swarovski

Back in 2017, Hadid donned a stunning crystal dress at the amFAR Gala. The one-shoulder gown featured crystalized patterns across the sheer fabric, showing off her nude underwear, which led to a dramatic train made entirely of crystals.

Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images

As Marilyn Monroe once said, diamonds are a girl’s best friend. For Hadid, crystals count, too.