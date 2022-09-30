The fashion world is deep in a Y2K revival, but I have to confess, I was not ready for the look Bella Hadid donned during Paris Fashion Week. Transporting me straight back to the early 2000s, the supermodel was photographed wearing a dress over jeans — flare jeans, no less — as she left the Royal Monceau Hotel on Friday.

Hadid — who’s shocking ‘fits I always look forward to over analyzing — went full-on Ashley Tisdale (real Disney stans know). Giving me goosebumps, because I swear she just walked out of a time portal, the 25-year-old styled a dusty pink blazer and matching dress on top of blue-washed flare jeans.

Keeping with the monochrome look, she rocked matching pale pink heels, a long gold pendant necklace, a vintage Louis Vuitton bag, and gold-rimmed specs. All early 2000s staples in their own rights, Hadid’s accessories only added to the distinct naughties vibe.

Dua Lipa, another fashion girl who’s not afraid to take a sartorial risk, gave her own take on the polarizing dress-over-jeans trend back in May when she showed off a chic halter dress paired with dark flares. Both women nailed the controversial yet iconic combination and, honestly, they might have me influenced too.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images