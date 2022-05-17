In my heart, Dua Lipa can do no wrong. She wears what she wants, unabashedly, and I will always, always love her for it — no matter how polarizing her choices may be. Whether she’s showing off her thong à la Brittney Spears in the early 2000s (see also: Manny Santos on Degrassi) or reviving the dress-over-jeans trend, she stays killing the fashion game.

Blessing her Instagram followers with one of her famous photo dumps, the British pop star can be seen modeling a blue halter dress with an open front and dark, high-rise flared jeans. I can relate, because this is what I too once wore on casual weekday — back in 2004.

If you type “dresses over jeans,” into Google, you’ll find a slew of early aughts photos of celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Miley Cyrus, Ashley Tisdale, and Jessica Alba sporting the now cringe-worthy look with pride.

Tisdale even promised to revive the look for 2022’s Met Gala (cc: Anna Wintour). “If I ever get invited to the #MetGala I would replicate one of my past iconic looks...,” she wrote on Twitter, alongside an iconic skirt-over-jeans look. I, for one, would love to see them both revive this trend in the very near future — as in, tomorrow — because, honestly, it’s cool as f*ck.