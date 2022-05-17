Celebrity Style
Dua Lipa Just Brought Back 2004’s Dress Over Jeans Trend
Ashley Tisdale would be so proud.
In my heart, Dua Lipa can do no wrong. She wears what she wants, unabashedly, and I will always, always love her for it — no matter how polarizing her choices may be. Whether she’s showing off her thong à la Brittney Spears in the early 2000s (see also: Manny Santos on Degrassi) or reviving the dress-over-jeans trend, she stays killing the fashion game.
Blessing her Instagram followers with one of her famous photo dumps, the British pop star can be seen modeling a blue halter dress with an open front and dark, high-rise flared jeans. I can relate, because this is what I too once wore on casual weekday — back in 2004.
If you type “dresses over jeans,” into Google, you’ll find a slew of early aughts photos of celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Miley Cyrus, Ashley Tisdale, and Jessica Alba sporting the now cringe-worthy look with pride.
Tisdale even promised to revive the look for 2022’s Met Gala (cc: Anna Wintour). “If I ever get invited to the #MetGala I would replicate one of my past iconic looks...,” she wrote on Twitter, alongside an iconic skirt-over-jeans look. I, for one, would love to see them both revive this trend in the very near future — as in, tomorrow — because, honestly, it’s cool as f*ck.