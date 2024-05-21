Bella Hadid Just Low-Key Wore $29,000 Diamond Earrings

Bella Hadid’s still got it. Coming off of a fashion hiatus, the model is pulling one jaw-dropping look after the other — and I’m absolutely reeling over how good her outfits are.

Of course, as a longtime ambassador for high jewelry brand, Chopard, Hadid is no stranger to the Cannes circuit. In fact, some of the most memorable style moments of her career, have happened on the annual film festival’s red carpet. However, this year, the Orebella founder has made it clear that her outfits in-between appearances will be just as chic. Case in point? Her gold halter-neck mini dress.

Bella Hadid’s Gilded Halter Dress

The model was photographed, early Tuesday, leaving the Hotel Martinez in a stunning gold-lamé dress. Made by the late Gianni Versace, the trophy-like dress is subtly detailed with a dainty daisy print that was popular during the famed designer’s era.

She styled the dress itself with tan, point-toe pumps, opting out of a bag entirely for her walk around the city — which is a luxury in and of itself.

Hadid paired the outfit with a slicked-back chiffon and wire-frame sunglasses to further exude a level of Old Hollywood glamour that’s comparable to that of fellow model and former First Lady of France, Carla Bruni.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Luxe Accessories

With a vintage piece like Bella’s, accessories are usually considered optional. But when you’re Hadid, you casually throw on a pair of diamond statement earrings from Chopard that sparkle from every angle, simply because you can.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid’s earrings from the brand’s Precious Lace collection are set with a total 2.17 carats of pavé diamonds in a tear-drop shape. The post-back pair are cast in 18K White Gold with scalloped edges to give them a soft appearance.

Shop Her Diamond Earrings

The statement earrings are currently available on the brand’s website, as well as luxury retailers like Farfetch, for those that want to emulate Hadid’s look IRL. However, if you’re not quite sold on her exact pair, they’re on offer in both silver and mixed-metal tones.

But, be warned: it will cost you — a whopping $28,400 to be exact.