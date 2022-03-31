Bella Hadid just posted nudes on Instagram — but not in the way you think.

The supermodel shared some behind-the-scenes photos from a recent shoot for Vogue, alongside model Adut Akech Bior. Though, she wears a number of outfits in the carousel, it’s the thermal dress that really has me Googling frantically.

In the pics (which will now live in my screenshots forever), Hadid sports a technicolor, tank gown from Y/Project’s latest Fall 2022 collection. The collection as a whole largely represented this trippy style, with designs bearing the thermal imprint of the wearer’s naked frame.

Daring as this look might be, it’s actually quite modest for the model, giving off only the illusion of a purely nude photoshoot. It certainly doesn’t bare even remotely as much skin as the chestless Schiaparelli Couture gown Hadid wore to the Cannes Film Festival in 2021, for example.

The neon aesthetic replicates thermal imagery, with groovy swirls of cool blues, bright greens, and fiery reds. This print first went viral on claw-like fingernails and has now worked its wait onto bikinis, and, as you can see, dresses.

With a shot from both the front and the back, Hadid shows off the electric gown in all its glory.

Instagram.com/@bellahadid