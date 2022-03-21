Celebrity Style
Megan Thee Stallion's Strappy, Thong Bikini Was Designed By Selena Gomez
Straight. Fire.
Is it Hot Girl Summer yet?
That’s the only question on my mind after laying eyes on Megan Thee Stallion’s ultra-sexy, thong-bottom bikini. The singer went from giving a taste of the sweetest pie to giving a taste of ultimate summer vibes — and I am here for it.
“Morning Hotties,” she captioned a set of steamy photos on Instagram, essentially letting the swimsuit speak for itself. Megan’s psychedelic, thermal-inspired set was designed by fellow swimwear enthusiast and singer Selena Gomez.
Gomez’s collection with La’Mariette, which launched last summer, includes the exact bikini seen on Megan, as well as a one-piece in the same print and a range of mix-and-match tops and bottoms. But wait, there’s more. Not only are the celeb-approved suits wildly stylish, they’re also still stocked online and currently on super sale — I’m talking half-off of almost every design that comes in this trendy print.
Megan’s revealing two-piece further fuels the notion (one also promoted by Lizzo) that covered up swimwear is officially a thing of the past, making way for teeny, tiny bikinis to take over the beach this year. Bless.
Ahead, a look at Stallion’s and Gomez’s suits — and shop for your own.
