Is it Hot Girl Summer yet?

That’s the only question on my mind after laying eyes on Megan Thee Stallion’s ultra-sexy, thong-bottom bikini. The singer went from giving a taste of the sweetest pie to giving a taste of ultimate summer vibes — and I am here for it.

“Morning Hotties,” she captioned a set of steamy photos on Instagram, essentially letting the swimsuit speak for itself. Megan’s psychedelic, thermal-inspired set was designed by fellow swimwear enthusiast and singer Selena Gomez.

Gomez’s collection with La’Mariette, which launched last summer, includes the exact bikini seen on Megan, as well as a one-piece in the same print and a range of mix-and-match tops and bottoms. But wait, there’s more. Not only are the celeb-approved suits wildly stylish, they’re also still stocked online and currently on super sale — I’m talking half-off of almost every design that comes in this trendy print.

Megan’s revealing two-piece further fuels the notion (one also promoted by Lizzo) that covered up swimwear is officially a thing of the past, making way for teeny, tiny bikinis to take over the beach this year. Bless.

Ahead, a look at Stallion’s and Gomez’s suits — and shop for your own.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.