Two-in-one shampoos have come a long way over the past few years. But still, that doesn't mean you should pick just any old shampoo-and-conditioner off the shelves. Instead, order one of the best two-in-one shampoos featured here: Though they're all designed to gently cleanse and condition your hair and scalp in one go, the right one for you will depend on a variety of factors, including your hair type, scent preference, and budget.

For example, if you’re dealing with hair that feels fine or limp, you may want to try a volumizing shampoo made with ingredients like peppermint and rosemary oils. Or perhaps you’re looking for a conditioning shampoo that’s intended to help fight dandruff, in which case you’ll want a formula that contains pyrithione zinc or salicylic acid. Other things to consider are the fragrance — maybe you love woodsy smells, or tropical scents, or maybe you don’t want a scented product at all — and any other ingredients you prefer to avoid, like sulfates or silicones. You’ll find options that meet all these criteria and more, just ahead.

Scroll on to shop seven of the best two-in-one shampoos and conditioners on Amazon, from classic drugstore formulas to luxe, splurge-worthy finds.

1. Best Budget 2-in-1 Shampoo

You can't go wrong with this classic, two-in-one drugstore shampoo from Pantene. Sold in a budget-friendly value pack containing two, 25.4-ounce bottles, it helps nourish and moisturize hair using Pro-V's signature vitamin B5 complex, while also promoting shine. A solid choice especially for dry and curly hair.

2. Best Splurge

This ultra-gentle shampoo from Gryph and IvyRose doesn't contain any parabens, sulfates, or phthalates, so it's a great choice for people with sensitive skin, adults who color their hair, and even babies. You'll find loads of nourishing botanicals in here, like aloe, ginger, goji berry, licorice root, and jojoba oil, which work together to promote soft, hydrated hair. The juniper and pomegranate scent is lovely, but not overpowering.

3. Best Volumizing 2-in-1 Shampoo

Using a blend of colloidal oatmeal extract, peppermint oil, and cucumber water, Aveeno's sulfate-free Fresh Greens Blend is designed to soothe the scalp and promote thicker, more voluminous-looking hair while it gently clarifies, cleanses, and conditions. It also provides lightweight moisture without leaving behind a heavy reside, making this a wonderful choice for people with fine or thin hair. Bonus points for its under-$10 price tag and refreshing, rosemary scent.

4. Best Unscented 2-in-1 Shampoo

If you prefer to use fragrance-free shampoos and conditioners, this one's for you. In addition to being unscented, it's free of sulfates, parabens, drying alcohols, and other common, potential irritants. Though this isn't the most moisturizing pick on this list, it's a solid choice for people with sensitive skin or allergies who find most hair care products to be irritating.

5. Best 2-in-1 Dandruff Shampoo

Dealing with dandruff? Then pick up this two-in-one shampoo and conditioner from Neutrogena's T/Gel line. Designed to help reduce flaking and itching, it contains pyrithione zinc, one of the most popular and effective ingredients for treating dandruff, as well as vitamin E for added moisture. Use at least twice a week, and for best results, lather up, then wait a few minutes with the product on your scalp before rinsing it out.

6. Best Scent Selection

Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers left this Cremo conditioning shampoo a five-star review or rating after trying it. It's sold in five lovely, unique scents: Blue Cedar and Cypress, Bourbon and Oak, Juniper and Eucalyptus, Sage and Citrus, and Silver Water and Birch. All of them work to cleanse and moisturize hair without drying it out, and it's sold in a massive, 32-ounce bottle, so it should last you a while.

7. Best 2-in-1 Shampoo For Curls & Kids

Kids (or adults!) with curls will get all the moisture they need with this SheaMoisture two-in-one shampoo and conditioner. Made with shea butter, marshmallow extract, and hibiscus flower, the sulfate-free formula is great for reducing tangles and promoting soft, bouncy curls. It also happens to smell delicious, thanks to its tropical, coconut-y scent.