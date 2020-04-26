If you have oily hair, the wrong shampoo can actually make it greasier. Luckily, the right shampoo doesn’t have to be expensive. The best drugstore shampoos for oily hair utilize clarifying and oil-absorbing ingredients like apple cider vinegar, tea tree oil, salicylic acid, clays, and sulfates to help keep grease in check without stripping the hair of too many natural oils.
When shopping for the best shampoos for oily hair, it’s important to pay close attention to the ingredients list. Ingredients like cider vinegar, tea tree oil, and clay can balance a greasy scalp. Sulfates tend to get a bad rap because they can be irritating for some people, but if they don't bother you, they can work wonders in terms of getting rid of excess oil. Steer clear of very heavy, moisturizing shampoos, though, as they can weigh down your locks.
In addition to your daily shampoo, you may also want to consider adding a clarifying shampoo to your routine. These extra-powerful shampoos are specifically formulated to cut through product buildup and oil, leaving your hair squeaky clean. They should be used once a week at most to avoid drying out your hair.
Keep grease at bay with these four shampoos for oily hair. These picks are all drugstore finds, so they’re super friendly on the budget — $7 or less — and Amazon reviewers attested that they’re super effective, too.