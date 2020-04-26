If you have oily hair, the wrong shampoo can actually make it greasier. Luckily, the right shampoo doesn’t have to be expensive. The best drugstore shampoos for oily hair utilize clarifying and oil-absorbing ingredients like apple cider vinegar, tea tree oil, salicylic acid, clays, and sulfates to help keep grease in check without stripping the hair of too many natural oils.

When shopping for the best shampoos for oily hair, it’s important to pay close attention to the ingredients list. Ingredients like cider vinegar, tea tree oil, and clay can balance a greasy scalp. Sulfates tend to get a bad rap because they can be irritating for some people, but if they don't bother you, they can work wonders in terms of getting rid of excess oil. Steer clear of very heavy, moisturizing shampoos, though, as they can weigh down your locks.

In addition to your daily shampoo, you may also want to consider adding a clarifying shampoo to your routine. These extra-powerful shampoos are specifically formulated to cut through product buildup and oil, leaving your hair squeaky clean. They should be used once a week at most to avoid drying out your hair.

Keep grease at bay with these four shampoos for oily hair. These picks are all drugstore finds, so they’re super friendly on the budget — $7 or less — and Amazon reviewers attested that they’re super effective, too.

1 An Inexpensive Shampoo With Oil-Absorbing Clay L'Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo (12.6 Oz.) Amazon $4 See On Amazon This shampoo from L’Oréal is like a miracle worker when it comes to oiliness. The shampoo is formulated with a grease-fighting blend of sodium laureth sulfate, salicylic acid, and three clays to wash away dirt and oil in order to purify the scalp and hair. Amazon reviewers indicated that this pick has helped them go longer between washes, a biggie if you deal with oily hair. And for under $5 a bottle, it really doesn’t get much better than that. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I have very thin, very oily hair. So, finding a shampoo that takes out the oil but doesn't make my hair super flat is super hard! I was skeptical about ordering a shampoo online but I needed something to help so I figured I'd give it a shot. I instantly fell in love with this shampoo. I've waited to do a review until I tried it out for awhile, and 2 months later I still love it just as much! Definitely a steal for the price.”

2 A Sulfate-Free Shampoo With Peppermint & Tea Tree Oil OGX Hydrating + Tea Tree Mint Shampoo (13 Oz.) Amazon $6 See On Amazon With more than 7,600 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating overall, reviewers reported that this OGX shampoo is perfect if you’re looking for hydration without greasiness. It contains tea tree oil, which is great for oily hair since it can soothe stressed-out scalps, as well as sebum-banishing peppermint oil. And if you’re worried about sulfates, this pick doesn’t contain any. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I have a hard time finding just the right shampoo for my long, ultra fine, super dry hair and oily scalp (such a fun combination isn't it?). I've tried so many EXPENSIVE brands and I really do like, but decided to branch out and try something else. I found this and love the combo of mint and tea tree so I decided to give it a whirl. I'm still using it and loving it, especially for the price!!”

3 A Shampoo With Apple Cider Vinegar To Remove Oil Aveeno Scalp Soothing Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Shampoo (12 Oz.) Amazon $7 See On Amazon This Aveeno shampoo is clearly formulated with oily hair in mind. It contains apple cider vinegar, which removes excess oil and can help restore a healthy pH balance in your scalp while adding shine and volume to the hair. Oats are a beneficial ingredient, too, because they soothe and calm the hair, keeping it hydrated, but not greasy. Amazon reviewers mentioned that they’ve really noticed a difference in their hair after making the switch to this shampoo; they gave it a solid 4.4-star rating on the site, among 7,100 and growing reviews. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I have a really sensitive scalp and super oily, long blonde hair. This is by far my favorite shampoo I've ever used and keeps my hair fresh and clean without being too abrasive on my skin. I'm a big fan of Aveeno products in general, but this is one I can't live without.”