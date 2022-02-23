I’ll be the first to admit that winter has a certain romance and nostalgia. But, let’s be honest: Winter can wreak havoc on skin — so much so that the season may even require a specific skin-care arsenal full of super-rich elixirs that deliver an extra dose of TLC. That’s where these best Aesop products for winter come in.

If you’ve lived through a winter in the Northeast, you know Aesop. The brand is synonymous with nourishing formulas for the face and body that are backed by science and powered by natural, effective ingredients. When cold weather hits, you better believe my vanity, medicine cabinet, nightstand, and purse (hey, you always need to be prepared) are stocked with these skin saviors.

With the frigidness outdoors contributing to irritation and artificial heaters leaving skin feeling dry and raw, that summer glow may still seem about a million miles away. And if you’ve yet to find products to combat the ill effects of winter, you’re not alone. Scroll on for a few of the best Aesop products I’ll be slathering on these last few weeks of winter. Dullness, chapped lips, and cracked cuticles are so not welcome here.

Camellia Nut Facial Hydrating Cream Aesop $50 View product Some formulas claim to be rich and moisturizing, but fall short when winter weather puts them to the test. This indulgent, medium-weight cream feels oh-so luxurious going on as it nourishes skin with macadamia seed oil, cocoa butter, carrot root extract, and vitamin E.

Cedar & Citrus Lip Salve Aesop $19 View product Going through winter without a great lip balm is a huge (and oftentimes painful) mistake. That’s because your pout needs extra protection from the elements. Kiss chapped lips goodbye with this salve that’s fortified with emollient seed oils to soften and moisturize your smoocher.

Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Hydrator Aesop $70 View product Meet the perfect antidote to freezing temperatures and dry conditions (both outdoors and indoor heating, which can make skin feel super dehydrated). This lightweight yet super moisturizing formula is ideal for people who don’t love ultra-thick products, but still need that level of hydration.

Primrose Facial Hydrating Cream Aesop $50 View product Another generously hydrating formula that kicks dryness to the curb, this yummy facial cream is a staple in my a.m. winter lineup. It’s packed with sweet almond oil, vitamin E, and grapefruit seed extract — basically all the nourishing goodness your skin needs in the colder and transitional months.

Rejuvenate Aromatique Body Balm Aesop $97 View product It’s not just your face that needs a little extra love in the winter and during that in-between weather. After a warm shower or sudsy soak, I love smearing on this deeply moisturizing balm that’s chocked full of macadamia nut and sandalwood oils to make parched skin a thing of the past.

