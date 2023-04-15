If you’re looking to retire your slides this summer in favor of something a bit more elevated, you’ve found the perfect alternative: ankle-tie sandals. Incredibly fashionable and versatile, the best ankle-tie sandals offer a range of styling possibilities, as well as a custom fit that’s all your own.

From chunky block heels to classic espadrilles and gladiator sandals, ankle-tie sandals come in an array of designs, but what sets them apart are their self-tie laces that can be configured in a few different ways. They can be laced around the ankle, just above the ankle, or, depending on the length of the ties, can be wrapped up your calf for a more dramatic look à la Kim Kardashian. You can also choose whether you tie a bow (or whatever knot your heart desires) at the front, side, or back of your ankle. And apart from making a major style statement, lace-up sandals allow you to fully customize how tight or how loose you tie the straps around your ankle, for a personalized fit that’s both comfortable and secure.

Most of the styles ahead are made of faux materials, like faux leather and suede (hence why prices start at about $25), but a few are made of genuine leather for a slightly more luxurious feel. Finishes and textures abound, from glitzy metallic to soft textiles to braided rope ties that harken to the OG gladiator sandal style.

Whether you’re in the market for a pair flat sandals to pair with your favorite sun dress, or a heeled pair decked out in crystals for a night out, scroll on for a list of the best ankle-tie sandals to scoop up right now.

1 This Pair Of Gladiator Sandals With Luxe Metallic Ankle Ties The Drop Samantha Strappy Lace-Up Sandal Amazon $40 See On Amazon A modern take on the classic gladiator sandal, these flat sandals are a versatile piece that can take you from day to night and everywhere in between. The faux leather laces on this pair run across the the top of your foot for a strappy design that also helps keep your feet securely in place, and they’re finished with a genuine leather sole. The gold metallic ankle ties add a flash of glimmer to your outfit (think of them as jewelry for your feet), but they come in a few more chic colors too, like leopard and snake print. Rave review: “These shoes are so comfortable and amazing, they go with so many outfits and look way more expensive than they are! I bought two pair just to ensure I had a backup!” Sizes: 5 — 13 | Colors: 7

2 These Classic Lace-Up Espadrille Wedge Sandals SERAID Lace Up Espadrille Wedges Amazon $46 See On Amazon With their braided rope detailing and soft faux suede uppers with matching ankle ties, these open-toed espadrille wedges are a classic in every way. The heel measures a sizable 4 inches, but the wedge and platform design adds extra stability, and help make the heel height a little more manageable. Reviewers also report that the heels feel lightweight, not clunky, so you’ll have more freedom of movement. And one shoppers called the ties “delicious” and “gloriously soft,” so they’re easy to tie in a knot, bow, or any which way you like. Rave review: “Loved this product! So comfortable, and the platform helps them not feel too high. The ankle tie wraps around once and then allows you to knot it without there being too much extra material hanging down the side. Might buy more colors after this!!” Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 13

3 A Pair Of On-Trend Thong Ankle-Tie Sandals ISNOM Square Toe Lace Up Heels Sandals Amazon $48 See On Amazon A sleek black heel you can confidently whip out for elegant evening events is a closet staple, and this ankle-tie sandal definitely fits the bill — and the super-long ties allow for infinite styling potential, whether you like them coiled around your ankle or extending all the way up your leg. Boasting a chic, almost-4-inch stiletto heel and a ‘90s-inspired thong silhouette, these faux-leather sandals also have the square-toe shape that’s all the rage right now. The insoles are padded and the outsoles have some grip, so they’re more comfortable than you might expect. Rave review: “Definitely the most comfortable heel i have I’m my closet, the strings stay up, and they are so easy to walk in!!!” Sizes: 6 — 13 | Colors: 7

4 A Pair Of Flat Ankle-Tie Sandals With Suede Laces SANDALUP Tie Up Ankle Strap Sandals Amazon $26 See On Amazon These flat sandals are sure to become your go-to warm-weather shoe since they go with just about any outfit — from a tank and cutoffs to an elegant maxi dress — thanks to their minimalist silhouette. Reviewers love how soft the suede ties are, and the non-slip rubber sole adds a bit of stability. Rave review: “These are absolutely adorable and comfortable. I didn't expect that with the manual ankle tie, but the ties held up. Not too tight around the toes or ankle and very cute.” Sizes: 5.5 — 11 | Colors: 5

5 These Glitzy Ankle-Tie Heeled Sandals Decked Out In Crystals LALA IKA Rhinestone Clear Chunky Heels Amazon $44 See On Amazon These ankle-tie sandals are equal parts glitz and glam, with a bedazzled chunky heel measuring just under 3 inches — the perfect height for dancing the night away. The PU toe strap is very on-trend, and the metallic ankle ties and matching heel cover keep your feet secure. They come in a few more show-stopping metallics, like sapphire and ruby. Rave review: “These shoes are simply beautiful and they look amazing on my feet. They fit comfortably and they are definitely an attention getter.” Sizes: 6 — 11.5 | Colors: 6

6 Dr. Marten’s Punk-Rock Take On Ankle-Tie Sandals Dr. Martens Nartilla Sandal Amazon $75 See On Amazon Who says ankle-tie sandals are all beachy-chic? These Dr. Martens Nartilla Sandals pair the brand’s signature thick treaded sole (complete with that iconic yellow stitching and heel loop) with a caged upper threaded with shoelace ankle ties. The uppers are crafted of matte leather, and the soles are made of durable EVA, for a sandal that’s tough, long-lasting, and anything but delicate. They’re perfect for stomping around the city during the spring and summer months. Rave review: “I bought these for walking long distances in my city. I wanted something to look cute but be comfortable. The leather is a bit stiff so I wore them for short distances a few times before wearing them out to do errands ...I covered 3 miles in them yesterday then went to see The Red Hot Chili Peppers and danced for 2 hours and my feet felt great! I'm a high heel girl but if you need comfortable soft sandals these are the ones.” Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 4

7 These Lace-Up Gladiator Sandals With An Adjustable Design SANDALUP Tie Up Flat Gladiator Sandals Amazon $26 See On Amazon No list of ankle-tie sandals would be complete without a pair of classic gladiator sandals, and this version with a chic toe ring design are the ultimate warm-weather accessory. Since the ankle tie is woven through the soft faux-leather uppers, you can adjust how shoe fits around your mid-foot — not just around the ankle — which makes them a great choice for those with both wider and narrower feet. Rave review: “I ordered the brown sandals which arrived super fast. Perfect right out of the box. Looked much more expensive and wore them immediately to test out. Laces stayed up and tied for the 4 hours I had them on. Fit is exact to size. As other reviewers state, they are flat and wouldn't be comfortable for a day of walking. But I had zero blisters or chaffing and they felt fine for a mix of standing/sitting/leisurely walking in that time frame! I'd happily buy again.” Sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors: 3

8 These Ankle-Tie Heeled Sandals That Come In 14 Pretty Colors Allegra K Lace Up Chunky Heeled Sandals Amazon $42 See On Amazon Whether you’re the type to stick to a neutral palette or you like to experiment with pops of color, you’ll find something you love in these faux-suede ankle-tie sandals that come in over a dozen shades, with some options in velvet instead of faux suede. Featuring a mini block heel measuring just over 2 inches, they have a covered heel for extra security, and the ankle tie crosses over top of the foot then weaves through a loop for some extra ankle support. Rave review: “I love these heels! I've bought them in two colors now and I can wear them without my feet getting sore for hours! The suede fabric is very soft and makes them very comfortable to wear. They're very adjustable and go with many different outfits.” Sizes: 4.5 — 10.5 | Colors: 14

9 A Modern & Edgy Version Of Ankle-Tie Gladiator Sandals Steve Madden Telsa Flat Sandal Amazon $50 See On Amazon For an edgier vibe that still harkens back to the classic gladiator style, you can opt for these flat sandals from Steve Madden, which feature leather ankle ties embellished with metal studs. The sleek thong silhouette is another modern update on the classic style. Rave review: “OMG, these are GORGEOUS!!! Comfortable right out of the box! Flexible sole. I almost didn’t order because I was afraid the gold chain detail on three straps might be too much. It’s not! I love them. They’re perfect for casual, dressy, date night, anything and everything! Highly recommended!!!” Sizes: 6 — 10 | Colors: 6

10 These Braided Ankle-Tie Sandals Trary Braided Lace Up Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with these flat Roman-inspired ankle-tie sandals, complete with hand-woven braided straps made from soft leather. The straps criss-cross along the mid-foot for an intricate design that effortlessly adds a little extra oomph to any summer ensemble. Reviewers write that the braided straps don’t rub or chafe, so you’ll benefit from that textural interest without any discomfort. Rave review: “These are just what I was looking for and at a great price. Easy to lace up and when tied, they stay tied. I wore them out to dinner for a few hours and they were very cute and comfy. No issues, 5 stars!” Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 5