7 Arched Mirrors To Give Your Selfie Game Serious Edge

2020 saw many of us reinvent our homes (thank you – not – lockdown) if not at least seriously reconsider reinventing them. From refreshing our bedrooms to setting up new WFH spaces, the interior makeovers were aplenty. One way you can spruce up your space with total ease though? A new mirror. Mirrors can open up a room like nothing else, and they’re one of the few decor pieces that are truly practical, too. These arched mirrors will make your home look as cool as an influencer’s, and have been absolutely all over your Instagram feed, no doubt.

Whether it’s a plain design or a panelled piece, one thing that is abundantly clear: arches are in. They suit all rooms and all spaces; from smaller models to sit on mantelpieces to full-length mirrors perfect for propping up in your bedroom for outfit checks. In short, arched mirrors suit every occasion and taste.

My penchant for the arched mirror began when I saw Dunelm’s Apartment Leaner Mirror fly off the shelves time after time in 2020. At £100, this design was affordable, while still super chic and really rather huge. I snapped one up and have never looked back since; it really has changed my bedroom for the better.