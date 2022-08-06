The key to an easy updo may not be a hair elastic after all, but a curved clip with a pretty memorable name: The banana clip. Originally the hair accessory of choice in the 1980s, the banana clip has recently made a comeback, largely, in part, due to social media. The best banana clips of today aren't much different from when they made their debut in the '80s. The U-shaped clips are suitable for all hair types, from thin to thick, and they feature a plastic comb on either side that catches your hair when they're clipped together at the center. Unlike elastics, the banana clip won't pull at your hair or leave dents because of the wide-tooth comb that holds your hair in place. On the list ahead, you'll find a mix of classic neutral and tortoiseshell banana clips, as well as more colorful and embellished styles to choose from.

How To Use A Banana Clip

You can find tutorials by the dozen on TikTok for creating messy buns and half-up, half-down styles. But by far, the most popular way to wear a banana clip, is in a ponytail. The finished effect is a decidedly fuller-looking ponytail, and many fans of the clip also report that it doesn't pull or snag their hair. While banana clips may involve a little more practice than the hair elastics you're used to, you'll want to start the same by brushing through your hair and gathering it up. With your banana clip open, use one hand to hold your hair in place and the other to slip the clip underneath your hair at the nape of your neck. The teeth in the combs will help pull your hair up as you maneuver the clip to your desired ponytail height, and all you need to do to secure it is join the two ends of the clip and snap them together. You can leave your bangs or face-framing pieces out of the banana clip, or pin them back separately using bobby pins if you want a sleeker finish.

Shop The Best Banana Clips

In a hurry? Here are the best banana clips:

1. A Classic Assortment

If you're not quite sure where to start, this set of assorted clips gives you 12 banana clips in four different styles to play with. The three larger clips can be used to secure long and thick hair into ponytails and updos, while the smaller, round clips are more suitable for half-up, half-down styles (or for holding smaller sections of your hair back while you do your makeup). The set includes clips in black, brown, and clear colors, so you’ve got plenty of variety to choose from depending on your outfit.

Relevant Review: "Love these hair clips and the variety of shapes and colors! These are perfect for keeping your hair up and out of your face during the day. The clips are thick and sturdy, and stay in place until you take them out. I have thick, curly hair and these worked really well!”

2. The French Way To Wear A Banana Clip

Made in France, the Camila Paris Banana Clip offers a chic and sample take on the trend. These clips are wider, which provides a sturdier hold that works especially well for thicker hair types, but they come in several sizes to suit other hair textures and lengths, too. The banana clips, which come in their own tiny storage bag, can be purchased individually or in a set of two. They also come in several colors, from the pink-beige pictured here to a stylish soft green and a classic tortoiseshell.

Relevant Review: "I have very thick and curly hair that is barely long enough to put back. This clip does an awesome job of holding it, and it's really easy to use with one hand (while my other hand holds my hair in place."

3. A Colorful Set

If you’re a fan of more vibrant hair accessories, pick up this six-piece set, which is offered in four colorful assortments with themes like jelly candy, pastel, or rainbow. The transparent set (pictured) includes neutral colors like dark purple and white, as well as brighter shades of orange, pink, purple, and blue.

Relevant Review: "Pleasantly surprised at the quality of these clips! My hair is very thick so normal clips pop open or just don't hold at all. These are very sturdy, they don't pop open, and I can get them to close. I love the look of a banana clip in my hair so much more than a regular ponytail and was very happy that these worked so well!”

4. A Floral Option

For another way to perk up your ponytail, try this flower-embellished banana clip, which is giving Chanel-like vibes. Because the teeth on these combs are smaller, this banana clip works best on those with shorter to medium-length hair that's on the finer side.

Relevant Review: "I love this Banana Clip, I have a very small head and very fine hair it stays in my hair and looks great!!”

5. An Embellished Set

When you want to elevate the banana clip for a special occasion like a wedding, go for a rhinestone or pearl embellished clip. This set of Deeka Pearl Banana Clips gives you the best of both worlds with multiple color combinations, some of which are set with tiny rhinestones for added glamour. Though these clips are quite long, the smaller teeth on the combs make them more suitable for hair that's on the finer side.

Relevant Review: "I really wasn't expecting these to be that great considering the price but I was very pleasantly surprised at how wonderful and easy they worked. My hair is medium density and I literally wear them everyday because of how well they stay in and don't slide around. If your hair is super thick and curly, they probably would not work as well but for medium to fine density, they're perfect!!”

6. Best For Thick Hair

For thicker hair types, these colorful banana clips feature two sets of teeth on each comb. First, there are the large claw teeth on the outside of the combs, which are already strong enough to hold up thick hair. And along the inside of the comb, you'll find mini claw teeth that give your hair a tighter grip to keep it securely in place.

Relevant Review: "These clips are awesome! I’ve been looking for clips to fit my thick hair. I’ve broken many a clip. These are different in that they have a ‘spring’ at the bottom of the clip and a strong clasp at the top. I even slept with the clip in and the clasp stayed closed - awesome piece of hair hardware. Best purchase yet.”