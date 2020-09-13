If you have thick hair, you know how difficult it can be to keep it up without triple-wrapping it with tight elastics. Flimsy clips and thin hair bands never seem to cut it — you need something much stronger and more durable. The best hair clips for thick hair are wide and big, designed with strong grips, and made of sturdy materials that won't snap at the slightest bit of pressure. And just like the best hair ties for thick hair, these clips won't damage your hair or hurt your scalp, so they feel comfortable enough for all-day wear.

Ahead, you'll find seven of the strongest, biggest hair clips out there, from octopus-style clips and metal claws to oversized barrettes and more. Though they very in terms of style, they've all been vetted and approved by fellow thick-haired shoppers; they're also all conveniently sold on Amazon (the best place to buy affordable hair accessories, IMO) and cost less than $15.

And if you're looking for some fresh new ways to style your hair clips, our friends at The Zoe Report have some tips on how to style hair clips the celebrity way, plus tons of street style roundups for your inspiration.

Scroll on to shop the best hair clips that can handle thick hair, all while adding major '90s-inspired style points to your wardrobe.

1. Colorful Comb Clips

These curved clips hold thick hair securely in place using a row of comb-like teeth hidden on the inside, while their flat bases and push-down jaws make them super easy to use. Unlike most other clips that jut out, these lie flat against your head. They come in multicolored sets featuring everything from transparent pastels to dark muted shades, or, you can buy them in classic all-black or brown.

One Amazon reviewer raved, "This clip has the strongest spring that I’ve ever seen! I have a ton of thick hair and more often than not my hair is just too heavy for most clips. I’m a complete hair clip junkie, always looking for the perfect one. I have never found this style, flat to the head, that would hold...until now! And on top of that the price is fantastic!"

2. Stylish Metal Claw Clips

These metal claw clips are a bit more fashionable (and durable!) than your standard plastic hair clips. They're sold in various shapes and sizes, in rose gold, yellow gold, and silver finishes, and are made of durable alloy that's a lot less likely to break than plastic.

"I have thick hair & the plastic ones are always breaking no matter WHAT I pay for them. These will NOT break!!" one person commented. Another reported, "I have very thick hair and one clip can hold my entire bun."

3. Chic Tortoiseshell Banana Clips

A super pretty, Scandi-chic take on the classic tortoiseshell hair clip, these come in both pastel colors and traditional brown and black. Made of alloy and acrylic resin, they're much stronger and thicker than your standard plastic hair clip, though because they're not as oversized as some of the others on this list, they're probably better suited to half-up styles rather than buns.

"I have very long and thick hair and I’ve struggled to find hair clips that are able to keep my hair up but these did the job perfectly," wrote one person who gave them a "10/10".

4. Jumbo-Sized Barrettes

Barrettes are often frustrating for people with thick hair because they seem to pop right back open, if you can even get them to close in the first place. But not these extra-large barrettes from Kitsch, which measure over 3 inches long and are made of durable metal. Choose from all black or rose gold.

"They are perfect for securing thick hair that's too short to fit into a bun or ponytail," noted one Amazon reviewer.

5. A Super Strong Octopus Clip

This mighty, 3.5-inch octopus clip isn't messing around: In other words, once your hair is up, the octopus won't let go. Unlike a lot of other hair clips, this one is wide enough to hold back buns. It also comes in smaller 1.5- and 2.5-inch widths, in either black or tortoiseshell.

One reviewer wrote, "I have long layered super thick hair. This is the only kind of clip that works and doesn’t cause a headache!" Another person commented, "I've had a hard time finding a clip large enough to hold all of my very thick hair. This one works!"

6. Gemstone-Encrusted Jaw Clips

With their matte finish and gemstone-encrusted design, these clips are another cute, durable choice for people with thick hair. They're traditional jaw clips, but they're quite big and strong, which is why over 80 Amazon reviewers with thick hair left them perfect five-star reviews.

"My hair is almost to my tailbone and it's thick. I've never met a clip that didn't laugh and break on me. Until now! These clips have a texture on them and these hold my hair tight and I don't have to keep re-doing it," one satisfied customer reported.

7. A Banana Clip For Curly Hair

This is a great choice for holding back curly, textured hair without disrupting your natural curl pattern. Its versatile design allows you to create all sorts of styles with ease (the brand has supplied some handy images, here) to keep your hair completely off of your face. Choose from two sizes and 15 colors, some of which feature decorative beads.

"I have THICK, THICK, THICK hair and have struggled for 30+ years to find any type of banana clip to work. While this is more expensive than the typical piece, it works and it's worth it," noted one person.