One of the perks of owning an Apple Watch is getting to change the bands to match your style or mood. The chic matte look of a Space Gray case gives you tons of style possibilities, which is why the best bands for Space Gray Apple Watches come in a myriad of complementary colors and patterns in sizes ranging from 38 to 45 millimeters to fit your watch. They’re also available in several materials like nylon, leather, and stainless steel to suit different occasions and activities.

When it comes to watch band materials, lightweight nylon or waterproof silicone options are casual, easy to clean, and durable, making them a great choice for everyday wear and workouts. For a more elegant style, you can swap in a leather or resin band or choose a stainless steel design with removable links for a customizable and polished look. As for clasps, most bands below feature one of three styles: traditional stainless steel buckles, deployant clasps that unfold so you can fit the watch over your wrist, or a pin-and-tuck style similar to Apple sports bands. But for super-quick on and off, consider a band with a magnetic clasp or a cotton-polyester elastic scrunchie style that’s as easy to pull on as the hair accessory.

In addition, the Apple Watch bands below generally come in two sizes — 38/40/41mm and 42/44/45mm — for various watch generations; just be sure to select the right one when buying. And because of their affordable price points, you could even snag more than one or get a multipack in several shades.

The best bands for Space Gray Apple Watches include fun and elevated options that will seamlessly match your watch case. Take a look below.

1 A Slim Leather Band With 20,000+ Five-Star Reviews WFEAGL Leather Band Amazon $17 See On Amazon Boasting more than 26,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating, this leather Apple Watch band is a fan favorite with a classic style that gives your otherwise modern wearable a timeless look. The band is made from top grain genuine leather, and it comes in more than 60 colors so you can find one to complement your Space Gray watch case. The band has a stainless steel buckle clasp and connectors that are also available in a range of finishes, like rose gold, silver, and black. One positive review: “I got the black with the black buckle, and it looks great with the space egray watch. It's very comfortable, even the first time you wear it.” Available sizes: 38/40/41mm, 42/44/45mm

Available colors and styles: 65

2 This Budget Silicone Band Available In A Ton Of Colors Acrbiutu Bands Compatible with Apple Watch Amazon $6 See On Amazon This silicone watch band comes in dozens of colors, and at just $6, you can get a few of your favorite hues. The band is soft, flexible, and lightweight, so it’s a great choice for runs and other workouts. It’s also easy to wash and has a pin-and-tuck clasp similar to the one on Apple sports bands. Another popular choice among Amazon customers, the watch band has earned more than 2,700 five-star reviews. One positive review: “Really impressed with the quality and feel of the band, it feels very comparable to the apple ones with just a few small structural differences (there's an extra loop the end goes through before the metal pin part and before it tucks back under the rest of the band--doesn't change the feel or fit at all). Definitely worth a try, I'll be purchasing more if I want a variety of colors.” Available sizes: 38/40/41mm (Small/Medium and Medium/Large), 42/44/45mm (Small/Medium and Medium/Large)

Available colors and styles: 41

3 A Pack Of Soft Scrunchie Bands Recoppa Scrunchie Apple Watch Band (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These cute and comfy scrunchie-style watch bands slip over your wrist with zero effort. Each Apple Watch band is made from a cotton-polyester blend and has stainless steel connectors which are easy to slide into your watch case. Though there’s no adjustable clasp, the bands come in small and large sizes so you can find the best fit for your wrist. The scrunchie bands have earned more than 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and you get three different colors with each order. One positive review: “The comfort of the band is awesome. No itchiness, almost feels seamless on my wrist. It’s the perfect amount of stretch to where it’s not too tight but tight enough so it’s not slipping on your wrist.” Available sizes: 38/40/41mm (Small and Large), 42/44/45mm (Small and Large)

Available colors and styles: 14

4 This Stainless Steel Band With Removable Links Bestig Apple Watch Band Amazon $15 See On Amazon The matte black finish of this stainless steel band is a modern twist on a traditional link wristwatch and complements a Space Gray Apple Watch perfectly — but if this shade isn’t your style, the band also comes in seven other colors including classic metallics. The band has a deployant clasp and removable links so you can shorten it, and it comes with a tool to make the process seamless. Also great: It’s earned an overall 4.6-star rating after more than 7,000 reviews. One positive review: “This band is super comfortable. It looks way more expensive than it is and it’s lightweight. I haven’t switched my band since I bought this one. I love it!” Available sizes: 38/40/41mm, 42/44/45mm

Available colors and styles: 8

5 A Set Of 4 Braided Nylon Bands CCnutri Stretchy Nylon Solo Loop Bands (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This multipack of nylon watch bands includes four different colors that are sure to suit your Space Gray watch. The nylon bands are stretchy, durable, and washable, and have earned a 4.7-star overall rating and more than 2,500 reviews. Each band has a stainless steel slider buckle to adjust to your wrist’s size. One positive review: “I have very small wrists and struggle to find bands that will adjust to fit me. These are great and easy to make a little larger or smaller throughout the day. Very soft. Fun colors and patterns.” Available sizes: 38/40/41mm, 42/44/45mm

Available colors and styles: 5

6 This Stainless Steel Mesh Band With A Magnetic Clasp CTYBB Stainless Steel Mesh Magnetic Clasp Strap Amazon $13 See On Amazon This mesh band is made from lightweight stainless steel that’s durable without being bulky. It’s earned more than 2,000 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers, one of whom called the metal design “surprisingly smooth” and “comfortable to wear all day.” Best of all? The band has a unique wrap-around magnetic clasp that makes putting on and adjusting your watch a snap. One positive review: “This band is perfect. I love that I can wear it while dressed up and with casual attire. The magnet holds well. I waitress and I wear this to work. I haven’t had any issues with it coming loose or undone.” Available sizes: 38/40/41mm, 42/44/45mm

Available colors and styles: 10

7 An Elegant Wide Leather Band KYISGOS Genuine Leather Band Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from genuine leather, this Apple Watch band has a wide profile and a soft calfskin interior lining that will feel great against your skin. It has stainless steel adapters and a pin-and-tuck clasp for adjusting size. Plus, the band is available in a variety of colors with stainless steel adapters in different shades — including black and silver — that will complement your Space Gray case. One positive review: “Gives the watch a more polished look than the vinyl sport band, and was simple to replace the other band with. I have a few bands to change the look depending on where I'm going, this one is a little dressier than the others.” Available sizes: 42/44/45mm

Available colors and styles: 43

8 This Graphic Floral Band Minyee Leather Band Amazon $18 See On Amazon Combining style and function, this watch band has a double strap design and a black-and-white floral print that will look especially great with a Space Gray Apple Watch. It’s made from genuine leather and has a stainless steel buckle clasp and bronze detailing. It’s also available in a pink-toned floral print and several solid shades. One positive review: “The band is of great quality. Fit my Apple Watch 3 series 38 perfectly. I loved the black and Gray floral design and the double band was stylish, comfortable and unique.” Available sizes: 38/40/41mm, 42/44/45mm

Available colors and styles: 7

9 These Colorful Nylon Bands Dsytom Elastic Band (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Each order of these comfortable watch bands includes three unique, colorful designs, and there are more than a dozen color-scheme options to choose from — including more neutral shades if you prefer. The bands are made from a soft cotton-nylon blend and have adjustable metal buckles to provide a customized fit. The cheerful bands are a popular choice on Amazon and have garnered more than 7,000 five-star ratings. One positive review: “First of all I LOVE that there are 3 watchbands that come in this order. They are all very unique and super comfortable and stretchy! I love the designs and have already received a few compliments on how stretchy the band is and how unique the band is as well.” Available sizes: 38/40/41mm, 42/44/45mm

Available colors and styles: 14