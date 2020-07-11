Thanks to the rise of the normcore and '90s trends, scrunchies are having a moment again — and it doesn't seem to be dying down anytime soon. Hair experts, for their part, couldn't be more thrilled: After all, traditional hair elastics are known to be majorly damaging to our hair. If you're eager to get in on the trend, or if you're simply looking to expand your existing scrunchie collection, take your pick from any of scrunchies featured ahead. But keep in mind that the best scrunchies are made of super soft materials that won't snag your hair (like silk), and they won't contain too-tight elastics that can contribute to breakage.

Some other ways to help prevent hair breakage? Try to take breaks from wearing your hair up, and when you do pull your hair back, opt for loose styles rather than tight, high ponytails and buns. (If you're looking for inspiration, check out these ways to wear scrunchies that feel modern and fresh). Also, try to switch up the location of your ponytail as often as possible. This will help prevent one area of your hair from becoming overly damaged.

And of course, if you are going to wear your hair back, opt for a scrunchie whenever possible. With picks as cute as the ones featured on this list, you won't be tempted to go back to rubber elastics anytime soon.

01 The Best Cheap Scrunchies Goody Ouchless Jersey Variety Scrunchies (8-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon When it comes to cheap, foolproof scrunchies that won't damage your hair, you'd be hard-pressed to do better than these classic Goody Ouchless jersey scrunchies. Sold in a pack of eight for just $5, these scrunchies were designed so as not to cause pain or snagging when putting hair up or taking it down. Choose from all black or assorted colors.

02 The Best Value Cehomi Hair Scrunchies (65-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you're all about quantity over quality, these are the scrunchies for you. Sold in a pack of 65 (!!!) for just $9 — that's about 14 cents per scrunchie — these scrunchies come in assorted colors and designs, ranging from solid colors and florals to animal prints and polka dots. In each pack, you'll get 30 velvet scrunchies, 20 satin scrunchies, and 15 chiffon scrunchies. Keep in mind that these scrunchies are on the smaller side, so they probably won't be the best choice for anyone with thick, long, or curly hair.

03 The Best Silk Scrunchie LilySilk 100% Silk Charmeuse Scrunchy Amazon $10 See On Amazon Silk scrunchies are probably the gentlest way you can tie up your hair — so it's worth investing in a quality one. This one is made of 100% pure silk charmeuse with invisible stitching and a shiny luster, so it looks just as high quality as it feels. Choose from over 20 colors, ranging from pretty pastels to minimalist neutrals.

04 The Best Matte Scrunchies FRENCHIE SCRUNCHIES | Exquisite Scrunchies in Classic Colours (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon In each box of Frenchie Scrunchies, you'll get six scrunchies in three colors — black, navy, and gray — in two sizes (small and large), all made of gentle chiffon. Plus, because they come packaged in a sturdy magnetic box, they also make an excellent gift.

06 The Best Scrunchies For Wet Hair Kitsch Soft Microfiber Towel Scrunchies, Palm (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These genius scrunchies from Kitsch are made of soft, absorbent microfiber, so they're perfect for when your hair is still wet or damp. Microfiber is also incredibly gentle — it's even said to help prevent breakage and frizz — so this is another great choice for anyone looking to cut back on damage to their hair. If you don't love the palm leaf print, the scrunchies also come in plain white.