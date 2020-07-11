Thanks to the rise of the normcore and '90s trends, scrunchies are having a moment again — and it doesn't seem to be dying down anytime soon. Hair experts, for their part, couldn't be more thrilled: After all, traditional hair elastics are known to be majorly damaging to our hair. If you're eager to get in on the trend, or if you're simply looking to expand your existing scrunchie collection, take your pick from any of scrunchies featured ahead. But keep in mind that the best scrunchies are made of super soft materials that won't snag your hair (like silk), and they won't contain too-tight elastics that can contribute to breakage.
Some other ways to help prevent hair breakage? Try to take breaks from wearing your hair up, and when you do pull your hair back, opt for loose styles rather than tight, high ponytails and buns. (If you're looking for inspiration, check out these ways to wear scrunchies that feel modern and fresh). Also, try to switch up the location of your ponytail as often as possible. This will help prevent one area of your hair from becoming overly damaged.
And of course, if you are going to wear your hair back, opt for a scrunchie whenever possible. With picks as cute as the ones featured on this list, you won't be tempted to go back to rubber elastics anytime soon.
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.