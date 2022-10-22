Hot take: Bell-bottom jeans are one of the most versatile pant styles currently trending. Whether rip-kneed for the rocker in you, high-waisted and retro, or tailored and subtly flared, the best bell-bottom jeans might seem extra at first, but really they’re just here to help you bring out your own denim personality.

What To Look For When Shopping For Bell-Bottom Jeans

Silhouette

When it comes to bell-bottom jeans, the leg opening is the star of the show. A super-wide flare will give you that retro feel, but if you feel a little bell-shy, you can still take advantage of the trend — simply choose a more subtle flare jean. Likewise, think about the rise of your bell-bottom jeans. A high waist is another stylish detail that pairs well with crop tops for a modern-meets-retro going-out look, while a mid-rise bell-bottom is a can’t-go-wrong classic.

Wash

While denim wash is a personal preference, it also does a lot to convey a certain aesthetic. For instance, light-wash bell bottoms can harken back to the early aughts (retro is more than just the ’70s, after all), while a bell bottom in a luxe, coated finish, or in black denim, brings a little more edge for nights out, especially when paired with the right top and accessories. And dark-wash denim always looks crisp and sophisticated, even when paired with this playful silhouette.

Styling

Once you’ve selected a pair (or two), think about styling. A tucked-in T-shirt tones down the dramatic silhouette, while a crop top in a loud print plays up the retro vibes. If the aforementioned cocktails are calling, pull out a pair of wedges (the bell-bottom’s natural shoe partner) and a luxe camisole or corset top; and for a workplace look that’s the perfect balance of casual and chic, tuck in a slouchy silk button-down shirt and add a pair of leather slides.

No matter your style preference, there’s a pair of groovy-chic jeans out there for you. Keep on scrolling to shop some of the best bell-bottom jeans Amazon Fashion has to offer.

1 A Pair Of Wrangler Bell Bottoms That Are So Classic Wrangler High Rise Trumpet Flare Leg Jeans Amazon $51 See On Amazon It’s hard to find more iconic pair of flares than these Wrangler bell bottoms. The cotton and polyester blend features a touch of spandex for flexibility and stretch, while timeless details like the versatile medium wash, mid-rise, and the extra-wide flare will look incredible with everything from T-shirts and sneakers to silky camisoles and heels (add a dash of Parisian flair to your flares with a blazer). These are jeans you’ll keep for years to come. Enthusiastic review: “BellBottoms are impossible to find in a store these days. I looked online and found these and I am super impressed. They fit great and look amazing. I will def buy again!!” Available sizes: 25W x 32L — 33W x 36L

2 These Button-Fly Bell Bottoms With Edgy Ripped Knees BISUAL Ripped Bell Bottom Jeans Amazon $39 See On Amazon Perfect for anyone who’s a little more rock n’ roll than country, this pair of bell bottoms features a wide, statement-making flare, and edgy details like an exposed button fly, high rise, black wash, and ripped knees for some statement-making oomph. With classic five-pocket styling and cotton construction that reviewers praise for its comfy stretch, you can pair these jeans with a leather jacket and heels for instant attitude. Don’t love the distressed look? You’ll find a few rip-free styles in this listing, too. Enthusiastic review: “These touch the ground wearing flats, and have great stretch so are very comfy! I have worn them two days in a row and they held their shape so I didn't get that annoying stretch out shape I get with the more expensive jeans.” Available sizes: 0 — 18

3 These Levi’s High-Waisted Flares You’ll Have Forever Levi's 726 High Rise Flare Jeans Amazon $49 See On Amazon Even if you’ve already got a pair of Levi’s jeans, you’ll want to add this pair to your collection; they have the sort of timeless details one expects from the classic denim brand. These have a high rise and a close fit through the hips and thighs, but the flared legs are a refreshing departure from your standard straight-leg or skinny jeans. In spite of the slim silhouette, the cotton, polyester, and elastane fabric has enough stretch to prevent this pair from ever feeling restrictive; if your favorite pair of skinny jeans and some ’70s flares had a love child, this pair would be it. The black shade pictured is particularly polished, but you have three blue washes to choose from, too: dark, medium, and light with subtle distressing. Enthusiastic review: “These fit really well. They're very soft, aren't constricting, are really comfortable, and I feel good in them. That rarely happens might I add. They do gap just slightly in the back, but shouldn't be an issue.” Available sizes: 24W x 30L —34W x 32L

4 A Pair Of Popular Bell Bottoms With Cute Patch Pockets Sidefeel Button Fly Bell Bottom Jeans Amazon $40 See On Amazon How cute are the patch-front pockets of these bell bottoms? It’s the sort of sweet, retro detail that would pair so well with a whimsical printed crop top. These feature a medium rise and a classic medium wash, plus a flare that’s wide enough to make a statement while still being workplace-appropriate. Thousands of reviewers love that not only do these jeans have style, but with a little spandex blended into the cotton and polyester fabric, they’re also comfy. Enthusiastic review: “These bell bottoms were everything I hope for when I order something as temperamental as jeans. They do have a good amount of ‘stretch and give’ that they formed to my thighs, butt etc., but still had the flair at the bottom. I literally took them out of the package, slipped them on, and immediately took them into my closet as ‘keepers’.” Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

5 These Pull-On Bell Bottoms With A Comfy Elastic Waistband Jessica Simpson Mid Rise Pull-On Flare Jeans Amazon $57 See On Amazon There’s no reason to sacrifice comfort for style (or vice versa) with these mid-rise bell bottoms. They feature a sleek, pocket-free flat front and a rich indigo wash, but with an elastic pull-on waistband, you get dreamy comfort, too. Made of a blend of cotton, polyester, viscose, and elastane, this pair features two back pockets, with a subtle V at the waistline that nods to the early aughts (show it off by tucking in a luxe button-down and a pair of stiletto pumps, while you’re at it). The flare of this pair is more subtle, so if you’re feeling a little flare-shy, this could be the pair for you. Enthusiastic review: “I was pleasantly surprised at how well they fit. The jeans looked as nice as jeans with a zip fly and button waist but didn't dig in. I have pretty bad stomach issues and can't stand any pressure around my midsection but these were comfortable even after sitting in a car for 2 hours.” Available sizes: 14 — 30

6 A Pair Of High-Waisted Flares With An On-Trend Baggy Fit GRAPENT High Waisted Flare Jeans Amazon $39 See On Amazon Not only is the looser fit of these light-wash high-waisted flares so on-trend, they’ll also feel super comfy. Classic five-pocket styling combines with cotton, polyester, and elastane fabric and a mid-rise for an infinitely wearable pair of denim that will look chic whether you pair them with an oversized denim jacket and black heels, or a satin bomber jacket and thick brown leather belt. Either way, Bella Hadid would surely approve. Enthusiastic review: “Great quality and fit (true to size). Perfect to wear to work for a finished look. Good quality denim and I received lots of compliments when I wore them. Bought in other shades too!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

7 A Sleek Pair Of Black Bell-Bottoms You’ll Wear All Year Long Poetic Justice Denim Flare Jeans Amazon $54 See On Amazon The flare of these bell bottoms isn’t overly exaggerated, so if you just want to dip your toe into the bell-bottom trend, they should do the trick. Featuring a mid-rise and blended with 2% spandex, reviewers love how comfortable these jeans are. The black shade puts a chic spin on the style, but this pair also comes in white and two distressed blue shades. Enthusiastic review: “I love the style and the fit, they were comfortable too! A great look for me!” Available sizes: 12 Plus — 22 Plus

8 A Pair Of Coated-Denim Bell Bottoms That Are Worth The Splurge PAIGE Genevieve Fog Luxe Coating Jeans Amazon $259 See On Amazon The coated, leather-like finish of these bell bottoms by PAIGE more than justifies the price tag; it’s the kind of special detail that sets this pair apart from the rest of the denim pack and ensures you’ll want to wear them all the time, day or night. Made of rayon, cotton, polyester, and spandex, this pair features a high rise and a flare that’s perfectly, well, flared. Pair the rocker finish of these jeans with a band T-shirt and stilettos for a cool going-out look. Available sizes: 23 Regular — 34 Regular

