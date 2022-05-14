Thanks to shows like Bridgerton and the viral Regencycore aesthetic, corset tops are everywhere right now. Daring, statement-making, and surprisingly versatile, the best corset tops are more wearable (and less costume-y) than you may think. The majority are designed to fit close to the body for an extra-snug, shape-defining fit, but not all corset tops have traditional restrictive features, like boning and tight lacing. Some have zippers for easy on-off; some are made of stretchy, forgiving fabrics; and some just have corset-inspired features, like decorative lacing up the front, or bustier-like bra cups.

Deciding where you’re planning to display that Regencycore enthusiasm is a good place to start when shopping. Corset tops with plunging necklines, in luxe materials like satin and lace, or adorned in daring cutouts make a statement for a night out. If you plan on wearing yours in the daytime, you may want to opt for a casual corset (yes, that exists!) with a simple, unadorned silhouette.

Also, think of how much or little support you like. People who don’t want extra support may prefer a corset top stitched to mimic a corset without the traditional boning, while others may prefer the extra support that underwire and boning can offer. Straps offer additional structure as well, in addition to nodding to the Regency era.

Day or night, Regency or modern, here are 12 of the best corset tops you can buy right now.

1 A Best-Selling Corset Top With A Modern Edge Modegal Strapless Corset Crop Top Amazon $35 See On Amazon This corset top with over 1,700 5-star reviews is a modern take on the Regencycore trend, thanks to a cropped hem and exposed back zipper. The slightly dipped V-hemline and straight, strapless neck nod to the Regency era without feeling overly antiquated, while the stretchy spandex and polyester fabric and boning offer support. With so many cute, on-trend colors to choose from — like avocado green, chocolate brown, and lilac — you’re sure to find a fave. Whatever shade you choose, make like Bella Hadid and modernize the look even more with some baggy pants. Rave review: “LOVE THIS TOP. It looks and feels expensive! It’s true to size, not see through, and easy to put on. 10/10 would recommend!” Available sizes: 00-0 — 12-14

2 This Minimalist Corset Top With A Hook-&-Eye Closure TOB Sleeveless Clasp Crop Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Regencycore may be all about excess, but minimalists can find their groove in this corset top. The square neckline and front hook-and-eye closure are unadorned by any ruffles or bows, and a modern cropped hem keeps it modern. A compressive blend of polyester and spandex mimics the look of boning, and offers extra support. That minimalism adds to the top’s versatility — it’ll look equally good with high-waisted denim or sleek satin pants. Rave review: “I love this shirt! [...] It’s is a stretchy material so not like a traditional corset. It’s not see through so you could get away without wearing a bra but as I’m a 36DDD I decided to wear one for the extra support and boost. For reference I am a size 8 US 150lbs and ordered a size M. Definitely super cute, would recommend.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3 A Corset-Inspired Teddy With Cutout Straps Kaei&Shi Eyelash Floral Teddy Amazon $21 See On Amazon Part of the fun of corsets is their lingerie-inspired feel — and you can certainly wear this corset-inspired teddy to bed, but you’ll want to wear it out, too. With criss-cross, décolletage-highlighting straps, a mesh back, and eyelash lace lining the cups, this would make for an eye-catching evening ensemble with a skirt or high-waisted jeans. The soft, unwired cups are flexible and comfortable. It’s available in 12 shades as bold as the design; this vibrant purple shade is particularly of-the-moment. Rave review: “Fits plus size perfectly, can wear it up or wear it down, for a playful night or night on the town.” Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

4 This Corset-Inspired Silk Bodysuit That’s Worth The Splurge Fleur Du Mal Bullet Bodysuit Amazon $295 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for a splurge, check out this bodysuit by Fleur du Mal. It isn’t technically a corset, but it features corset-like details including flexible boning and padded, underwired bullet-style cups. It’s made from luxurious silk blended with elastane for smoothness and stretch, and an exposed back zipper offers a chic, modern touch. Adjustable straps let you customize the fit. The cult-favorite brand has been creating luxurious lingerie for years, and this classic bodysuit is the sort of investment-worthy piece you’ll reach for again and again. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

5 This Corset Crop Top With Long Mesh Sleeves Parthea Long Sleeve Corset Top Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking for new ways to tap into the Regency aesthetic, try out this corset top. It features long mesh sleeves (don’t they remind you a little bit of elbow-length gloves?) and an off-the-shoulder, straight neckline. The cropped hem will look so cute paired with either high or low-waisted pants; an exposed back zipper keeps the look modern and ensures it’ll be easy to put on or take off. It’s made of a stretchy polyester and elastane blend and is enforced with flexible boning, so you get all the benefits of the corset aesthetic, with the modernity of comfort. Rave review: “Looks amazing, fits amazing. no complaints! Wore this out for my 22nd birthday and had no issues!” Available sizes: 0-2 — 10-12

6 A Lace Corset Top You’ll Wear More Places Than You Think Romwe Floral Laceup Crop Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon You might not think of a corset as being versatile, but this cropped corset top will prove you wrong. The white floral lace and stunning lace-up front is perfect for evening looks (just pair with a satin blazer and pants), but it can be just as wearable in the daytime — try layering it over a rocker T-shirt and some distressed jeans for an interesting contrast. Made from a polyester and elastane blend free of boning, this top has an adjustable halter tie, a sweetheart neckline, and a straight, cropped hemline that’s perfect for wearing with jeans, shorts, or skirts. See? Versatile. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

7 This Corset-Style Sports Bra In A Cute Gingham Print P.E. Nation Extra Time Sports Bra Amazon $95 See On Amazon There’s no reason to limit your Regency obsession to party attire; take that enthusiasm to the gym with this jersey corset-style sports bra from P.E. Nation. It features an adorable lace-up front with a square, era-approved neckline, in a cute gingham print that taps into modern trends. Another great piece for anyone who loves the corset look but craves comfort, this sports bra in a polyester and elastane blend can work outside the gym, too — it would look just as cute paired with jeans or high-waisted shorts. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

8 This Denim Bustier Top That’s So Y2K ELLACCI Destructed Denim Corset Top Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you’re feeling more Britney than Bridgerton, try this denim corset top. It channels classic corsetry with a sweetheart neckline and padded bustier cups, while adjustable straps allow you to alter for fit; it’s free of boning, but the hook-and-eye closure and low-stretch cotton denim offer corset-like support. A straight hemline and bullet-style stitching at the cups offer just a dash of Y2K inspiration. Pair this with high-waisted denim bell-bottoms for a spin on Britney and Justin’s infamous matching Canadian tuxedo looks. Rave review: “This cute denim crop top was just as expected and great quality! The straps detach if you wish and the top and bottom of the crop top is lined with a non-slip border so the top stays in place! If you order small, with the back hook & eye fasteners adjustable, know you could be anywhere from a 32A to probably a 34 or even 36 B and it would work for you. The cups will be a tad roomy for an A cup, but still wearable. Great purchase!” Available sizes: X-Small — Large

9 This Boned Satin Corset With Ruffles & A Playful Bow Omzin Boned Floral Corset Amazon $21 See On Amazon Bridgerton devotees, step right up: The floral satin design of this corset is tailor-made for you. Regency-approved boning, a lace-up closure in back, and a sweetheart neckline embellished with ruffles and a cute, playful bow are period-perfect details. A cotton lining keeps it breathable — and it’s machine-washable! — so even though you’ll look era-appropriate, you don’t have to suffer like people in the olden days. Pair it with denim for a sweet daytime look, or with a long, satiny skirt for evening. Rave review: “Great fit, nice hold. Was surprisingly comfortable” Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X-Large

10 This Corset Crop Top That’s Perfect For Daytime Reoria Square Neck Corset Crop Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a corset top that’s a little more day than night, check out this cropped corset top. Made from a stretchy, soft, nylon and spandex blend, it has the classic boning and square neckline expected of a corset; an unadorned, streamlined silhouette keeps it relatively low-profile. The curved hemline is a more subdued take on the cropped V-hemline seen in many corset tops; the exposed zipper back and adjustable straps are the perfect blend of ease and comfort. Rave review: “So soft, such nice quality, 10/10 I was so pleasantly surprised. I'm going to buy more colors.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 A Corset-Inspired T-Shirt With Rhinestone Laces Floerns Rhinestone Lace-Up Short Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon If comfort is queen, you’ll love this corset-inspired T-shirt. Perfect to dress up or down, this top has short sleeves, a scoop neck, and rhinestone laces that lace down instead of up for a fun twist on the classic corset feature — but the ultra-soft fabric and relaxed fit are more forgiving than an actual corset. The laces allow you to control the fit and how much you reveal or conceal, though you can always layer a fitted tank underneath if you want more coverage. Rave review: “Let me start by saying I AM SO GLAD I took the chance and got it. I loved it as soon as I put it on. I loved it as soon as I put it on. The material is soft and stretchy and I love the rhinestone chain. I love the way it fits and looks on me. Even looks cute without a bra (I have DDDs).” Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

12 A Corset-Style Tube Top You Can Dress Up Or Down Romwe Floral Corset Tube Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you love the formal look of a corset but crave comfort, this corset-style tube top is calling for you. The stretchy tube top style (it’s made from a polyester and elastane blend, free of boning) slides right on, and the graceful floral print can take you from day to night, dressed up or down. With its sweetheart neckline and bullet-style cups, this top would look so elegant with a silk bias-cut skirt, cardigan, and kitten heels for a look that can take you from brunch to cocktails with ease. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

