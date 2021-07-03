When shopping for swimsuits, people with small cup sizes — yours truly included — often encounter an onslaught of ill-advised, if well-intentioned, advice on ways to “add volume.” But that feels outdated, and besides, finding a suit that you’re going to love is way more important, whether that’s a sleek option with cutouts or a string bikini with ‘90s vibes. Just know that as you shop from the best bikinis for small chests below, they’ve all been vetted by Amazon reviewers (with self-proclaimed smaller chests) who rave about their fit.

When it comes to finding the perfect bikini, the only real thing you want to avoid is stiff cups that don’t contour to your body, because they’re tough for anyone who wasn’t stamped from a mold to fill out. (Literally everyone.) Instead, choose tops that err on the softer side — don’t worry, they come in every style you can think of. A bandeau bikini promises to wear comfortably on smaller cup sizes, and a string bikini or a halter top bikini lets you customize the tie to fit just right. Smocked swimsuits and styles with well-placed cutouts are also worth considering — you’re less at risk of a wardrobe malfunction when you lean over to grab your drink and the designs feel very of the moment.

If you’re looking for styles that offer a little more coverage, you’ll find retro-glamorous two-piece swimsuits with thicker straps and a nice high waist, plus rash guard styles that have full-coverage bottoms made to weather rough water. A tankini is another good style to consider, and there are versions out there that actually look like a two-piece suit so you still get a bikini-like vibe with comfortable coverage.

Ahead, 15 of the best bikinis for small chests, plus a few separates to consider — and there’s a favorite for every aesthetic.

1 A Sporty Bikini With Cool Cutouts ToppKissy Cutout Bikini Amazon $22 See On Amazon This cutout bikini feels so fresh. The traditional tank-style top has a notched neckline and half-moon cutout under the bust, with padded cups tucked inside that are easy to swap out if they’re not for you. High-waisted bottoms, French-cut legs, and a good amount of cheek finish it off with ‘90s supermodel energy. One Enthusiastic Review: “This swimsuit is fantastic! The material feels really nice and it fits perfectly. It’s also actually sturdy enough to count as a sports swimsuit, which is crazy with how cool the cutouts are. Highly recommend!” Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

2 A Fishnet Bikini That Looks So Luxe Floerns Plus-Size Fishnet High Waisted Two-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon A little bit punk rock and a whole lot of chic, this fishnet swimsuit is seriously envy-inducing. That triangle top peeking through a web of soft fishnet gives you the look of a string bikini with the comfort of a sports bra. The back is fully fishnet with adjustable spaghetti straps and a longline fit that stops just a few inches short of the bottoms. The high-waisted briefs offer full coverage, but what really stands out is their mix of textures, with microfine mesh accents at each hip plus another swash of fishnet at the waistband. No one will believe you got this on Amazon. One Enthusiastic Review: “So dang cute...LOVE this suit. [...] I felt great and got so many compliments. Ordered 2 more in the other colors...New favorite!” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Large — 3X-Large Plus

3 This Minimalist Bandeau With Rave Reviews Pink Queen Cheeky High Waist Bandeau Bikini Amazon $27 See On Amazon Low-profile bandeau tops stay in place reliably on smaller chests, so you can rock the style with confidence — although the suit looks great on just about everyone, according to reviewers. This bandeau bikini has removable spaghetti straps if you want the added security, with removable cups inside depending on just how minimalist you want to be. The waist-hugging bottoms feature high-cut legs for a cheeky cut that won’t have you feeling totally exposed. With 4.3 stars from over 14,000 Amazon reviews, it’s a keeper. One Enthusiastic Review: “Cute swimsuit and good quality. I am a very tall, slender body shape with a medium-sized chest and fit me well on top and bottom. The bottoms were still actually high rise on me. My curvier friend who is average height with a small chest also bought the swimsuit and it looked great on her too. This swimsuit would look good on most and is a good tanning swimsuit. Most importantly- it stay in place and on!! You can move around and actually swim in it.” Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4 This String Bikini With A Ruched Bottom SHEKINI Triangle Top String Bikini Amazon $26 See On Amazon For a truly custom fit, the string bikini can’t be beat. Slide the cups exactly where you want them, then secure your style with two adjustable ties at the band and neck. Some reviewers noted the triangle top ran small, so this particular bikini is more likely to be better proportioned for smaller chest sizes. The bottoms also tie at each hip, with a slightly cheeky cut that’s ruched down the back for extra shape. Choose from solid hues, jewel-toned ombres, and plenty of other bold prints. One Enthusiastic Review: “This bathing suit is so cute! I was hesitant because of the price...but it fits great! I'm 5'4" 125 lbs and a pear shaped A cup and I bought a medium. The top and bottom are both perfect, can wait to wear it at the beach.” Available colors: 40

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

5 A Retro Bikini With Old-Hollywood Vibes Cutiefox Two Piece Swimsuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon A lot of top-selling vintage style suits have firm foam cups for that pinup look, but this one is a softer, full-coverage triangle style that’s so customizable. The bands are both fully adjustable with a pullover-style back. The bottoms have a high rise and full coverage, with a center ruched panel that gives this suit its iconic 1950s energy. You can also choose from several other styles within the same listing, like a sporty, spaghetti strap top or sweet cinch-top. One Enthusiastic Review: “am 5'4" 125 pounds, bought small, very love this bathing suit, cute tops and bottoms were absolutely perfect.” Available styles: 25

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

6 This Dreamy 3-Piece Set With A Cover-Up Romwe Plus Size String Bikini Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon When was the last time you bought a swimsuit and cover-up for under $30? For a totally gorgeous plus-size option, this bikini set is well worth considering. Soft triangle cups pair with high-waisted cheeky bottoms and a matching sheer cover-up in several different styles — from long-sleeved dresses to breezy sarongs, so be sure to investigate your options if this featured style doesn’t totally thrill you. The mesh cover-up is surprisingly versatile: it will help you dry off fast when you’re poolside, and it can even go in the water if you’re in the mood for more coverage that day. One Enthusiastic Review: “Summer must have...this is such a cute set and great quality!” Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

7 A Ruffled Bikini In Sunny Colors CUPSHE Ruffle Bikini Amazon $27 See On Amazon This ruffled bikini was designed with options to fit cup sizes starting at 30A, which makes it a worthy contender for your summer lineup. The ruffled top has removable cups inside and fastens at the back with a sturdy hook closure if you prefer that to a string tie. (Just note: those pretty straps aren’t adjustable.) Mid-rise bottoms are hip-hugging with medium coverage and they feature a thin mesh band for an added level of detail that elevates their classic shape. Available in the sunniest seasonal prints, this is one bikini that totally pops on the beach. One Enthusiastic Review: “I absolutely loved this swim suit. I bought it for a family outing to a water park. I wanted something a little conservative with a splash of color. The top and bottom are full coverage and great material and clasp. The shoulder straps do not adjust so that was the only caveat. It did not slip or hinder swimming...I bought a small and it fit perfect. I am pretty slim with small chest and average hips. Overall 10/10.” Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 This Smocked Cottagecore Bikini In Whimsical Floral Prints Aleumdr Bandeau Bikini Amazon $30 See On Amazon Shirring and ruffles add layers of texture to the classic bandeau bikini while upping the amount of elasticity and support you get from the typically minimalist style. The removable straps are made with matching ruffles so they actually look like part of the suit instead of an afterthought, and it’s lined in quick-drying mesh with removable pads. If the cheeky bandeau featured above was too much (or, more accurately, too little) for your taste, these full-coverage briefs might make a welcome alternative. Although, it’s worth noting that some prints within the same listing come with lower-cut bottoms, so you can have options. One Enthusiastic Review: “Buying swimsuits for me is usually a seemingly endless process of trying on and rejecting almost everything for one reason or another...lo and behold, not only did it fit perfectly, but the material is amazingly thick, perfectly stretchy in all the right places, and it shows real quality in workmanship. The seams are all tight and properly finished, the straps have metal hooks and adjusters (not plastic that breaks after 4 washes).” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

9 A Hippie-Chic Crochet Tankini With An Open Back AnnJo Halter Mesh Tankini Amazon $21 See On Amazon With its crochet mesh bodice and open back, this tankini won’t masquerade as a glorified one-piece. Ties at the neck and back give you two points of adjustment for a proper fit, and the matching bottoms provide moderate coverage across the back. The top does include some low-impact pushup pads, but you can easily remove them if that’s not the look you’re going for. If you like coverage that’s halfway between a bikini and a one-piece that still feels sexy, this is a good option to consider. One Enthusiastic Review: “This is a very cute bathing suit. I needed one with an openback. Very adjustable top since I have a small chest.” Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 This Off-The-Shoulder Bikini With A Massive Cult Following Tempt Me Ruffle Off The Shoulder High-Waisted Bathing Suit Amazon $29 See On Amazon More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given this swimsuit a perfect five-star rating, and it’s hard to tell what they love more: the frothy ruffled top or seriously cute full-coverage bottoms with sweet details. The top has two flowy layers over a snug shelf bra with removable cups, and there are loops for attaching the separate straps. And since it’s always good to have options, the lower half is available with a strappy cutout that’s a nice break from the ordinary, as well as classic solid high-waisted styles. One Enthusiastic Review: “I have thick thighs/legs/butt but a small chest so I was extremely worried with the sizing. I got the medium hoping the bottoms would fit and they honestly couldn't fit better after trying it on. The top is adjustable and feels very secure as well. I'm exclusively buying this line from now on.” Available colors: 38

Available sizes: X-Small — 22 Plus

11 This Cute 2-Piece Swimsuit With A Rash Guard Top COCOSHIP Long Sleeve Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon The long-sleeved rash guard top on this two-piece swimsuit is a great option if you want extra sun protection (especially for new tattoos). Its design errs on the fashionable side with a gamine-inspired striped top and sweetly retro ruched high-waisted bottoms. The top provides wave-proof security and has a built-in shelf bra with sewn-in cups for days you want extra hold, while the bottoms offer full coverage so you can focus on the fun. One Enthusiastic Review: “I didn’t want to risk burning when I would be outside for a week straight, and it was such a great buy. Even tho it covers up more, it feels very retro fabulous and I could pair it with a long black skirt and go walk around and not feel like I was in my bathing suit. I usually hate pads in tops but these are sewn in very smoothly and give good shape. The bottoms provide decent coverage without looking like a diaper...Might wear it to go paddle boarding next!” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 4 — 16

12 A Sleek & Modern One-Shoulder Swimsuit FAFOFA Cutout One Shoulder Bikini Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you like the cutout style and straps aren’t a priority for you, go with a one-shouldered suit that looks so futuristic. This one features a sliver of cutout at the shoulder that elevates the otherwise plain suit, with removable inner cups inside. The high-waisted bottoms have a steep French leg and thoroughly cheeky rear view, according to shoppers, who were happy they took a chance on this inexpensive find. Both top and bottom are double lined so the only thing anyone will see is that sleek, sporty style. One Enthusiastic Review: “Took a chance buying this as the last amazon swimsuit I bought was horrible, this fits me like a glove. I'm 5'3" 115lbs and size 32/34A. All snug but not tight! Not see through, just perfect. [...]” Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

13 A High-Neck Halter Suit That Can Handle Some Surf CharmLeaks High Neck Halter Bikini Amazon $29 See On Amazon When you want a two-piece suit that can handle a bit of rough water, try this bikini on for size. It has a high neckline with adjustable racerback straps that won’t slip off your shoulders and full-coverage bottoms that also pack a higher rise in budge-proof style. (There are also options with cheekier bikini bottoms if your idea of rough water is a jacuzzi.) The top includes removable pads for custom support. One Enthusiastic Review: “I wear a size 32-34A, so I have a flat chest. The bathing suit is cute and [...] extremely comfortable to wear. I like how it looks on me!” Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 This Popular Bikini With A Statement Tie Waist Sovoyontee Plus-Size High Waisted Halter Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Boasting more than 5,500 reviews, this plus-size bikini is a fan favorite for being a “super cute” high-waisted swimsuit that shoppers rave is good quality. It offers more coverage than a string bikini but still has a sultry vibe with a soft triangle halter top (padding included, but removable) and high-waisted bottoms. The sash tie a favorite detail because it can be belted at the waist in a bow or wrapped to create a cute criss-cross shape across the torso that’s a little more modern. One Enthusiastic Review: “I was surprised to see that the cups fit my breasts, I am a small B cup. The material is soft and stretchy, and I am very pleased with how it looks.” Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X-Large

15 A Retro Athletic Bikini SOLY HUX Scoop Neck High Waisted Bikini Amazon $21 See On Amazon This sporty bikini is ultra nostalgic. It comes in ‘90s-era styles with scoopneck sports bras in a variety of options for every kind of throwback. Opt for the ribbed bikini featured here with barely-there cheeky bottoms and sky-high angled legs for that supermodel energy, or lean into a more Sporty Spice look with a trimmed suit in contrasting colors. Most versions in the listing have adjustable straps, and they all promise removable cups for soft support (or none at all). Don’t forget an easy-breezy coverup to go to and from the pool to complete the vibe. One Enthusiastic Review: “I love the thick straps. Very sporty and supportive. I also like how the straps have clasps on them for adjusting.” Available colors: 43

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

16 Also Consider: This Push-Up Bikini Top With Lace-Up Cups Body Glove Smoothies Push Up Triangle Bikini Amazon $45 See On Amazon This push-up swimsuit top has a lace-up detail at the sternum, as well as ties at the band and neck, for three points of custom fit. The center lace allows you to place the cups exactly where you need them and even toggle the amount of cleavage, depending on what you want. It’s a classic bikini but you’ll need to provide your own bottoms, since this is sold only as a top. One Enthusiastic Review: “It fits well. Nice feature of this top is adjustable strap in between the cups in the middle. So you can make it fit wider chest or tighten up for thinner chest. The padding is not excessive but enough for push up effect which is great.” Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

17 Worth The Splurge: A Designer Bikini Top You Can Make A Set Becca By Rebecca Virtue Delilah Banded Halter Bikini Top Amazon $78 See On Amazon A gorgeous swimsuit that makes you feel hot AF is absolutely worth splurging on. The Delilah bikini top has the prettiest scalloped crochet trim that looks boutique. Luxe fabric is layered over soft cups with removable inserts, and there’s a wide tie-back band that’s a little more supportive than a string style, with dainty cord ties at the neck. However, to make it a set you’ll need to spring for the matching bikini bottoms sold separately. One Enthusiastic Review: “Once I put it on, I was in love...it fits beautifully... I could be a little bigger or smaller and it would still work. Quality of straps and bathing suite material is lovely. I am stable, supported and I feel sexy.” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — Large