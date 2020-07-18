Swimsuits aren’t an investment piece you'll wear for a decade, yet they are incredibly time-consuming to shop for. Shopping online is my preference here (actually, it’s always my preference) because you can browse through dozens of options in a flash and make an informed comparison to find the right swimsuit for you. If you’re on the hunt for the best bikinis on Amazon – especially if you’re looking for a great cheap bikini — let this list be your guide.

Highly reviewed swimsuits will include a wide range of shoppers’ experiences and photos so you can get a pretty good idea of how a certain bikini will look and feel. If there are any chronic issues with the suit’s quality or design, you’ll find the issue popping up across multiple reviews. (Fortunately, I've done the legwork here and only quality pieces are featured below).

In terms of style, you’ll find fan favorites for just about every swimwear trend — including alternatives for designer styles like Frankies Bikinis. If you like more coverage, there’s a sporty racer-back style with cute straps or the retro-chic high-waist bikini. Influencer-inspired suits skew towards Brazilian bottoms and bandeaux bikinis or a poolside off-the-shoulder top. You’ll also find tons of classic takes on the triangle style, including adjustable string and wrap tops. These12 suits have hundreds, even thousands of rave reviews. You might end up with more than one new favorite since all of the bikinis below cost less than $30.

1 This Minimalist Bandeau Bikini OMKAGI Bandeau High Cut Swimsuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon Backed by more than 2,500 Amazon reviews, this high-cut bandeau bikini is sleek and streamlined. The top is lightly lined with removable padding if you want even less coverage, and the high-rise cheeky bottoms feature subtly angled seams on the front that give it some structure. Multiple shoppers raved that this cute suit was high-quality and had the perfect fit. This bikini doesn't come with additional straps, however, so it's best for committed bandeau fans. Choose from muted or neon solids, vibrant snakeskin options, or playful prints. Available colors: 33 Available sizes: Small – X-Large

2 This Chic Triangle Bikini In A Trendy Cut RUUHEE Cheeky Bikini Amazon $26 See On Amazon More than one Amazon shopper declared this high-waisted bikini the best swimsuit they'd purchased in years. As one fan explained, "I wanted something that was pretty plain and simple, but still gave me something." The top has adjustable straps and a clasp back, with removable padding if you want a natural look. The snakeskin print was especially popular with reviewers; some even noted that the high rise made uber-cheeky bottoms feel less revealing. Choose from a range of animal prints, as well as trendy tie-dye and perenially chic black. Available colors: 22 Available sizes: Small – X-Large

3 A Flowy Off-The-Shoulder Two-Piece Tempt Me High Waisted Ruffled Bikini Amazon $27 See On Amazon This cute bikini gets high marks (5,000+ reviews) from shoppers who praised its high quality and especially loved the crop top style that they report could be a chic party top in its own right. "Looks and feels like a boutique suit. Stitching and fabric are great! Seriously can’t get over the quality," one fan raved. The top includes a pair of removable spaghetti straps and the high-waisted bottoms can be found with either a cut-out waist strap or ruching in dozens of colors. Available colors: 40 Available sizes: X-Small – 18 Plus

4 This High-Waisted Halter Bikini That’s Classic Hollywood COCOSHIP Retro High Waist Bikini Amazon $28 See On Amazon This vintage high-waisted bikini has over 3,000 five-star reviews alone from shoppers who loved its full-coverage fit and well-made top. The reviewer pics are all you need to know that this suit looks stunning on! The top features padded foam cups and wide ties, with gathered pleats and a bow at the front. The bottoms have serious ruching and shoppers called out the fact that they can be pulled up extra high — almost to the halter top — or worn lower on the waist as preferred. "I came across this suit and it was just too cute to pass up! It fits great and is definitely a self-confidence booster," one shopper praised. Available colors: 13 Available sizes: Small – XXXX-Large

5 A Wrap-Front Bikini Available In So Many Color Combos SHEKINI Printed Bandage Two Piece Swimsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon This wrap-front bikini is a fan favorite not only for its cute style but also the ability to buy separate sizes for a custom fit. (Not every colorway has this option, however.) The wrap top stays in place during swimming, according to reviewers. This best-selling suit comes fully lined with hidden padded cups for reliably smooth coverage — the cups aren't removable, though. "Prob the best bikini I’ve ever bought online!," one shopper gushed, adding "Bought this on a whim based on good reviews for a birthday cruise. I got it in the mail a couple days before my trip and it fit perfectly!!! The bottoms are low and just a little cheeky which I love." Available colors: 31 Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

6 This Strappy Bikini With Cut-Outs Yomoko High Waist Bandage Bikini Amazon $27 See On Amazon This strappy high-waisted bikini features a padded wireless bra with flexible boning that provides targeted support, with a wide double band and clasp closure in the back. The matching high-rise bottoms have vintage-inspired low-cut legs, but the sheer mesh panels and lace-up straps are thoroughly modern. "Absolutely love this suit! It’s well made, supportive, and comfortable," one shopper was thrilled to report. Available colors: 11 (including different cuts) Available sizes: Medium – 4X-Large

7 A Tank Bikini With Big 90s Energy Pink Queen Crop Top High Waisted Cheeky Bikini Amazon $24 See On Amazon This sporty tank suit has high-waisted cutaway bottoms and a sports bra-inspired top that are fully lined and fit securely without looking dowdy. The plain suit comes in a nubby woven texture that looks more expensive than it is, and you can also get this style with a sash-tie waist. One reviewer declared it was pretty much "the perfect suit," noting, "I love the rise and the amount of cheekiness." Available colors: 25 Available sizes: Small – X-Large

8 This Athletic Racerback Bikini With Sexy Strap Details zeraca Strappy-Sided Halter Bikini Amazon $26 See On Amazon You'd expect a sporty bikini to have a fierce racerback game, and this suit dials it up to 11 with a strappy iteration of the athletic style. The low-rise bottoms boast moderate coverage and matching stringy straps on each side — don't worry, they won't dig in — and both top and bottom are fully lined. "I was looking for a pretty bikini that will hold up to actually getting into the ocean waves and not worry about the top or bottom flying off if a wave hits me," one shopper explained. "This suit fits exactly what I was looking for in quality and fit. Neither the top nor bottom tie with strings; the top has a clasp (which was what I was looking for)." Choose from so many colors and prints, including neon yellow, everglade green, and diamond lattice. Available colors: 41 Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

9 A Boho-Chic Pom-Pom Bikini COCOSHIP Striped Tassel Trim Swimsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon Boasting an impressive 4.5-star rating on Amazon, this vacation-ready suit gets serious praise for its festive pom-pom-trimmed style and boutique quality. The high-waisted, full-coverage bottoms are cut high in the leg for a modern silhouette that's comfy to wear. The matching triangle top has removable pads and adjustable ties at the neck and back. "This is seriously one of the best bathing suits I’ve ever purchased," one fan raved. Another reviewer added, "Try this suit. You'll love it. High quality, fits great, feels great." Choose from the traditional round pom-poms or suits with longer tassels. Available colors: 15 Available sizes: 4 – 16

10 A Glam Brazilian Bikini With A Cutout Top FAFOFA Scoop Neck High Cut Two-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $22 See On Amazon This Instagram-worthy bikini has a peekaboo crop top and ultra cutaway Brazilian bottoms for a head-turning style poolside. The top and bottom are fully lined and made from thick fabric with subtle shimmer, and the top even has removable cups you can't spot in the top's minimalist lines. Amazon shoppers were thoroughly impressed by the quality of this uber-trendy bikini, but underscored that it wasn't for the shy: As one reviewer described, "it is a PARTY in the back." That said, it stays in place remarkably well, according to reviews. Translation: you'll actually feel secure. Available colors: 13 Available sizes: Small – X-Large

11 A Ruffle-Front Halter Bikini With Retro Vibes COCOSHIP Flounce High Waist Bikini Amazon $29 See On Amazon Over 3,200 Amazon shoppers have left reviews for this ruffled halter bikini that fans called "super cute" and agreed "fit perfectly." It comes in two styles — the ruffled front shown here with a wider flounce and the other in a camisole style featuring a narrow lace-up back. Both have soft removable cups, adjustable shoulder straps, and are paired with high-waist full-coverage bottoms that are fully lined. "The material is soft and good quality. Shipping was fast. Colors are vibrant and beautiful," one shopper was pleased to report. "LOVE this." Choose from an assortment of fun color and print combos, including the whimsical florals. Available colors: 21 Available sizes: Small – XXXX-Large