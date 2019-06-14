Shopping for swimsuits can be a real challenge. And, shopping for swimsuits online? Pshaw. But, if you're looking for the best swimsuits for women, I've got you covered. I've pored over the options out there and can tell you that the 16 bathing suits below are high-quality and worth every penny. Even better, they're all under $40.

So whether you're in the market for a full-coverage one piece or a cheeky bikini, there's something here for you. From lace trim to ruched bottoms, all manners of style are represented below. Word to the wise: Nearly all of these swimsuits come in a lot of colors and patterns. So pay more attention to the design of the swimsuit than the color it comes in when scanning this list. If you're not sure if a baby pink bikini is quite your style, it might be available in 30 different colors.

Consider whether you want a two-piece or a one-piece swimsuit. If you can't make up your mind, maybe a monokini is the right choice for you. They offer all the simplicity of a one piece, with strategic cutouts that resemble your favorite bikini.

And, since most of these suits are at a pretty affordable price point (did I mention they're all under $40?), you might want to try out a few that catch your eye. But whether you're looking for one specific design or a bunch of options for the summer, you'll find the very best swimsuits for women, below.

1. A Fan-Favorite One-Piece With Mesh Details Tempt Me Women One-Piece High-Neck Monokini $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This high-neck monokini has won over thousands of Amazon fans, and for good reason. While this swimsuit gives you a lot of coverage, it's also designed with a mesh V-neck on the front and a keyhole back to reveal a little something. Not only is the bust built with a padded push-up bra for extra support, but the suit gathers right below the chest to hold your boobs secure even if you're swimming in rough waters or diving into a pool. But, if a padded bra isn't for you, the cups are easily removable. Available in 16 colors and patterns, and sizes ranging from extra-small to 20-plus, this swimsuit hits all the right marks. What fans say: "So amazing! I've been searching high and low for a great one piece! I have a larger bust area and I can never find anything supportive and cute! I love how supportive and flattering it is. Seems to be holding up well. I've worn it several times to the pool and waterpark. So happy I found this suit!" Available in sizes: X-Small - 20-Plus

2. A Retro High-Waisted Bikini In A Bunch Of Colors & Patterns Heat Move Retro High-Waisted Swimsuit $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in 14 colorful prints, this is a two-piece swimsuit designed to be mixed and matched. The top features a double ruffled design that'll move with the wind or the water, and the back has ties that you can adjust for the perfect fit. The high-waisted bottoms give you a bit more coverage in the sun and won't slip down if a powerful wave hits you in the water. It also has a push-up bra for more support, but you can easily take out the padding if it's not for you. With nearly 1,000 Amazon reviewers weighing in, this popular two-piece bathing suit has earned a 4.4-star rating. What fans say: "I never write product reviews, but I felt like I needed to let everyone know about this swim suit. Best find ever! I hate spending money on bathing suits, especially for how little material it is. I bought a large and wear a size 10, with DD cups. Its always hard for me to find something that fits and looks decent. I tried this on and I actually feel comfortable and nothing is popping out." Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

3. A One Piece With A Plunging Neckline & Lace Detailing Cupshe Women's Vintage Lace Bathing Suit $29 | Amazon See On Amazon While the neckline of this one-piece is plunging, it's designed with two criss-crosses that keep your boobs secure if you're splashing around in the water. Delicate lace detailing runs along the neckline, and the bathing suit even has a built-in bra for extra support. In the back, two criss-cross straps come together at a clip you can easily fasten without worrying it'll come undone while you swim. And, the straps are completely adjustable to fit your torso. This suit comes in a bunch of classic neutrals and fun, brighter patterns for you to choose from. What fans say: "I never thought I’d order a swim suit online and like it, let alone love it as much as I do! The reviews don’t lie, it’s a great suit, and the first one piece that fit me well. It’s double lined, feels like a more expensive swim suit than what this sells for. I did go with a size up based on reviews (I’m 5’4, 115 and bought a medium) The green is gorgeous in person!! This suit has just the right amount of coverage while still having some fun, youthful flirtiness to it." Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

4. A Classic One-Piece With An Intricate Design Around The Neck Coastal Blue Women's Plus-Size One-Piece Swimsuit $39 | Amazon See On Amazon From the back, this classic one-piece swimsuit looks pretty run of the mill. But the neckline on the front has a woven design that contrasts with the simple back. While some reviewers warn that this makes tan lines a bit wonky, most find that the support and security of this control swimsuit more than make up for it. This swimsuit also comes in a bunch of different prints with necklines ranging from a halter to a V-neck with a zipper. What fans say: "Very cute swimsuit! The fabric is thick, so it sucks you in a bit. I love the neck detail, although BEWARE, it leaves some jacked up tan lines, lol! I am a very large busted gal (38H) and it holds the girls in just fine. This is the 3rd swimsuit I have purchased from this company, LOVE them." Available in sizes: 1X, 3X, 20-22 Plus

5. A Ruffled Bikini You Can Get In 24 Different Colors Shekini Women's Ruffled Bikini $22 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a cheeky bathing suit, I've found the one for you. This bikini features a revealing V-neck design and cheeky bottoms. While that means you'll have less coverage, most reviewers say this is exactly why they love it. The ruffle design on the top is also stitched into the sides of the bottoms. You'll be able to pick from 24 colors and patterns to find a bikini that fits your style perfectly. One thing to note: Some reviewers warn that this swimsuit doesn't give you a lot of extra support if you have a bigger bust. What fans say: "This suit is so cute and just sexy enough without overdoing it! It’s a little cheeky in the back and you show some cleavage but the ruffles make it tasteful and flirty. My favorite suit!" Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

6. A Supportive Bandeau Swimsuit With High-Waisted, Cheeky Bottoms Ruuhee Women's Bandeau Printed Swimsuit $23 | Amazon See On Amazon While a lot of bandeaus slip down as the day wears on, this two-piece swimsuit isn't one of them. This bathing suit is made with elastic that helps both the bandeau top and the high-waisted bottoms stay in place. Fair warning, the bottoms of this bathing suit are on the cheeky side. But, reviewers don't seem to mind. And, if this faux-snakeskin gray color isn't your style, you can get it in a leopard print, a cheetah print, and a bunch of classic colors and non-animal-themed patterns. But don't take my word for it: Hundreds of fans have written reviews on Amazon saying this bathing suit is "totally worth it." What fans say: "Home run buying this suit! It is extremely flattering and hits in all the right places... It is a cheeky suit, but not as cheeky as some others I’ve seen and purchased, I feel this is as modest as cheeky suits can be! I love that it hits right below my belly button with no bunching. Love it!" Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

7. A Scalloped Two-Piece Swimsuit With A Cross-Back Design Dearlove Women's Plus-Size High-Waisted Bikini $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This quick-dry bikini is made with a nylon and spandex fabric blend that helps it stay in place — no matter what. It also has a bunch of subtle design elements, like the scalloping along the neckline and the cinched fabric that gathers at your cleavage. The bottoms are ruched for added texture, and the top has a criss-cross back for extra support. The top does come with a built-in bra padding, but this is removable if you find it uncomfortable or impractical. This suit comes in the classic black color pictured above, as well as a colorful mermaid print if you want to have a little fun with your style. What fans say: "This swimsuit is absolutely perfect. Nothing too crazy just a black high waisted bikini, but it first perfectly (I usually wear 2x-3x). I purchased a 3x and it fits perfect without being to loose or too snug. I wish it had more colors I’d buy them all!! 100% would recommend." Available in sizes: Medium - XXX-Large

8. A Scoop Neck Monokini With Cutouts & A Lace-Up Back Meyeeka Women's High-Cut Monokini $19 | Amazon See On Amazon From head on, this swimsuit may look like a bikini. But it's actually a monokini with a large cutout in the front and a stylish back that laces up. The scoop neckline drops low enough to see a little bit of cleavage, while still giving you the coverage and support you need to keep your boobs securely in your swimsuit. The two straps are completely adjustable so you can fit the suit to your body. Best yet, this bathing suit is made with spandex, so you won't have to worry about it looking loose or saggy once you're out of the water. It's available in 10 popular colors and prints, ranging from neon pink to a light blue with white polka dots. What fans say: "Let me just say this suit is beautiful! It’s well made and formfitting... It fits so well, cheeky but not too much, the straps are adjustable which is handy (you can keep full coverage in the bust or make them shorter and have some underboob going on). It’s perfect and the color is beautiful! Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

9. A Secure One-Piece That Competitive Swimmers Love Baleaf Women's Athletic Training One-Piece Swimsuit $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Competitive swimmers love this conservative one-piece swimsuit. Not only is it chlorine-resistant (perfect for long days in the pool!), but it's also fully lined to give you extra support and ensure no bit of the swimsuit is see-through. It is designed with a built-in shelf bra, but you can easily remove the padding if it's in your way. This swimsuit has a racerback strap that's adjustable and secure. And, there's a small keyhole back that shows off a bit of skin. This popular swimsuit comes in a bunch of colors and even in one other design, with a shoelace criss-cross back instead of the racerback design pictured above. Swimmers love this one, with some even saying this swimsuit is a seriously affordable dupe for top-tier swimming brands. What fans say: "This suit just arrived today, and I'm already back to buy another. I swam competitively for over a decade and have taught swimming for fifteen years. All that to say, I've owned A LOT of suits in my life. I'll be honest, I was leery of these suits; I've been loyal to Speedo and Tyr my whole life. The quality on this suit is amazing. It's fully lined with the same material as the outer layer, which is really unusual. No fear of the butt wearing out and going see-through. It's got adjustable straps, which is helpful if you are short-waisted and small-chested like me. The built in cups offer a nice shape. It's got low-cut legs, which is nice; this isn't a suit that's going to creep up on you." Available in sizes: 32-44 (X-Small - 2X-Large)

10. A Classic Bikini That Ties & Comes In 30 Colors Zeraca Women's Triangle Bikini Swimsuit $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This triangle bikini has a tie back and two ties on either side of the bottoms to secure it in place. While this can increase the chance that the back comes undone without you realizing, it also gives you the ability to customize the suit to fit your body perfectly. The top has removable padding to give you extra support, and the bottoms are ruched in the back for a unique style. If the pale pink shown here isn't your taste, you can get it in one of 30 different colors. In fact, many reviewers say they love this suit so much they're getting it in a bunch of different colors. What fans say: "Finally a body hugging bathing suit that is true to size (aka follow the size chart) and fits over my big butt! Suit is cheeky, but in a sexy way... I ordered a small (though I was nervous and almost got a medium) and it fits perfect! Boyfriend loves this suit, and the baby pink color is adorable. The material is good, and is comparable with my Victoria's Secret bathing suits that cost me $80. Planning to buy this in another color!" Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

11. A Waterproof Swim Dress With Boy Shorts Underneath Lalagen Women's Halter Swim Dress $25 | Amazon See On Amazon For a slightly different look than a bikini or a one-piece, this swim dress gives you tons of coverage and could double as clothing if you head to lunch straight from the beach. The swimsuit has a halter top as well as two straps that clip together in the back for extra security. Even better, it comes with a matching set of boy shorts underneath so you won't have to worry about any wind blowing your dress up. It comes in six jewel-tone colors that reviewers love. What fans say: "LOVE this suit! As a bigger girl I always struggle to find a decent swim suit for my curves, larger chest, and larger thighs and I have found the perfect one! Very flattering fit. I am 245lb 5ft5in and I ordered an XXL, usually I am an XL but I ordered a size up and I'm glad I did because it fits nicely. I want all the colors!" Available in sizes: X-Large - XXX-Large

12. A High-Low Swimsuit That Comes In Tons Of Bright Colors Dixperfect Women's Retro High-Low One-Piece Bathing Suit $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This high-low swimsuit gives you all the coverage you'd need in the front while revealing your backside with a low scoop back. Available in a bunch of colors and fun prints, you can pick up a few suits that match your style. Even better, reviewers say that this one-piece swimsuit is great for people who are different sizes in the top and bottom (aren't we all?), because it's made with spandex for extra give where you need it. For the price, you wouldn't expect such a great swimsuit. It's even lined so there is no chance it'll look sheer when you wear it to the beach. What fans say: "It's perfect! I kept reading rave reviews and was scared to take the jump because most one piece suits don't fit me the same since I have a M/L top and a full XL bottom. The contrast makes it difficult to find anything that connects top to bottom (jumpsuits, overalls, swim suits etc.) But I'm pleasantly surprised!" Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

13. A Floral Swimsuit With A Shirred Bodice & High-Waisted Bottoms Aleumdr Women's High-Waisted Bikini $24 | Amazon See On Amazon With a shirred bodice and two ruffled straps, this floral bikini has a vibe. The high-waisted bottoms are fuller coverage, so your bum will be safe from any sunburns. This design is even available in strapless versions if you'd rather avoid those tricky tan lines. There's a little bit of padding built into the top, but you can easily remove it if it's not for you. And, because it's made of polyester and spandex, this swimsuit will dry quickly once you're out of the water. What fans say: "I’ve always had the hardest time finding a baiting suit that supports my breasts, but this top fits perfect all around and has good support! (They are Fs) The material the and quality of the baiting suit is surprisingly nice and thick!" Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

14. A One-Shoulder Swimsuit With A Ruffle Design Hilor Women's One-Shoulder Asymmetric Ruffled Monokini $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This one-shoulder swimsuit has hundreds of fans on Amazon. Not only do they love the ruffle trim, but they find the subtle ruching along the bodice to be comfortable and cute. But if ruffles aren't your style, this bathing suit also comes in a version with a classic one-shoulder strap and no trim. This swimsuit is designed with removable padding inside to give you additional support where you need it, but many reviewers report that they took it out. The material is a fully lined nylon and spandex blend, so this swimsuit is not the least bit sheer, and will dry quickly when wet. It comes in 18 colors and one unique pattern. What fans say: "I NEVER write Amazon reviews. Never once. But this suit is so cute and super flattering I feel the need to let everyone know it! I did size up like other reviews recommended but only about 1 size and it fits perfect." Available in sizes: 6 - 16

15. A Bikini With Ruched Bottoms & A Tank-Style Top Yskkt Women's Plus-Size High-Waisted Bikini $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This two-piece swimsuit is actually convertible: You can detach and reattach the straps to wear it with a criss-cross back or a cami-style back. The high-waisted bottoms are secure and the top has a bit of ruffled fabric to give this suit more coverage and a similar look to a tankini. It comes in eight different mixed pattern sets, so you can mix and match as much as you want with these swimsuits. And even though it only costs $25, reviewers are quick to say that it's just as high quality as a lot of their more expensive swimsuits. What fans say: "This swimsuit is AWESOME! I usually get my swimsuits at Torrid but couldn’t shell out $80 for a swimsuit but this is a fantastic dupe. Great quality and so cute on! I bought the exact same style of top and bottom and Torrid in size 3 for both and the 2X with stars fits me perfect! Definitely feel great in this!" Available in sizes: 0X - 4X