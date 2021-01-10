A hippie-chic icon, Birkenstocks are renowned for their earthy aesthetics and absurdly long-wearing comfort. Made from high-quality materials with a sustainable slant, they have earned legions of fans, but they also come with a substantial price tag. Fortunately, affordable alternatives exist for budget-conscious shoppers or anyone who wants a few different sandals to keep in rotation. The best Birkenstock alternatives combine a contoured footbed in materials that look and feel suspiciously like the real thing — and hundreds and, in some cases, even thousands of Amazon reviewers have given them their stamp of approval.

To find a good Birkenstock alternative, it helps to know what defines the original. Birkenstocks are, first and foremost, a comfort brand. As such, the most important part of the shoe is their anatomically correct footbed design. Features like a deep heel cup and raised toe bar coupled with not one but two types of arch support — both directly under the instep and along the side walls — provide alignment and security. You’ll find most of these features on any Birkenstock alternative worth its salt, although the arch support might be a tiny bit shallower or you might find everything but a toe bar, for example.

The classic Birkenstock style, of course, features a thick layer of cork with leather and suede (sandal or clog is up to you). Many sandals on the list below include a faux leather upper but have footbeds that are lined with suede, so double-check the materials if animal products are a concern for you. That said, Birkenstock has expanded some of its most famous designs, like the cult classics Arizona and Gizeh, to include versions in EVA foam that are waterproof and vegan-friendly — and wildly popular in their own right. You'll find some great EVA options below, and one of them is even scented.

No matter which style you prefer, there's a shoe here for you. And these Birkenstock alternatives will make even the most discerning fan do a doubletake.

1 This Budget-Friendly Alternative To The "It" Sandal FUNKYMONKEY Double Buckle EVA Sandal Amazon $19 See On Amazon These ultra-popular sandals have over 14,000 five-star reviews from raving fans who declare them to be some of the most comfortable sandals to literally walk the Earth — they feel like Crocs, but look like a Birkenstock Arizona. They have a deep footbed with serious support, especially through the arch, with high side walls and a good grippy toe bar beneath two adjustable straps. They're totally waterproof yet lightweight and oh-so-comfortable, making them a perfect indoor/outdoor shoe. "I’ve never had the name brand shoe everyone fawns over. For the price, I just don’t get it," one shopper confessed. "THESE, I get. And they are oh so comfortable! The quality is actually top notch. They’re very durable and also attractive...I’ll come back to these again and again." You'll also find the brand's take on the EVA Gizeh sandal in the same listing. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: 6 – 10

2 These Cork Sandals With A Serious Cult Following CUSHIONAIRE Luna Cork Footbed Sandal With +Comfort Amazon $25 See On Amazon With over 18,000 Amazon ratings backing them up, these cork sandals are one of the best Birkenstock alternatives on the market, in a similar style to the Birkenstock Mayari sandal. They share a deeply contoured footbed with arch support and a hefty heel cup, and high side walls all the way around for additional support and toe protection. The faux leather upper has a soft lining, while a layer of suede over cork on the footbed is gently grippy. Their EVA foam soles are lightweight and springy, but thick enough to keep you out of puddles. "Birk brand loyalist MIND BLOWN," one convert raved. "They look and feel EXACTLY like my dozen other pairs of Birkenstock’s, except they have the soft footbed that I never splurge the extra $20-30 for." And if you prefer the super-popular Birkenstock Arizona sandals Cushionaire also has a version that's garnered over 17,000 ratings. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 5 – 13 (regular and wide)

3 The Single-Strap Slides That Look & Feel Totally Effortless WTW Single Strap Buckle Slides Amazon $23 See On Amazon This spin on the Birkenstock Madrid sandal is an organic-looking option that seems to be all over social media these days. This cork sandal has a crossover buckle on the wide single strap to keep it firmly in place. These feature a contoured cork footbed layered with suede so your foot stays in the shoe with ease. Thick EVA foam soles likewise put a spring in your step and protect the cork from wear. "I have the Madrid Birckenstocks in white and when I saw these at half the price I thought I would like to have a pair in black," one reviewer commented. "I love them just as much as my birkenstocks if not more! These are adorable! Fit perfectly and so comfortable!" Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 6 – 11

4 Some Birkenstock-Style Sandals In A Fabulous Leopard Print Freedom Moses Leo Two Band Slides Amazon $45 Amazon These stylist-approved sandals are a designer version of Birkenstocks that have rapidly developed a fan following of their own. The high-style sandals are made with PCU (aka Polycarbonate Urethane), which is soft and safe enough to be used for medical implants so you know it has to be wildly comfortable — but you'll probably fall for the signature milk and honey scent in every pair just as much as you will the textured nonslip footbed, with contoured comfort including a toe bar, arch support, and a heel cup you practically sink into. "I first saw these on Revolve, and was happy to see them on Amazon," one fashion-forward shopper thrilled, declaring themselves obsessed. "HIGHLY RECOMMEND these sandals. They are only $45, super comfy, and the rubber is also scented." Available colors: 1 in this listing, but you'll find this slide in several great prints, including tie-dye and bandana.

Available sizes: 4 – 10

5 A Pair Of Cork T-Strap Sandals With A Buckle WTW Cork Flip Flops Amazon $24 See On Amazon For those who find flip flops easier to wear than slides, this Birkenstock Gizeh alternative has the same great stay-put comfort. The faux leather straps have a soft underbelly that won't rub sensitive skin the wrong way, and a layer of cushioning is sandwiched between the cork and its suede for extra bounce. They have a nice, deep footbed with all the contouring you could ask for, including decent arch support with extra height at the instep and a toe bar. The adjustable upper offers plenty of leeway, which might come in handy for those with narrow feet. "Footbed is comfortable and begins molding to your foot shape with the first wear. Very supportive and easy to walk in for long periods of time. One of my favorite pairs of sandals," reported one reviewer, who confirmed they were an excellent take on the originals. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 6 – 11