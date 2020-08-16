A good pair of sandals can be dressed up or down, but if you’ve got high arches, you have to be a bit more strategic when shopping. The best sandals for high arches have supportive footbeds that give your feet and ankles extra stability to reduce pain while walking, and they'll be cushioned for all-day comfort. And of course, the fun part: From casual slides to chic wedges, they'll come in just the styles you're looking for.

When it comes to comfy sandals, you’ll want a supportive footbed that helps prevent pain related to high arches, including foot and ankle instability, plantar fasciitis, and inflammation. Ideally, look for a footbed that's molded with arch support to take the pressure off your heels and the balls of your feet — this will help prevent fatigue and soreness. Additionally, look for features like cushioning or an extra-thick midsole to help absorb shock. And to ensure the perfect fit, you might want to consider adjustable straps that won’t dig into the top of your foot, which is a common problem for those with high arches.

Beyond that, it’s all about what kind of sandal style you love. Whether you want flip-flops, sporty sandals, or platforms, there are tons of cute sandals with arch support to choose from. To keep your feet supported and cool, scroll on for the best sandals for high arches on Amazon in a range of styles, colors, and sizes.

1. The Fan Favorites

These cute sandals with arch support have hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon, and at such an affordable price, that’s no surprise. Made from genuine leather, the flexible footbed is contoured to meet the arch, and the cushioned heel cup works to stabilize the foot and absorb shock. The upper features a soft lining and adjustable straps, so you can get the the perfect fit. Choose from 15 colors and prints, including silver, leopard print, or the classic taupe pictured here.

Available sizes: 5 - 13 (wide options available)

According to a fan: “Very comfortable if you have a high arch. I can stand and walk on them for a while.”

2. A Cushy, Lightweight Pair

Part of the Clarks Cloudsteppers collection, this cute and supportive sandal is super lightweight and comfy, thanks to the thick EVA foam midsole, next-level cushioning, and contoured arch. The slingback strap is adjustable for a secure fit, and you can choose from four colors that'll go with just about everything.

Available sizes: 5 - 12 (wide options available)

According to a fan: “From the moment I tried these on they are so comfortable and supportive for my high arches. Have worn three days in a row right from the moment they arrived with no foot pain. I've chased a toddler and walked in the yard on uneven surfaces and still no pain. I would highly recommend these.”

3. These Updated Tevas That Come In Bright Colors

The classic ‘90s sports sandal is back in a big way. The Teva Hurricane Drift is light enough to float in water and features a molded EVA foam footbed and treads on the sole for firm footing on outdoor adventures. Made from plant-based materials, the waterproof sandal features an adjustable ankle strap and comes in seven eye-catching colors — like bright white, mango, and endive.

Available sizes: 5 - 11

According to a fan: “I have issues with my feet and ordered these because of the great reviews and style. My mom had me order her a pair immediately after trying these on. These shoes have great arch support and shock absorption.”

4. A Pair Of Classic Black Slides

For something minimalist, supportive, and stylish, you can’t go wrong with this black slide with thick crossover straps. Another option from the Clarks Cloudsteppers line, the lightweight sandal features a molded footbed and soft cushioning for superior shock absorption with each step.

Available sizes: 5 - 12

According to a fan: “This is a comfortable, well-designed sandal. It has excellent cushioning, a perfect arch for me (high arch support) and the straps are soft yet supportive. It's a great sandal all around. Love it.”

5. These Iconic Birks With An Update

Birkenstocks are a go-to for excellent arch support, and the classic Arizona sandal comes in over 40 colors, including metallic shades like copper and silver, as well as classics like black and mocha suede. The leather sandal has Birkenstock’s signature cork-latex footbed with lots of toe room, a deep heel cup for added stability, a raised toe bar that stimulates circulation, and contouring for arch support. The two buckle straps are also adjustable, so you can get a secure fit that's not too tight.

Available sizes: 3 - 13.5 (narrow options available)

According to a fan: "These fit perfectly and the soft footbed is comfy and break-in is quick, a bit faster than the 'standard' footbed. I have relatively high arches and the support from this type of sandal is second to none..."

6. A Pair Of Chic Platform Sandals

These platform Vionic sandals has a 2-inch heel that'll help absorb shock and reduce pressure on your feet while you walk. The orthotic footbed also has a deep heel cup for stability and a textured surface for better traction. This pair is available in more than 20 colors, including rose, gunmetal gray, and the two-tone tan and navy pictured here.

Available sizes: 5 - 12 (wide options available)

According to a fan: “Firm foundation, sturdy arch support, casual style with some lift of a wedge!”

7. These Wedges You Can Wear All Day

If you're looking for something versatile and statement-making, this wedge sandal from Dr. Scholl's is it. The sandal has a 2.5-inch wedge, a contoured insole, and an extra-high ankle strap that's adjustable for a comfortable fit. Choose from four muted colors: black, oyster, moss green, or sea breeze blue.

Available sizes: 6 - 11

According to a fan: “I have a high instep and was worried the sandal straps would be too tight, but I had no issues. The support in the foot bed is so comfortable it feels like a sneaker.”

8. These Colorful Sandals That Are Great For Hiking

Give your feet a great foundation while hiking or just walking around the neighborhood with these super cute women's walking sandals with arch support. The sandal features a comfortable dual-density footbed with a durable and supportive polyurethane midsole that provides great support in all kinds of terrain. The nubuck upper features adjustable straps at the heel, ankle, and toes for a perfectly customized fit along your foot. It's also water-resistant (but not fully waterproof) and comes in 13 colors.

Available sizes: 4 - 12.5

According to a fan: “I have a very high arch and instep. For years I have suffered through flip flops but needed more support chasing two small boys … These sandals are a delight. There is amazing arch support.”

9. A Supportive Flip-Flop With Style

This Vionic thong sandal gives you the ease of a classic flip-flop, but with a lot more support (and a little more polish). A favorite of Amazon reviewers, it has an orthotic footbed, a deep heel cup for stabilization, and a shock-absorbing EVA midsole. Choose from 13 colors, including black, gold, and white floral.

Available sizes: 5 - 12

According to a fan: “Love, love these. Great if you are on your feet a lot. Great arch support."

10. A Sandal With Cute Cutouts

This arch support sandal will pair equally well with a sundress or your favorite denim. It comes in four colors — bronze, black, pewter, and white — and features stylish cutouts along the top. For support, the flexible sandal features a molded EVA footbed, soft microfiber lining, traction on the sole, and an adjustable strap for a perfect fit.

Available sizes: 6 - 10 (wide options available)

According to a fan: “Love these! The style is great and the arch support is amazing! I have plantar fasciitis and found these to be the ONLY pair of sandals I could wear. I have gotten so many compliments on how cute they are too!"

11. These Surprisingly Supportive Leather Flip-Flops

For casual comfort, these Rainbow sandals are a classic, beach-ready pick. The soft nubuck leather footbed features contoured arch support, and the extra layer at the midsole helps absorb shock. Plus, the narrow leather straps will stretch slightly when the sandals are broken in to accommodate higher arches. They're available in eight colors, including gray, mocha, and this tan version with blue midsoles.

Available sizes: 5.5 - 11.5

According to a fan: "I own every color. They are the best, [especially] with my high arches!"

12. These Sporty Sandals

For something sporty and practical, these supportive sandals are a great choice. The EVA footbed features arch contouring and an air-cushioned heel for upgraded support and shock absorption. The leather and neoprene upper is comfortable and flexible, and the toe loop gives you a secure fit. They’re available in four colors, including aqua, silver, and black.

Available sizes: 5 - 11

According to a fan: “The arch support is wonderful as I have a very high arch and they are excellent support. I have walked all over Europe in them and these are heading to the Caribbean. I wear them every day too but they are a must for me for traveling and walking.”