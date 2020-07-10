For fashion lovers searching for something different, it can be a point of pride when your coveted item is completely unique, ethically sourced, and, as a bonus, supports a cause at the same time. With that said, as the UK continues to find ways to support and uplift Black businesses, I've sourced 13 Black-Owned Depop stores to shop in the UK you need to know about. Depop is fast becoming the place to shop vintage or find used items at discount prices, and the list below is guaranteed to have something for everyone.

On June 27, 2020, the UK witnessed its first 'Black Pound Day', a monthly event encouraging people to support Black-owned businesses in the UK by buying their products or using their services. Created by former So Solid Crew member Swiss, the initiative has helped to further conversations about ways in which people can support the Black community in all facets of life. But how can we keep it going?

Making Black businesses part of your regular shopping routine is a good place to start, and for the talented creators and makers on Depop, new customers are always welcome. Offering everything from vintage tea dresses to hard-to-find cult trainers, here are the Black-owned Depop stores that should be on your radar.

Selena's Shop Vintage lover Selena has created an perfectly curated store featuring personally handpicked 70s and 90s clothing that are colourful, eclectic, and fashion-forward. Selena promises every piece is totally unique and 100% sustainable. All items are sent out in compostable packaging. Shop on Depop

Minis World Incredible, wearable, hand-picked vintage from UK-based seller Mini. If thrifted denim is your thing, Mini has a keen eye for well-fitting jeans. Shop on Depop

Sooki Sooki Vintage My personal favourite era of Black fashion has to be the 70s (um, Diana Ross, hello?). Sooki Sooki vintage seller and boutique owner, Lapoze Judaku, agrees and curates 70s-inspired vintage clothing based on the political and artistic statement clothes of the era. If you need help styling your new seventies threads, Lapoze's Youtube channel teaches you how to style your favourite halterneck top with your bell-bottom jeans. Shop on Depop

RCOVTURE Vintage and pre-loved clothing perfect for the summer season. Think floral dresses and floaty skirts. Shop on Depop

Coco x Indigo 'Sustainable' is a word that is increasingly welcomed in the fashion industry and Depop is full of sellers promising exactly that. London-based brand Coco x Indigo specialise in sustainable fashion and have curated great, wearable items. Shop on Depop.

Crep Collection Club The sneaker heads among us know that some of the best and most iconic trainers aren't found in major stores. If you're looking to up your sneaker game, head to the Crep Collection Club on Depop. From Adidas Yeezy Boosts to limited edition Nike Air Jordan 1'S, 'Father Crepmas' has sourced thousands of trainers to add to your collection. Shop on Depop

Nova Vintage Do you need a little colour in your life? Don't we all? Colour coordinated sister duo Nic and Liv have sourced "rainbow rails of lovingly handpicked vintage" to put smiles on the faces of shoppers. Shop on Depop

Studio Ell Richie Created by talented Central Saint Martins student Ell Richie, this store is incredibly popular on the Depop app boasting 45K followers. Featuring cool shirts, oversized blazers, custom denim jackets, and more, Richie posts new finds three times a week. Shop on Depop

Olivia Hepzibah It seems we've forgiven the sins of early-noughties fashion, as Depop sellers re-embrace Y2K style. London-based Olivia Hepzibah has mastered ultra mini-skirts, corset tops, and low-rise jeans of the era. Shop on Depop

Myae Made Top Depop seller Myae Made has recently launched a brand new online store and is slowly migrating away from the app, so get in there while you can! Created by Mia Joseph, the brand features sexy one-off pieces, from form-fitted tops and sheer dresses made in Joseph's colourful style with distinctive black trim. Available in sizes up to XXL. Shop on Depop

Vintage In Your Attic For those whose go-to outfit is jeans and a nice top, Vintage In Your Attic has mastered the look with a range of pretty tops to dress up a casual 'fit. This seller is committed to "helping the planet one item at a time" and has even organised eco packaging to make sure you're doing your bit. Shop on Depop

Tabrags Fashion stylist and sustainable consult Tabby Hope is serious about ethical fashion. On Instagram, the stylist asked followers to "challenge my sustainable skills and send me what you would purchase from your typical unethical company and I’ll find a sustainable alternative that don’t cost the earth." Via Depop, Hope sells pre-loved men’s and women’s threads, all of which look as if they could be sold brand new on the high-street. Shop on Depop