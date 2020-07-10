For fashion lovers searching for something different, it can be a point of pride when your coveted item is completely unique, ethically sourced, and, as a bonus, supports a cause at the same time. With that said, as the UK continues to find ways to support and uplift Black businesses, I've sourced 13 Black-Owned Depop stores to shop in the UK you need to know about. Depop is fast becoming the place to shop vintage or find used items at discount prices, and the list below is guaranteed to have something for everyone.
On June 27, 2020, the UK witnessed its first 'Black Pound Day', a monthly event encouraging people to support Black-owned businesses in the UK by buying their products or using their services. Created by former So Solid Crew member Swiss, the initiative has helped to further conversations about ways in which people can support the Black community in all facets of life. But how can we keep it going?
Making Black businesses part of your regular shopping routine is a good place to start, and for the talented creators and makers on Depop, new customers are always welcome. Offering everything from vintage tea dresses to hard-to-find cult trainers, here are the Black-owned Depop stores that should be on your radar.