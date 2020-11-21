It’s hard to imagine a more universal shoe: black sneakers go with everything in your closet and are made to hold up to the demands of daily wear. In canvas, mesh, faux snakeskin and real leather, the best black sneakers for women help you stay comfortable and look cute. They're the shoe for when you want to feel put-together casual.

For a classic workhorse you can wear with anything, consider a timeless sneaker that doesn’t lean too sporty. Kamala Harris regularly rocks Converse Chuck Taylors, proving that the grunge staple has serious versatility and staying power. Of course, there’s a lot to be said for a great gym shoe or unfussy slip-on with plenty of padding that feel just sooo comfortable.

Fashion-inspired sneakers, on the other hand, exude the effortless style vibes you want for holidays at home, casual get-togethers, and low-key brunches. Subtle pairs might involve nothing more than a chunky platform (like the Superga's that Ariana Grande loves) or a slip-on style in imitation snakeskin. Bolder kicks will play with patent leather, oversized laces, decorative zippers, and even a wedge heel when you want to make more of an impact.

Whatever your day has in store, these are the go-everywhere black sneakers to keep in your starting lineup.

1 Some Classic Black Sneakers With Major Athletic Heritage adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker Amazon $51 See On Amazon You can get your adidas kicks in a classic black and white sneaker plus black on black, but their bolder colorways on black aren’t to be missed either. The Grand Court sneaker is one of the brand's most iconic shoes, in a simple low top made from leather coated in polyurethane for a long-lasting water-repellent finish. Inside you'll find the brand's signature Cloudfoam insole and a padded ankle so you don't get blisters, while the waterproof rubber sole offers low-profile honeycomb traction. "I am an Adidas fan to begin with, so I know what to expect with regards to fit and style, but ohhhh...getting them fresh out the box is always a religious experience," one fan wrote. "The Grand Court Sneaker is perfect with leggings or jeans, and I have even worn them to work with dress pants and a casual top." Available sizes: 4.5 – 11

2 These *Really* Cute Patent Sneakers With Extra-Wide Laces PUMA Women's Basket Heart Sneaker Amazon $70 See On Amazon Between the shiny patent leather and oversized bow, these black Puma kicks are a sleek and sweet riff on the brand's classic athletic shoe. "I was in the airport in New Orleans and a famous celebrity complimented my sneakers," one reviewer noted. With their wide laces, this pair is guaranteed to draw the eye; plus, they come with an extra set of satin laces for even more shine against that synthetic patent leather upper. But while these kicks lead with style, the sturdy rubber sole is all business. "They are comfortable, stylish, and wipe clean with a damp cloth," another shopper noted. If you want to expand your horizons, these sneakers also come in a cute peach-beige and ultra-wearable iron gray. Available sizes: 5.5 – 11

3 These Chic Wedge Sneakers ALDO Women's Ailanna Wedge Sneaker Amazon $75 See On Amazon These gorgeous faux leather wedge sneakers are athleisure luxe. They offer a walkable 3-inch wedge, with a lace-up front for an adjustable fit and side zipper entry that's easy to get into and out of. Extra details like a gold-tone zipper and decorative seams elevate these stylish wedges. "These are by far my absolute favorite shoes in my closet and I have, no joke, worn them every single day this week," one shopper praised. "I’m a personal assistant and can sometimes work for over 12 hours a day running around for most of it. [...] Not once have I had my feet aching at the end of the day. I wear them from meetings at the office, to walking the dogs, to drinks after work and they look so stylish with everything!! Obsessed. Like sneakers, but sooo much better!!" You can also score them in two beige hues if you find yourself wanting the wedge in a few more colors. Available sizes: 5 – 11

4 A Bestselling Gym Shoe You Can Wear With Anything New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker Amazon $49 See On Amazon More than 20,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in on these black gym shoes from New Balance. They were made to go the distance and transition seamlessly from the weight room to the streets. The breathable mesh upper has a high-cut bootie style to hug and support your foot, while a specialty midsole provides bounce-back beneath a layer of contoured memory foam. Their thick rubber sole adds an extra layer of shock absorption between you and the ground. "What a difference a pair of shoes makes! These are like walking on a cloud for both everyday wear and workouts. I broke them in at boot camp yesterday, and they were beyond comfortable. Can't recommend these enough, especially for women with wide feet," one fan wrote. Available sizes: 5 – 12 (available in wide sizes)

5 A Pair Of Iconic Chuck Taylors Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneaker Amazon $52 See On Amazon A pair of Chucks epitomizes rebellious cool. The iconic Chuck Taylor high top sneaker, with its signature toe cap and canvas upper, has been worn by everyone from James Dean to Kamala Harris thanks to the shoe's timeless authenticity. This pair will easily become your go-to for looking classic, casual, and fresh. In addition to the durable canvas upper and waterproof rubber sole, a thin layer of proprietary cushioning provides a bit of extra comfort on the inside. "Some shoes are too much, man. This is the perfect amount of shoe," a shopper wrote. "The sole is flexible, and it doesn't turn your foot into an immovable brick like a lot of athletic shoes." The only downside to these kicks is that they don't come with a ton of shock absorption — if you need a more supportive shoe, be sure to grab a good pair of insoles with arch support. Available sizes: 5.5 – 20

6 A Chunky Platform Sneaker With Celebrity Cred Superga Women’s 2790 Acotw Platform Sneaker Amazon $40 See On Amazon Superga is a shoe brand with some serious celebrity clientele: Ariana Grande and Kate Middleton are known to wear their kicks. They've also amassed something of a cult following on Amazon, with more than 1,700 reviews backing these Superga 2790 platform sneakers — and over 1,000 shoppers have given them a five-star rating. The casual style combines a cotton canvas upper with a chunky 1.5-inch rubber sole. However, some reviewers did note this style was prone to letting heels slip out, and some preferred adding heel pads. "Super love these shoes. I get compliments on them all the time. They didn’t give me blisters, either, and I get them really easily. I love the little lift [...]," one reviewer praised. For a similar style with a lower profile, consider grabbing these black canvas Keds. Available sizes: 5 – 10

7 These Ultra-Cushy Slip-Ons Available In Narrow & Wide Sizes Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe Amazon $30 See On Amazon These might be some of the most comfortable shoes on the market, if Amazon reviews are any indication. Nearly 15,000 people have weighed in on these slip-on sneakers, raving that they're super-comfortable, with reviewers comparing the proprietary cushioning to "walking on clouds" with dreamy support and excellent rebound. The lightweight synthetic sole offers good traction, while the unassuming air mesh upper is supremely breathable yet still looks fairly sleek for a walking shoe. "I wear these every single day," one reviewer gushed. "They don't look like athletic shoes or dress shoes — just purely functional and incredibly comfortable." Better yet, they come in the best range of sizes here, including narrow and wide fits, and they're entirely machine-washable. Available sizes: 5 – 13 (narrow and wide sizes available)

8 A Pair Of Cute Black Slip-On Sneakers In Faux Python Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Madison Sneaker Amazon $50 See On Amazon These stylish slip-on sneakers come in imitation snakeskin to add fashion-inspired texture to your go-to shoe. Dr. Scholl's has become a byword for comfort, and the brand's Madison sneaker is no exception, with an insole designed to provide targeted cushioning and support across three distinct anatomical zones of your foot. The cuff at the heel is padded and softly lined, while a thick rubber sole adds traction. Wear yours to make even leggings look anything but basic. "I absolutely love these shoes. I was looking for slip on sneakers that would be comfortable and that I could wear everyday but also dress up. These were the perfect match. They are very comfortable, I can wear with or without socks, my feet don't get too sweaty, easy to break in," a shopper remarked. This pair also comes in regular and wide sizes, and in a variety of colors and prints. Available sizes: 5 – 11 (available in wide sizes)

9 The Minimalist Luxe Leather Kicks Cole Haan Women's Grand Crosscourt II Sneaker Amazon $49 See On Amazon These black leather sneakers are as chic as it gets. In supple leather with a plain low top and no logos or embellishment to speak of, they’re subtly luxurious yet wildly practical. The EVA foam and rubber sole is lightweight and cushy, with extra grip at the heel and toe. The comfortable padded footbed is lined with fabric for a breathable and absorbent interior. "The look---well you can see--it's a clean, classic look that goes great with skirts, as is the fashion now, but looks great with jeans too," one shopper noted, adding, "they exude a subtle quality and class that's 'now'--but is also timeless." You may find yourself going back and buying them in a few more neutral colors. Available sizes: 5 – 11

10 A Throwback Leather High Top Reebok Women's Freestyle Hi Walking Shoe Amazon $56 See On Amazon For ultimate '80s and '90s vibes, Reebok's leather high top has the peak nostalgia points you need. The signature padded and stitched ankle features Velcro straps for an adjustable secure fit, while inside a layer of cushioned EVA foam provides a cushy step. A rubber sole with low-profile honeycomb traction gives you a solid grip. "You can't go wrong with this classic style," one shopper wrote. "I had these when they first were introduced (80s) and I know they get better with wear. I can't wait." Available sizes: 5 – 12