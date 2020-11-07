When you spot those three iconic stripes on the side of a pair of shoes, you know it’s adidas. The German company is synonymous with comfort, quality, and style. Whether you're training for a marathon or racing around the grocery, the most comfortable adidas shoes have cushy midsoles and feature either Cloudfoam or Boost proprietary technology. To understand which one is right for you, it's helpful to dig into the construction because there are a few key differences between the two.

Boost: This midsole tech is made of compound foam and is considered the better material of the two, and as a result, it's a pricier option. It is known for its durability and features adidas' most responsive cushioning. However, Boost shoes vary in weight.

Cloudfoam: This memory foam midsole is considered lightweight in comparison to Boost. It has a cushy feel and is especially great in adidas slides, which have a particularly squishy feel. Cloudfoam shoes also tend to be more affordable but you're not getting quite as much energy return.

Adidas shoes with Boost or Cloudfoam are available in a whole host of styles. I’ve included trendy sneakers that are inspired by the '90s and cradle your feet while complementing your go-to casual look. Meanwhile, a pair of classic slides is perfect for throwing on if you're stepping out to get the mail but can also be styled with jeans and joggers.

Ahead you'll find ultra-comfy shoes for every lifestyle, and some even boast tens of thousands of Amazon reviews.

1. A Running Shoe In Modern adidas Style

If you’re looking for a comfortable shoe that can go from the gym to the mall, these cushioned running shoes are for you. They feature Boost responsive cushioning, a lower midsole drop, and a knit upper that is both breathable and durable. The sole is made of rubber with a grid-like outsole that makes them ideal for city running on uneven pavement. Snag a pair in one of eight colors like neutral white or soft shades of indigo and maroon.

Helpful Review: “Most comfortable and lightweight shoes from adidas yet.. I generally wear a women size 8 1/2, but ordered a size 8 in this shoe. Perfect fit, with a teenie bit of space in the front to spare... good shoe for people with narrow feet. It's very lightweight and fits like a glove, and feels like butter on my feet lol."

Available Sizes: 5 — 11.5 (half sizes available)

Available Colors: 8

2. A Pull-On Pair Of Running Shoes With A Cult Following

These pull-on sneakers lack tie laces and have adidas’ Cloudfoam memory sock-liner, which helps makes this a crowd favorite. They boast more than 27,000 Amazon ratings and a 4.6-star rating and fans reported that they love to run, walk, or play in these comfy shoes. They have a rubber sole and are made of a fitted knit that cradles your foot. They come in 51 colors, including white with gold stripes for a pop of metallic, as well as a chic ice purple option.

Helpful Review: “These shoes are the best shoes I've ever had and I'm a shoe fanatic! When I say I've worn them all day and it feels like I'm walking on clouds, they do! I loved them so much I bought a pair for my Mom too! No more walking with my toes crunched up or feeling constricted because the shoe has no flexibility in the toe area (which makes my toes sore). These shoes are flexible and breathable. I give honest to God reviews because I want people to know the real deal before they buy products that I have purchased and this right here is honestly a game changer for the comfort of my feet! It doesn't hurt they they look great too! Outstanding shoe!"

Available Sizes: 5 — 12 (half sizes available)

Available Colors: 51

3. A Pair Of Comfortable Slides You'll Live In

These comfortable slides have a soft Cloudfoam footbed that not only supports your foot, but dries quickly if they get wet. They’re designed for slipping on quickly, whether you’re relaxing at the beach, recovering after a big game, or taking out the trash. These affordable shoes have more than 9,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. The single strap across the top keeps your feet supported, and they feature a small platform and a non-slip sole. Reviewers say they have surprisingly good arch support that keeps you comfortable all day.

Helpful Review: “I use these as house shoes because we have hardwood floors and couldn't be more satisfied. They are really comfortable and lightweight, and very easy to clean with soap and water. They seem incredibly durable too, like I will have them for years to come. After I wash them clean they look like I just got them”

Available Sizes: 5 — 11

Available Colors: 17

4. These Leather Fashion Sneakers

This fashion sneaker has a 100% leather upper and a classic style that goes with everything. The coated leather is smooth and shiny and comes in 21 colors and styles. They're fully equipped for all-day comfort and feature Cloudfoam tech. The outside rubber sole keeps you from slipping, no matter what adventure you're embarking on. The iconic adidas' logo is perforated on the side of the shoe, which is a striking change from adidas' typical triple stripe detail. The tongue is woven so you can wear the laces tied as normal or tuck them into the shoe. Some reviewers cite that it takes a little bit of time to break them in since they're made with real leather, but the overall consensus is that these shoes are super comfy and cute.

Helpful Review: "Love these shoes! They are really comfortable with the cloud foam insert. However, because of the insert and extra padding, they run smaller than normal. I am usually a US size 8 in most shoes, and in these shoes, I had to reorder them in an 8 1/2. They are an overall thicker shoe than some, so if you are not keen on a bit clunkier-style shoe, these might not be for you. I have been looking for white sneakers forever, and I am very happy with choosing these!"

Available Sizes: 4.5 — 11 (half sizes available)

Available Colors/Styles: 21

5. A Versatile Pair Of Kicks In More Than 60 Colors (& Wide Sizes)

These versatile sneakers are designed with a Boost midsoles. They’re made of a stretchy knit material that reviewers say is breathable, yet supportive. They have a rubber outsole and a loop on the heel that makes them easy to slip on or carry around. They have more than 2,000 reviews, and one of its biggest selling points is that it comes in more than 60 colors. They’re a bit pricier, but reviewers note that they are very versatile and can be worn at the gym or paired with casual clothes or dresses.

For another popular running shoe option designed with Boost, consider the Ultraboost 20 Running Shoe.

Helpful Review: “These are the most comfortable, beautiful, easy to wear shoes ever. They're great for working out, working in the OR on my feet all day, or just throwing on with a pair of leggings and a sweatshirt. I get compliments all the time."