Achieving a salon-worthy blowout at home is easier said than done, but one thing is for sure: it all comes down to using the right products. But with literally thousands of styling sprays, blow-dry creams, and leave-in serums on the market, how does one even know where to start? To narrow down the best blowout products for doing your hair at home, Bustle spoke with five top professional stylists — ahead, they share their tips and tricks.

"There is no doubt that the best blowout is going to start right from your beginning prep —starting with your shower. Just as you wouldn’t spend the time doing full eye makeup without an eye primer, your blowout won’t set properly if you don’t prime from the very start as well," Ali Anger, an amika Pro Educator, tells Bustle. Choose a shampoo and conditioner that works with your hair type to provide volume, vitality, and shine.

Then use a leave-in product, like a smoothing serum or cream, to protect your hair from heat damage and restore any moisture that was lost during the cleansing process. "Remember: You don’t need a lot [of product]! Less is more when it comes to a lasting blowout," advises Jonathan Colombini, a L’Oréal celebrity hairstylist and colorist. Colombini also suggests investing in a really good round brush. Finally, finish off with a shine-boosting serum or hairspray to set your style.

Below, you'll find even more blow-drying tips from our experts, plus eight of the best blowout products that they swear by.

1. Best Shampoo & Conditioner For Dry, Thick, Or Curly Hair

“I recommend amika’s Velveteen Dream Smoothing Shampoo and Conditioner to smoothen out thick, frizzy hair. I’m all about priming and then layering. Creating a base will guarantee that your blowout will slay all day. Use the best shampoo and conditioner for your hair type and then layer with your other favorite volume products."

— Ali Anger, amika Pro Educator

2. Best Shampoo & Conditioner For Fine, Thin, Or Limp Hair

Anger recommends amika's 3D Volume Plus Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner to "pre-boost finer, limp tresses." Both the shampoo and conditioner help promote the appearance of thicker, fuller hair both immediately and over time, while also offering moisturizing and detangling benefits. Like all amika products, these are sulfate-free and safe for color-treated hair.

3. Best Leave-In Conditioner & Blowout Cream

“I absolutely love UNITE Hair’s 7SECONDS Leave-In Conditioner. This is a great prep right out of the shower, followed up by the 7SECONDS BlowOut Creme to give you a blow dry that can last two to three days. This combination before a blow dry is mandatory."

— Graham Nation, UNITE Hair ambassador and celebrity stylist

4. Best Priming Spray & Smoothing Serum

“Blow Dry it Quick Dry Primer Spray mixed with Elvive Dream Lengths Frizz Killer Serum is an amazing cocktail that I use on all my clients to get the perfect, smooth blowout. It has heat protection and makes the hair soft and silky without weighing it down. I use a quarter-size amount of the smoothing cream and three pumps of the smoothing serum; run that through the mids and ends and use the rest of the product to smooth down hairline flyaways. [While blow-drying] use clips to section off your hair for better control. It’s easier if you rough-dry your hair first before starting the round brush process.”

— Jonathan Colombini, L’Oréal Paris celebrity hairstylist and colorist

5. Best Blow Dry Cream

“This leave-in cream provides heat protection, easy glide for fast blowouts, instantly smooths hair, and controls frizz. If your hair tends to frizz or is naturally curly, then you’ll want to have your hair fairly damp [when you dry your hair]. This will allow the heat from the blow dryer to manipulate the hair into a smoother blowout. To get a smooth blowout, it's important to go section by section, applying the heat in the direction of the ends of the hair so that it can seal the cuticle. If you point the nozzle towards your scalp, then you’re opening the cuticle, which will leave you with a rough blowout. On the other hand, if your hair tends to be fine and flat, then rough drying first upside down to get most of the moisture out and then round brushing will give you maximum volume.”

— George Papanikolas, MATRIX celebrity colorist

6. Best Serum For Shine

“When trying to achieve the best at-home blow out, preparation is key. As someone that works on a lot of curly hair, I understand that layering products as well as maintaining moisture and protection of the hair are vital. I’d start with the MATRIX Total Results Mega Sleek Shampoo and conditioner, then use a leave-in cream to dry hair and finish with MATRIX Total Results Mega Sleek Mega Varnish to add intense shine and build on the benefits I received from the cream.”

— Michelle O’Connor, MATRIX Artistic Director

Experts:

Ali Anger, amika Pro Educator

Jonathan Colombini, L’Oréal Paris celebrity hairstylist and colorist,

Graham Nation, UNITE Hair ambassador and celebrity stylist

Michelle O’Connor, MATRIX Artistic Director

George Papanikolas, MATRIX celebrity colorist