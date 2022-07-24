Whether you’re new to skin care or are a seasoned professional, you’ve likely heard that exfoliation is key when it comes to lifting dead skin cells and smoothing out flaky patches and bumps. Now, here’s the thing: Skin care doesn’t stop at your décolletage — it goes all the way down to your toes. The best body scrubs to remove dead skin contain ingredients like sugar, coffee, bamboo powder, or pumice, which are all solid options since they’re biodegradable ingredients that help to polish the top layer of your skin, revealing a lustrous, glowing complexion underneath. If your skin craves deeper exfoliation, however, many body scrubs also contain chemical exfoliants like hydroxy acids or enzymes to dissolve the dead skin cells that may be contributing to breakouts or a bumpy texture.

Just remember, when adding a body scrub to your routine, make sure to follow the proper aftercare steps, too. Use your favorite moisturizing body lotion to ensure that your skin stays hydrated and soft until your next exfoliation session.

Ahead are some of the best body scrubs to use, whether you’re on the hunt for something to help with dry skin, keratosis pilaris, or just want to pamper your skin with a luxurious exfoliant that smells like roses.

Shop The Best Body Scrubs To Remove Dead Skin

If you’re short on time, here’s a quick rundown of the best body scrubs to remove dead skin:

1. The One That’s The Most Affordable

Get you a scrub that can do both (or all three). This body scrub triples as a wash that’ll leave you feeling squeaky clean, while acting like a skin care routine in a bottle, too. How, you might ask? Studies show that laminaria digitata extract, the type of sea kelp that’s in OGX’s scrub, has antioxidant benefits that can help neutralize free radical damage on the skin. While sea kelp helps protect skin against environmental stressors, hyaluronic acid helps to attract (and lock in) moisture. Say goodbye to that tight, dry feeling after washing, and hello to skin that’s as smooth as a baby’s bum.

2. The One That Comes In A Bar Form

If you’re looking for a packaging-free way to say goodbye to dead skin, consider this polishing bar that’s just under $10. This bar soap offers gentle exfoliation courtesy of bamboo stem powder, while adding moisture to dry skin thanks to avocado oil and shea butter. The best part, though? This scrub contains a cocktail of refreshing scents made from lemon leaf, oakmoss, eucalyptus, and musk, which makes showering smell like you’re at a five-star spa tucked away in the rainy, quiet woods.

3. The One That Smells Like A Tropical Getaway

The paradox with exfoliation is that although exfoliating can help with dry skin, it’s imperative to moisturize your skin after to ensure that the fresh skin that’s hiding underneath those pesky dead skin cells won’t dry out, too. This moisturizing scrub contains coconut and vitamin E, two ingredients that work overtime to moisturize skin and ensure that its natural protective barrier remains intact. But, it doesn’t stop there. Hibiscus is a plant that people compare to Botox due to its ability to help fight against the breakdown of elastin in the skin. Obviously, it’s not going to give you the same results as Botox, but it can give your skin a smoothing and plumping effect.

4. The One That Competes With Your Morning Latte

Wake up with sugar and coffee in more ways than one. This sugar scrub lifts those hard-to-exfoliate dead skin cells that might linger on the surface of your elbows or knees, while coffee bean extract and coffee seed oil deliver caffeine’s myriad benefits to the skin (which include the ability to stimulate circulation). Additionally, almond milk contains polyphenols, which help to neutralize free radical damage, much like how your favorite antioxidant serum would. With sugar, coffee, and almond milk, this might be the best ‘latte’ your skin has ever had. (Warning: It also smells extremely yummy. But, please, don’t ingest this.)

5. The One That’s Great For Keratosis Pilaris

With over 15,000 five-star Amazon ratings, this is one of the most popular body scrubs for keratosis pilaris on the market. Keratosis pilaris (also known as KP, or chicken skin) is caused by a buildup of keratin that creates small, raised bumps on the skin. The best way to treat KP is through regular exfoliation, and luckily, First Aid Beauty’s body scrub has all the exfoliating ingredients you need to get the job done. Glycolic and lactic acid (two popular alpha hydroxy acids) dissolve the top layer of the skin while pumice buffing beads (a biodegradable alternative to plastic microbeads) whisk away any dead skin cells left behind.

6. The One That Smells Like Roses

Is there anything more luxurious than an at-home Sunday spa day featuring a product that smells like a fresh rose bouquet? This body scrub will up the ante on your self-care routine by helping you (literally) shed the week’s grime that has built up on your skin. This vegan formula contains shea butter and coconut oil to moisturize while pink clay helps to soak up any extra gunk from your pores. Moroccan rose adds a sweet and grounding fragrance that’ll stay on your skin for hours afterwards.

7. The One That Contains Gentle Enzymes

If you’re looking to add a chemical exfoliant to your body care routine but find that hydroxy acids are too harsh for your delicate skin, consider using an enzyme scrub instead. Enzymes, which typically come from fruits, gently eat away at dead skin cells sitting on top of the skin without doing damage to the skin that’s hiding underneath. This sugar scrub buffs away old skin while pomegranate enzymes help to slough away dead skin cells from the surface. Additionally, Biossance’s scrub contains squalane, a moisturizing agent that helps support a healthy skin barrier, resulting in a smooth, polished look and feel.