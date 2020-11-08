Whether it’s denim or leather, an outerwear collection wouldn’t be complete without a bomber jacket or two. The best bomber jackets for women are versatile enough to go with just about everything in your closet, whether you're going for a laidback look or chic date night ensemble. And there are so many different materials to choose from, from sherpa to silk, so you're sure to find a bomber that suits your style. I’ve curated this list of the best bomber jackets on Amazon so you can find your new go-to coat.

Deciding how you plan on wearing your bomber is an important first step before choosing a jacket. If you want to treat yours like a blazer and layer it over a dress or jeans and a T-shirt, choose jackets made from lightweight materials with a fun pop of pattern or texture (think: acid-washed denim, delicate flowers, even a throwback varsity jacket). Heavier jacket materials like leather, faux leather, and sherpa are ideal for cooler weather if you prefer to have a jacket that you can rely on as outerwear when temperatures drop.

There is a bomber jacket style on this list to suit everyone. Whether you prefer a sporty, varsity-style jacket, a durable utilitarian option, a true leather motorcycle bomber jacket, or a delicate floral patterned bomber that elevates simple jeans and T-shirts, I’ve included options for every season and occasion.

1. A Classic Bomber Jacket In Solid Shades

If you’re looking for a thin and lightweight option that still has serious style, this is the classic bomber jacket you’ll want to wear in spring, summer, and fall. It's made of synthetic material that some reviewers described as "like a windbreaker" with a satin feel, soft lining, and a contrasting ribbed collar, cuffs, and hem. This jacket features multiple pockets where you can store your keys and phone, as well as two zippered pockets on the sleeves. It comes in eight colors like wine red, army green, and pastel pink. Best of all, this jacket has endless style options: add it to jeans and a T-shirt to give a basic outfit a fashion kick or toss it over a floral dress to toughen up more delicate pieces.

Helpful Review: “[...]reviews I read were very mixed, but I decided to buy anyway. I am happy that I did. It's such a cute and stylish jacket. I can definitely see myself wearing it on a night out or for a casual look. [...] The length is perfect and it zips up and isn't tight. It's lightweight. I'm not sure how warm it would keep you on a cold day, but it's comfortable. I am happy with this purchase!"

Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 8

2. A Chic Floral Bomber Jacket

Floral bomber jackets are trendy and add a delicate touch to soften a more utilitarian-style jacket. This pick is made of a lightweight polyester that’s soft and cool. The large floral print is accented with a round neckline, long sleeves, a traditional full zipper, and two side pockets. The price is hard to beat, especially since reviewers gave this jacket a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer noted that this jacket is more of a fashion piece than it is a functional jacket to keep you warm. It’s available in a variety of floral patterns and colors, as well as animal and camouflage prints. The bold pattern adds some serious style to any look. Toss it over white jeans and a tank to make your outfit pop.

Helpful Review: “This is a really great and versatile addition to elevate your wardrobe. [...] This is an accessory piece, like having a nice blazer you can throw on top of a simple tank or dress. I knew I wanted a green bomber jacket but totally fell for the tasteful floral pattern. And I’m not a 'flowery' person, but I felt like it made it unique without being tacky. [...] It’s nice quality and the fabric is soft; doesn’t have any weird seams or bothersome edges that you can sometimes encounter with cheaply made items. I get tons of compliments and my friend even had to get one for herself! She also loves it.”

Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 12

3. The Stylish Quilted Bomber Jacket

Though you would still consider this a relatively lightweight jacket, this quilted bomber is fully lined to keep you warmer than the first two picks, but it doesn't compromise on classic bomber style. The nylon and polyester exterior is complemented by a stand collar, side zipper pockets, and ribbed trim. The manufacturer recommends sizing up for a perfect fit, and some reviewers agreed that it's a good idea especially if you plan to wear a thicker sweater underneath. This jacket comes in seven colors, with some options in solid colors, while others have a contrasting collar and cuffs. Pair it with a patterned scarf and your favorite boots for an effortlessly chic look.

Helpful Review: “I’ve been looking & looking & looking for a simple yet chic, but not too form fitting black bomber jacket for a couple winters now ( I’m in Cali so our winters are not that cold lol!!) Anyway, I was nervous about ordering this, and researched all reviews [...] But WOW!! This bomber jacket fits like it was made for me!! I’m in love [with] this jacket!! If you're looking for a lightweight bomber, this is it!!

Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 7

4. This Cozy Fleece Bomber Jacket

This sherpa faux fleece bomber jacket will keep you warm, even in cooler temperatures. It has a fuzzy exterior, a lined interior, full zipper, and two side pockets. It may not replace an insulated winter coat, but it's perfect for coffee runs on cooler mornings. The jacket is made of a polyester-spandex blend so it’s soft and stretchy and moves with you. It’s available in 13 colors, including several leopard print options.

Helpful Review: “I want all the colors. It’s extremely comfortable and soft. The army green looks amazing for the fall. The jacket is light but keeps you warm.”

Available Sizes: S — XL

Available Colors: 13

5. A Throwback Denim Bomber Jacket

This denim bomber jacket combines two popular jacket styles to create a truly unique look. Its 100% cotton denim material is acid-washed for vintage appeal, while the bomber cut adds a classic touch. One sleeve has a zippered pocket for added visual interest and it features two welt side pockets. Similar to a standard denim jacket, this bomber is ideal for slightly cool temperatures or for layering under heavier coats. Rock a Canadian tuxedo by wearing it with your favorite blue jeans or pair this denim bomber with black jeans and your favorite band tee. The jacket also comes in a green or pink denim wash.

Helpful Review: "[...] Not only is it comfy, but great quality. Not a thin jacket, but not too thick. The band on the bottom isn't too much tighter than the rest of the jacket so it doesn't puff in weird places. So many people liked it, they asked for the link! Super cute on!"

Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available Colors: 3

6. A Faux-Leather Aviator Jacket Lined With Sherpa

This faux leather bomber jacket serves up major Top Gun vibes. Reviewers give it a near-perfect rating on Amazon and report that it is warm and cozy. Its exterior is made from faux leather (with options in faux suede as well) and it boasts an insulating sherpa lining and oversized collar. It has two roomy front pockets, a ribbed knit waistband and cuffs, and a full zipper closure. Pair it with a colorful sweater and fitted jeans for an autumn look you’ll want to wear year round.

Helpful Review: “The fit was as expected: full but not TOO full. Just like a bomber jacket is supposed to fit. Pop the collar and you’re ready to go on your next adventure!"

Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 5

7. This Lightweight Jacket In Extended Sizes

This lightly-lined, plus-size bomber jacket has a classic bomber silhouette in a soft cotton-polyester blend. It's on the thinner side — one reviewer even reported that it doubles as a windbreaker. It has a stand collar, full zipper, and two side pockets. It also has a functional zipper pocket on the sleeve. It comes in seven colors, each with the same slim cut. Layer this jacket over dresses and jeans or under a heavier coat for winter.

Helpful Review: “Love this jacket! I ordered a size up so it would be roomy and oversized, perfect for jeans and a tee or a skater dress [...] The elbow pockets are a lifesaver for carrying IDs or cards and zippers work well. Pockets hit right around hips and comfortably fit my phone."

Available Sizes: 14 Plus — 24 Plus

Available Colors: 7

8. A Rugged Utility Bomber Jacket

This utility bomber jacket is the no-frills piece you need to add to your wardrobe when you're shopping for a durable jacket. It’s made of mostly cotton with a hint of spandex for stretch and a breathable mesh lining. It has a stand collar and ribbed hems and cuffs that blend in with the overall color. This jacket has three pockets, one on each side, as well as a small, functional zippered pocket on the chest. It zips up to keep you warm — but is considered a lightweight jacket and one reviewer recommended pairing it with a hoodie for added warmth. Choose between two shades: black or army green. It has a 4.6-star rating and is the perfect picture of casual cool paired with jeans and combat boots.

Helpful Review: “I love this jacket so much! The fit is perfect, it goes with a lot of outfits, and isn't too heavy while being easy to layer. It's well made, has great pockets, and is very comfortable. The only issue I've found is that the black fabric attracts a lot of lint.”

Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 2

9. This Sporty Varsity-Style Bomber Jacket

You can be the coolest kid in school with this letterman-style varsity bomber jacket. The mixed-media style is trendy and unique, but this jacket is more than just good looking — it’s also warm. It’s lined with a quilted polyester and features faux leather sleeves. It has a zipper closure, but can also be buttoned. It has two lower welt pockets and the collar, hems, and cuffs are all ribbed and have a striped design on them to complete this sporty look. There are three patches on this jacket: an “L” on the front, “Levi’s” on the back, and the number “3” on the side. Reviewers give this bomber jacket 4.6 stars. Amp up the street-style vibes by pairing this jacket with a tracksuit or let it stand out against an all-black outfit.

Helpful Review: “I can't get enough of this jacket! This has been the perfect addition to my wardrobe. I love adding it to simple outfits, really making them pop! [...] Each piece of material is well-made and stitching is crisp. I love how many textures they fit into this one jacket! The faux leather appears well made [...] This jacket also provides another layer of warmth without being too bulky. I love that it is both button up and has a zipper giving you more choices of how to style it. Overall this is such a nice jacket, I look forward to wearing it all year around!”

Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available Colors: 6

Also Nice: A Luxe Biker-Style Leather Jacket

This cropped biker-style leather jacket is as cool as it gets. It’s made of 100% lambskin leather that is soft and durable. Like most real leather products, this jacket is a little on the pricier side, but one reviewer raved, "The leather is very smooth and soft. It has substantial weight to it without feeling too heavy." If black leather isn’t your style, it’s also available in six other colors including red, brown, and blue. Complete your all-biker look with this stylish jacket or add it to a delicate dress for an edgy kick.

Helpful Review: “This jacket is just beautiful. It is so soft and fits like a dream. The color is exactly how the coat looks. To be honest, the price was so low, I didn't really think I would like it. I thought what the heck. I was so surprised and definitely pleased."